Sundance Chamber gift card fundraiser reaches $9,300

SUNDANCE (WNE) — To date, the Gift Card Promo brought to this community by the Sundance Chamber of Commerce has raised over $9300. Actually, says Andy Miller of Sundance State Bank, where the totals are being tallied, you could consider the fundraiser to have been twice as successful as that number implies.

Every dollar raised via the promotion is being used to purchase gift cards from local businesses, supporting them at a time when proceeds are much lower than usual.

Those gift cards are then being donated, says Miler, “to people on the front lines and those who may have lost jobs or hours due to COVID-19”. Each dollar raised thus pulls double duty by helping two members of the community.

The idea behind the fundraiser simple: members of the community are able to donate via the Paypal link at http://www.paypal.me/sundancechamber. Alternatively, funds can be dropped off at the Sundance State Bank drive-through, letting them know it is a Chamber Gift Card Donation.

Gift cards can also be purchased directly from the businesses and dropped off at the bank to be dispersed. All gift cards are then given to our medical and essential personnel in thanks for their hard work during this time, as well as to individuals who are out of work.

“We plan to keep it going,” says Miller.

