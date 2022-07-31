Bill Gallop, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you see as the greatest challenges facing Wyoming’s wealth fund management and what would you do to address those challenges?

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your support or opposition to the constitutional amendment to allow cities and towns to invest in stocks and equities?

A: No response.

Q: What role should cryptocurrency play in Wyoming’s future?

A: No response.

Curt Meier, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I've served as your state treasurer for the past 3 1/2 years, and assets under the office's management are up $5 billion during my term. We have provided hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year, and Wyoming now has the #1 rated sovereign wealth fund in the U.S. -- nominated for "Turn Around Fund of the Year" by Institutional Investor Publication. The number of checks issued and dollars distributed to Wyoming citizens through the ongoing efforts of our Unclaimed Property Division is unprecedented. Prior to becoming state treasurer, I ran a multimillion-dollar agricultural enterprise with retail, rental and lodging offshoots for 36 years and spent 24 years in the legislature, including two committee chairmanships.

Q: What do you see as the greatest challenges facing Wyoming’s wealth fund management and what would you do to address those challenges?

A: The mismanagement of the Biden administration's over supply of federal stimulus, coupled with a Federal Reserve Board who did not have their eye on inflation and supply are big challenges, but we've made great efforts to mitigate the outcome. We hired managers who do better when the market has a downturn, increased our diversity and made changes in asset allocations which are not as sensitive to stock market fluctuations. We have a new accounting software system and implemented an "internal reconciliation and audit division" to assist in accomplishing all the inherent, implied, characteristic and core duties in the Wyoming constitution as set forth in Powers v. Mead as described by the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Q: Please explain your support or opposition to the constitutional amendment to allow cities and towns to invest in stocks and equities?

A: I support the measure with a couple of warnings. It is imperative for local governments to establish a healthy reserve fund and put in place some tall sideboards to limit access to any reserve funds. I also urge them to beware of any deals that appear too good to be true. During the next two years, there will undoubtedly be opportunistic circumstances that can offer substantial risked-based returns, but it is not something that should be done lightly. I'm confident in our teams ability to take advantage of the current market after they beat benchmark returns two years in a row, but that is something 80% of equity mutual funds fail to achieve and local governments realistically may not be able to expect that kind of performance.

Q: What role should cryptocurrency play in Wyoming’s future?

A: The state treasurer should not spend a lot of time or effort on coins — or any commodity — that are too volatile for investment purposes, and we've certainly seen that to be true of bitcoin and some of the other cryptocurrencies recently. At the same time, I believe stable tokens or coins could have some future in Wyoming, but they should be backstopped by U.S. treasuries of a maturity of less than one year left. It also appears positive that the cost of transactions are much less than credit cards, and should be at least as secure. I continue to monitor those conversations at the state and federal level regarding cryptocurrency with interest, but our primary focus is on the very real returns we are generating for Wyoming right now.