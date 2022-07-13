State Senator District 7

Rachel Bennett, Republican

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Marcie Kindred, Democrat

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Expanding Wyoming’s Medicaid Health Insurance program will improve access to health care in Wyoming. Expanding Medicaid makes health care available to 24,000 Wyomingites without insurance. Rural hospitals currently struggle to offer basic services will be supported, health care jobs will be created and premiums for private health plans will decrease. When a proposal benefits so many it should be a priority for everyone serving in public office. I’ve worked with coalitions and grassroot advocacy groups throughout the state working on this issue. The efforts created overwhelming support for this commonsense legislation in every corner of our state. The time for Medicaid expansion is here. It’s time to elect leaders to get the job done.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Wyoming’s current form of taxation harms Wyomingites. Revenue from mineral industries is unstable and volatile. Our sales tax structure is a regressive one, putting the burden on working families who pay a larger share of their income than high-income households. Any plan that does not begin with reforming our antiquated system is naïve at best and dishonest at worst. While the conversation about how to pay for the things our state needs is a difficult one, we must seek more sustainable and equitable ways to pay for critical services like schools, roads and emergency services. I look forward to discussing with my constituents which options they find most palatable, fair and effective to support the state and communities we love.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: In today’s climate, many have a deep distrust of systems meant to represent us. We see the same politicians avoiding the work of finding real solutions, pushing the same issues down the road. We watch our kids grow up wanting to leave the state. Change feels impossible. I am not intimidated by the impossible. In seveb years, I’ve gone from struggling waitress on food stamps and a rent voucher to a top producer in a successful real estate brokerage, a homeowner and a business owner managing my own rental units. I know the way forward requires showing up, working hard and listening to all stakeholders. I’ll represent my district with the same work ethic, honesty and humility, because that’s how the job gets done.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Wyoming’s constitution makes quality education a fundamental right of every child in our state. Yet our legislators continued inaction towards diversifying revenue streams continues to leave our schools at the mercy of volatile energy markets. Instead of solutions, we demand our education system to do more with less. This puts undue strain on our educators and violates the rights of Wyoming citizens. The citizens of Wyoming are frustrated watching educators struggle to educate our children with the limited resources at hand. The legislature must act to diversify school funding into a more sustainable model, so that the constitutional rights of our children are ensured.

JC Manalo, Republican

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I support Medicaid expansion as it will give health care access to all citizens of our State which is federally funded.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I feel that the tourism industry has not been tapped to it's fullest potential. We have a beautiful state that we just have to promote more effectively. We should invite more small businesses to come in. In the long term, I would give tax cuts to new business that employ locally.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have been managing people almost my whole lifetime. I have managed a dozen stores with at least 50 team members at one point. I set their goals up motivate them to attain it and make sure they get rewarded for performance. I was a vice president for sales and marketing in a company setting company goals and seeing to their attainment.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Wyoming has one of the best education here in our country. We just have to put a little more emphasis on arts and sports other than football.

Stephan Andrew Pappas, Republican

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: No response.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.