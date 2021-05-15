Students excel on Mars and at sea; Gilman’s art classes are far beyond art

POWELL — These days, education is sometimes criticized because there is little real-world application. It also faces criticism that historical events are either glossed over or simply learned by rote memorization. Then there is the argument that too much emphasis is put on computers and the information not used for practical purposes.

But none of those criticisms apply to Jim Gilman’s art class.

This year, the Powell High School senior art class did some double duty because, after COVID-19 closed school after spring break last year, there was still a project to complete.

That was the “Cultivating our future” mission to Mars project, complete with a Space X John Deere tractor/ rover.

The class projects begin as an idea or concept. Gilman frequently posts those topics on an online forum and people from all over the world comment or make suggestions. Some of the ideas are practical, others just plain campy. For instance, the Mars project includes Marvin the Martian from Looney Tunes, riding a rocket ala Slim Pickens in “Dr. Strangelove.” In one hand, Marvin has his cowboy hat, positioned exactly the way it is in the University of Wyoming logo.