It's 4:30 p.m. on a Friday evening. Wow, what a week. The weather has been super unpredictable and really quite weird for June in Casper. (Although it is Casper, so you never know.) Work has been ... well, work. And for heaven's sakes, you just want to feel some sunshine on your face.

But now work is done, the thrill of the weekend starting to set in. The weather is much nicer, a little crisp but sunny and fresh. And this weekend is NIC Fest. Perfect.

So you go. Donning a light jacket and jeans, you go. When you arrive, the air smells damp and slightly fair-like, lots of fried food and exhaust from food trucks.

And there's so much to look at. You're not sure whether to be mesmerized at the people on stilts or at the woman from Cirque Orenda — Christie Livingston, her name is — showcasing her agility in a cyr wheel, a large metal wheel that she spins and twirls. Her black velvet bodysuit with gold sequins sparkles in the late afternoon sun. Her and Atreus Trygg, her partner in the cirque, also do hand-to-hand balancing together. Energetic pop music blares from behind them.

You thank Christie for explaining her art and keep walking.

Just down the street, a group of Casper police officers are pinning their places of origin on a map of the United States that has the words "WHERE ARE YOU FROM?" above it.

Around the corner, into a shaded area, and a young woman is taking her photo with the people on stilts. There's a man and a woman. The woman has a cape-like piece on that resembles a monarch butterfly, which she allows to flow and flutter in the slight breeze. She's so high up in the air that it almost seems she could just fly away with her "wings."

In the shade it's slightly cooler, but that's what the light jacket is for. This is less visual interest in the form of performers and more in the form of vendors. There are probably 40 or 50 businesses, ranging from jewelry to glassworks to clothing to homegoods. This is also why you brought your jacket — you need somewhere to put your wallet.

"I'll try it," one woman says, striding up to Hat Six Honey's booth. There are numerous bottles of honey and other goods lining the table. At another booth, a headless mannequin wears a shirt that says "Motherhood Mafia."

You enter into the sunshine again, along the street where the food trucks are. Another young woman is getting her photo taken with the juggler there, the one who tipped his hat to you earlier as you walked by. He stands behind her and throws the pins up in the air to make it seem like she is the one doing the juggling.

At the moment, you're not really hungry, so you'll go to one of the food trucks later. Back along the sidewalk, past the Cirque Orenda people, and you stroll through a large white tent that's filled with — surprise — more vendors.

"How are you folks doing this evening?" one seller says to an older couple. At another table, a woman asks a pregnant customer, "When's the baby due?" The woman responds excitedly: "July!"

It is, maybe, you think as you exit the tent and round the corner by the front of the Nicolaysen, one of the clearest pictures of community you've seen in a while and maybe one of the clearest signs that Casper is ready for summer. It seems like everyone and their mother is here. Oh, and their dog.

Speaking of dogs: on your second round through the shaded vendor area, you run into a man and a woman with two tiny, roly-poly, fluffy dogs, one who pops up out of a carrier bag. The two women at the booth in front of them are through-the-roof excited — they own similar types of dogs. They pick up the canines, cradling them under their chins.

"They're the cutest, sweetest dogs," the woman from the booth says.

"Until you have to potty train them," the woman with the dogs quips back.

They're not the only ones there with fourlegged friends; most are just too big to be put in a bag.

Into the sunshine once more — wow, it really makes a difference — and now it's time for dinner. As you survey which food truck you want for dinner, a woman places a pin on Alaska on the U.S. map.

