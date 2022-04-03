Statewide program asks gardeners to 'grow a little extra'

SHERIDAN — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative will partner with University of Wyoming Extension for a second year to encourage Wyomingites to “grow a little extra” for their neighbors in need of access to fresh produce around the state.

Last year’s campaign yielded over 10,000 pounds of fresh garden produce donated for distribution around the state to local anti-hunger organizations. Fresh produce is difficult and costly for the food pantry system to procure, and this project encourages people from across the state to participate in this Wyoming solution to hunger.

The Grow a Little Extra campaign will target three groups in Wyoming: home gardeners who can “grow a little extra” to share with local food pantries, existing community gardens who can dedicate one or two sections to growing food specifically for local food distribution agencies, and churches or community organizations that want to start a new garden to grow food for the community.

“The Cent$ible Nutrition Program and UW Extension values the partnership with the First Lady’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative to increase access to locally grown fresh produce to people in need,” said Cent$ible Nutrition State Director Mindy Meuli.

Wyoming residents are encouraged to grow an extra row or two and donate the produce to their local extension office, where it will be weighed and distributed to local anti-hunger organizations.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative has also distributed seed packets to all 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation for those interested in picking them up free at their local extension office.

Lastly, infrastructure grants are available from Wyoming Hunger Initiative for organizations wishing to expand an existing community garden or start a new one to grow produce specifically for sharing with families and organizations in need.

Joshua Wolfson is the editor of the Casper Star-Tribune. Find him on Twitter @joshwolfson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0