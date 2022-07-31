State Senator District 5

Theodore Hanlon, Democrat

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Expansion of Medicaid is my No. 1 priority. Additionally, we should take steps to ensure that every Wyoming resident has health insurance coverage.

I support development of a statewide telehealth network that can be accessed by even the most remote Wyoming citizens.

A statewide teen mental health and suicide prevention network, including a hotline, online counseling and in-person counseling should be established in communities large and small.

Finally, the state should provide "gap-funding" to ensure that small rural hospitals are successful and none of them close.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: 1. A gasoline and diesel road tax increase so that these taxes fully fund what is necessary to maintain Wyoming roads.

2. Increase the sales tax to the average of the surrounding states. (Continue to exempt food purchases from the sales tax.)

3. A progressive income tax that, on average, equals the average of our surrounding states.

These measures would ensure that our revenue increases with each new job created so that we can continue to provide the high-quality infrastructure and schools to make our state (and particularly small communities) thrive.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: My success as a consultant requires that I work to obtain input from all stakeholders, build consensus and formulate policies that everyone can live with. Those are the attributes needed in the Wyoming senate. Additionally, I am a businessman. We have been profitable every year since I started my consultancy. The discipline of defining goals and identifying the steps required to achieve those goals are what the Wyoming legislature must implement to be successful.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: We all recognize the need to diversify Wyoming's economy. The best way to keep and attract the young entrepreneurs that we need is to ensure that their children will have the best education in the nation. Further, jobs in education are anchor jobs for small rural communities. When the school closes because of lack of funding, little communities shrivel up and die. I don't want to see that, so we must be aware that funding education in Wyoming is a driver for small rural economies.

Lynn Hutchings, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.