The bodies of two men were found inside a rail car tanker at Wasatch Railcar Repair following a loud explosion.
Resting with his back against a tree, a bloodied and dazed Carl Mock called 911 after being severely mauled by a 410-pound male grizzly bear on Thursday.
Natrona County School District parents and students plan to protest the district's mask requirement after trustees voted not to seek an exception to the Wyoming K-12 mask mandate.
From now until the end of the year, Wiggins Construction is offering a free AR-15 rifle with every new home or commercial roof.
With DEA funding, officers pulled over nearly 400 drivers and made 23 arrests, 13 related to drugs. City Council member Amber Pollock said she’s gotten more feedback about the operation than anything else since starting on the council.
A Casper man charged with assault for allegedly biting part of a hospital employee’s finger off pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness in Natrona County District Court on Thursday.
The man whose body was discovered in the van after the crash has been identified as 33-year-old Dennis Gresham.
The victim told investigators Moises Sanchez had kicked the apartment door open, thrown him into a glass table that shattered and then punched and kicked him repeatedly.
The Natrona County School District reversed course Saturday and said officials would seek to end the mask requirement ahead of a planned protest against the rules.
Some students are protesting by not wearing masks or attending school, an organizer said. A group of parents are planning a separate protest tonight.