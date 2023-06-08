The June meeting of the Studebaker Drivers Club of Wyoming will meet in Douglas Wyoming, June 10 at 1:00 p.m. This is in conjunction with the Knight Krusiers Car show. Just find one of the Studebakers in the show to get specific instructions to the meeting.One need not own a Studebaker to be a member or guest. The SDC is the world's largest car club. For more information contact Bruce at (307) 267-8370.