Steinmetz: Pay attention in school zones

School started last week, which means drivers need to be on alert for students walking, riding bikes and getting on and off the bus.

Many of us have fallen out of the habit during the summer months, but pay attention at school crossing areas and school bus stops. And if you’re driving in the area of a school in the morning or afternoon, watch out for students crossing the street.

It’s also important to remember to always stop for school buses. If you’re following a bus, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says to watch for these signs:

• Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean slow down because the bus is preparing to stop. There are likely students waiting to get on the bus or parents waiting nearby to pick up children.

• Red flashing lights mean stop because children are getting on or off the school bus. Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving.

Even on a four-lane road like Big Horn Avenue, you’re still required to stop when a bus on the other side of the road puts out its stop sign.

If you can, it might be best to avoid the school zone at peak times, but if you have to drive through one, make sure to leave a little earlier than normal. It’s often when we’re running late that we speed up and pay less attention.

Pedestrians always have the right of way, and you should expect children to run out into the road without warning. This means that you need to reduce your driving speeds in a school zone and be prepared to hit your brakes with little warning.

When you see a crosswalk sign in a school zone, it is a good idea to slow down even if you do not see anyone crossing the street so that you anticipate pedestrians.

Children need to know how to safely get to school as well, so parents, it’s also important that you talk to your children about the rules for them as well.

Let’s continue to stay alert and keep everyone safe this school year.