Super 25 History

1991
Chris Becker, RB/DB, Torrington
Dusty Carlson, OG, Gillette
Pat Fackrell, K/DB, Evanston
J.J. Fernandez, WR, Green River
Matt Garland, WR/TE, Buffalo
John Hardee, DB/RB, Douglas
Andy Harold, OT/DT, Torrington
Brian Nate, RB/K/P, Cokeville
Eric Otero, DB/TE, Guernsey
Jason Pacheco, DT, Green River
Blaine Phillips, Sheridan
Devron Philo, LB/K, Kelly Walsh
Travis Pollard, LB, Pinedale
George Reddicks, LB/RB, Wheatland
Charlie Ruff, OT, Sheridan
Mark Ruggles, RB, Laramie
Derek Rupp, NG, Sheridan
Larry Sjolin, OG/LB, Midwest
Kip Slaybaugh, DE, Sheridan
Kyle Smith, DT/OT, Torrington
Mike Stetz, DB, Kelly Walsh
Dan Toner, DE, Kelly Walsh
Toby Westbrook, P/QB/DB/RS, Cody
Paul Westika, RS/RB, Sheridan
Aaron Wright, C, Green River
Offensive Player of the Year: Blaine Phillips, Sheridan
Defensive Player of the Year: Kyle Smith, Torrington
Coach of the Year: Rick Vancleeve, Thermopolis
1992
Eric Baker, P/SS, Lander
Jesse Biggs, OG/DL, Mountain View
Ethan Brooks, OG, Thermopolis
Ben Crosland, TE, Kemmerer
Scott Erickson, OT/LB, Star Valley
Chris Georgius, RB, Thermopolis
Dan Godwin, DE/TE, Sheridan
Mike Harjala, DE, Green River
Rick Himmerich, DT, Cokeville
Ken Holsten, NG, Kelly Walsh
Steve Hughes, RS/FS, Cody
JeNey Jackson, WR/RS, Guernsey
K.C. Lehr, DB/QB, Big Piney
Doug Lytle, RB, Lusk
Adrian Mayes, C, Lovell
Monte Murdock, WR, Natrona
Chris Olsen, OT, Gillette
Ben Phillips, QB, Sheridan
Marion Robinson, DT/T, Star Valley
Gregg Sawyer, DB, Burns
Ray Smith, LB, Wind River
Lee Vaughn, DB/RS, Cheyenne East
Barry Wilkinson, LB, Dubois
Matt Winninger, B/RB, Cody
Steve Young, RB/LB, Torrington
Offensive Player of the Year: JeNey Jackson, Guernsey
Defensive Player of the Year: Dan Godwin, Sheridan
Coach of the Year: Bruce Keith, Sheridan
Paul Westika Award: Dave Elliott, Gillette
1993 Scott Baertsch, C, Sheridan
Tom Banta, DB, Kemmerer
Yancy Brown, OT, Laramie
Wes Davis, DE, Evanston
Kamrin Dooley, DB, Sheridan
Kirby Drube, TE, Gillette
Dale Ewart, OG, Cody
Mike Fackrell, RS, Evanston
Anthony Gipson, RB, Green River
Jared Gould, OG, Meeteetse
Jason Grubb, WR, Buffalo
Jacob Hatch, LB, Rocky Mountain
Rick Himmerich, DE, Cokeville
Kevin Homer, LB, Natrona
Casey Iversen, DT, Lander
David Lundberg, LB, Cheyenne Central
Ryan Oatts, OT, Sheridan
Ben Phillips, QB, Sheridan
Dusty Rodriguez, RB, Laramie
Mike Rosas, LB, Kemmerer
Jason Sanderson, DB, Star Valley
Gregg Sawyer, RB, Burns
Dustin Sersland, K, Natrona
Brandon Taylor, WR, Sheridan
Ben Trautwein, DB, Wheatland
Offensive Player of the Year: Ben Phillips, Sheridan
Defensive Player of the Year: Kevin Homer, Natrona
Coach of the Year: Todd Dayton, Cokeville
Paul Westika Award: Jadee Kroeger, Medicine Bow (Rawlins)
1994
Mike Aagard, LB, Burlington
Andy Anderson, DE, Natrona
Damon Cain, C, Powell
Mike Fackrell, RB, Evanston
Kris Huckman, OG, Thermopolis
Pat Johns, DE, Thermopolis
Brent Jurgensen, WR, Natrona
Josh Kalinowski, QB, Natrona
Shawn Kelley, OG, Cody
Alma Killpack, DB, Green River
Seth March, DT, Geren River
Corte McGuffey, QB, Riverton
Marty McKinney, LB, Laramie
Chad Mitchell, LB, Cokeville
Justin Murray, LB, Kelly Walsh
Cody Nicholson, RB, Thermopolis
Dan Olind, RB, Wheatland
Jason Ostrander, DT, Laramie
Mike Priest, NG, Natrona
Thor Rollins, OT, Green River
Dave Schachterle, DB, Natrona
Mike Tiller, OT, Laramie
Jeff Vasey, TE, Laramie
Santino Vialpando, RS, Laramie
Jeremy Zebroski, WR, Lander
Offensive Player of the Year: Corte McGuffey, Riverton
Defensive Player of the Year: Mike Priest, Natrona
Coach of the Year: Harold Bailey, Shoshoni
1995 Cody Brantz, CB, Sheridan
Mark Curry, WR, Kelly Walsh
Shawn Dowdy, LB, Moorcroft
Ivan Gardzelewski, OT/DL, Laramie
Garth Gelker, Laramie
Chad Goff, C, Green River
Justin Gonzales, TB, Mountain View
Larry Grooms, QB, Sheridan
Jason Harris, TB, Natrona
Kevin Hatch, TE/LB, Rocky Mountain
Owen Heck, L, Sheridan
Justin Hopkin, QB, Burlington
Justin Kapinus, Gillette
Benjamin Martin, RB, Laramie
Aaron Milnes, T, Wheatland
Michael Noseep, OT/DT, Lander
Dan Olind, RB, Wheatland
Blake Pickett, G/LB, Natrona
Chris Poulos, OG/LD, Sheridan
Josh Rollins, LB, Green River
Jason Thompson, Buffalo
Luke Twibell, LB, Sheridan
Santino Vialpando, Laramie
Trevor Webster, Laramie
Terrill Weston, RB/DB, Lander
Offensive Player of the Year: Larry Grooms, Sheridan
Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Rollins, Green River
Coach of the Year: Don Dinnel, Mountain View
1996
Jason Baxter, FB/LB, Natrona
Joel Christensen, RB/LB, Pinedale
Jon Dolezal, RB/SS, Mountain View
Quincy Douglass, WR/CB, Cheyenne Central
Shawn Dowdy, LB/FB, Moorcroft
Cory Fosher, T/DL, Lusk
Aaron Frude, RB/LB, Laramie
Justin Graham, WR/DB/K, Gillette
Garth Hamblin, OL/DL, Rock Springs
Joe Hatch, G/LB, Rocky Mountain
Owen Heck, G/NG, Sheridan
Rian Jairell, C/DL, Laramie
Isaac Kalinowski, WR/DB, Natrona
Brett Keisel, TE/LB, Greybull
Rocky Kirk, RB/LB, Kelly Walsh
Casey Knotts, OL/LB/K, Big Piney
Matt Linford, RB/DB, Star Valley
Jason McAffee, RB/DB/RS, Rock Springs
Griff McKay, TE/DE, Natrona
Travis McKinnon, G/LB, Cokeville
Dax Michelena, QB/TB/DB, Sheridan
Chris Newton, TB/DB, Buffalo
Garrett Patik, QB/DB, Buffalo
Phillip Schabron, RB/DB, Laramie
Jayson Schofield, RB/LB, Evanston
Offensive Player of the Year: Unknown
Defensive Player of the Year: Shawn Dowdy, Moorcroft
Coach of the Year: Carl Mirich, Moorcroft
1997
John Aimone, TE/DE, Mountain View
Zack Bird, RB/S, Cokeville
Allen Bridgeman, HB/FS/RS, Laramie
Kolby Burch, OL/DL, Natrona
Fred Capshaw, HB/DB/RS/P/K, Rock Springs
Joe Camino, OG/LB, Buffalo
Travis Christiansen, WR/FS, Evanston
Josh Conklin, Gillette
Jon Dawson, OT/DT, Cheyenne Central
Alan Gotfredson, DE, Worland
Zach Herbst, TE/DE, Sheridan
Kasey Jones, TE/DE, Thermopolis
Issac Kalinowski, WR/FS, Natrona
Luke Klemke, FB/DE, Douglas
James Lindsey, G/NT/LB, Sheridan
Aric Lopez, TE/LB, Gillette
Ryan McGuffey, WR/FS, Riverton
Travis Marchant, QB/LB/RS, Rocky Mountain
Kelly Merrit, FB/LB, Star Valley
Micah Nelson, TB/LB, Mountain View
Brooks Paskett, WR/K, Riverton
Brady Poppinga, TE/LB, Evanston
Josh Schofield, RB/SS, Evanston
Jacob Wempen, TE/DE, Wind River
Brian Zowada, RB/S, Lusk
Offensive Player of the Year: Josh Schofield, Evanston
Defensive Player of the Year: Kelly Merrit, Star Valley
Coach of the Year: Dick Quayle, Wind River
1998
Ray Abrams, RB/DB, Gillette
Casey Adams, TE/LB, Laramie
Kade Ames, RB/DB, Rocky Mountain
Casey Bramlet, QB/DB, Wheatland
Andy Bryant, RB/DB, Laramie
Grant Curry, QB/DB, Lingle
Jon Dawson, OL/DL, Cheyenne Central
Shane Farella, RB/LB, Sheridan
Jacque Finn, QB/DB, Natrona
Casey Fosher, RB/DB, Lusk
Clint Franklin, RB/LB, Powell
Gary Gard, TE/LB, Riverton
Cody Hostetter, WR/DB, Newcastle
Matt House, RB/LB, Southeast
Mike Johnson, RB/LB, Wheatland
Tyson Luthi, RB/DB, Star Valley
Ryan McGuffey, WR/DB, Riverton
T.J. Ramaeker, QB/DB, Gillette
Russell Reece, OL/DL, Cokeville
Nathan Roberts, RB/LB, Rocky Mountain
Robert Robinson, C/DT, Star Valley
Randy Smith, RB/LB, Ten Sleep
Craig Suter, OL/DL, Rock Springs
Ryan Williams, RB/DB, Thermopolis
Cameron Wolf, C/DT, Laramie
Offensive Player of the Year: Andy Bryant, Laramie
Defensive Player of the Year: Mike Johnson, Wheatland
Coach of the Year: Unknown
1999
Michael Booth, RB/LB/RS, Southeast
Brian Brownell, FB/DE, Natrona
Jesse Brownell, RB/LB, Natrona
Mike Crosland, RB/LB, Kemmerer
D.J. Dearcorn, RB/LB, Tongue River
Kolby Drube, WR/DB, Gillette
Matt Elwood, QB/WR/DB, Powell
Casey Fosher, RB/CB/RS, Lusk
Clint Franklin, RB/LB/K/P, Powell
Evan Halchishick, TE/LB, Natrona
Casey Haldeman, OT/DE, Douglas
Josh Hatch, QB/S/P/RS, Rocky Mountain
Louis Isom, RB/LB, Lyman
Jordan Konicek, FB/LB, Pinedale
Tony Layson, LG/DT, Mountain View
Aaron Levin, WR/S/K/P, Natrona
Joe Lewis, RB/DB/K, Mountain View
Nick Linford, WR/DE, Natrona
Jeff Martini, QB/FS, Sheridan
Jeff Mowry, QB/S, Riverton
Kelly Poppinga, TE/LB, Evanston
Josh Reidel, RB/LB, Worland
Tom Vincent, WR/SS, Riverton
Cory Wallace, OT/DT, Gillette
Ryan Wecker, OL/DL, Riverton
Offensive Player of the Year: Jeff Martini, Sheridan
Defensive Player of the Year: Evan Halchishick, Natrona
Coach of the Year: Steve Harshman, Natrona
2000
Tyler Ashton, QB/LB, Lyman
Corey Bramlet, QB/FS, Wheatland
John Chick, TE/DE, Gillette
Chris Delay, RB/LB, Shoshoni
Nate Denzin, RB/LB, Sundance
Adam Fitch, QB/FS, Gillette
Casey Fosher, RB/DB, Lusk
Casey Goodrich, RB/LB, Douglas
Derek Gosman, RB/LB, Natrona
James Grimes, RB/DE, Laramie
Derek Hamilton, OL/DL, Natrona
Matt Hartford, WR/FS, Powell
Scott Muir, RB/FS, Rawlins
Joey Patterson, RB/LB, Gillette
T.J. Sadler, OG/DT, Rawlins
Aaron Schilling, OG/DG, Laramie
Danny Shorb, QB/CB, Powell
Junior Simpson, RB/DB, Cheyenne Central
Travis Stevens, TE/K, Big Piney
Ben Stratton, QB/DB, Cheyenne East
Brian Tims, RB/CB, Mountain View
Mike Vomhof, RB/LB, Gillette
J.C. Weber, RB/DB, Lovell
Johnnie Young, QB/DB, Natrona
Shane Zawacki, RB/LB, Powell
Offensive Player of the Year: Casey Fosher, Lusk
Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler Ashton, Lyman
Coach of the Year: John Hilim, Rawlins
2001
Brent Barelman, RB/DB, Gillette
C.J. Bugas, RB/DE, Mountain View
Matt Bullington, QB/LB, Southeast
Craig Despain, LB/RB, Kelly Walsh
Kyle Gerik, QB/DB, Big Piney
Lucas Goodman, RB/LB, Cheyenne East
Jake Greenwood, RB/DB, Big Piney
Justin Hessenthaler, RB/DB, Cody
Brady Hollaway, WR/DB, Douglas
Jamar Jackson, RB/LB, Cheyenne East
Jacob Jarrett, OL/LB, Powell
Andy Johnson, QB/DB, Star Valley
Derrick Johnson, OT/LB, Glenrock
Marshall McEwen, RB/LB, Wheatland
Matt McIntosh, QB/DB, Rock Springs
Matt Miller, OL/DL, Worland
JC Navarro, RB/DB, Natrona
Clint Oldenburg, TE/LB, Gillette
Colt Reece, RB/DL, Cokeville
Tyler Rhoads, OT/DT, Mountain View
Tyler Sidebottom, OL/LB, Rock Springs
Ben Stratton, QB/DB, Cheyenne East
J.C. Weber, RB/DB, Lovell
John Wendling, RB/DB, Rock Springs
Mitch Wilkins, QB/DB, Gillette
Offensive Player of the Year: Kyle Gerik, Big Piney
Defensive Player of the Year: Jacob Jarrett, Powell
Coach of the Year: Mark Bullington, Southeast
2002
Michael Aimone, OL/LB, Kemmerer
Courtney Birch,QB/LB, Cokeville
Marc Bradshaw, RB/LB, Worland
Connor Bramlet, QB/DB, Wheatland
C.J. Bugas, RB/LB, Mountain View
Scott Cogdill, WR/DB, Natrona County
Kyle Henriksen, TE/DE, Kelly Walsh
Trevor Hyatt, QB/DB, Lander
Andy Johnson, QB/DB, Star Valley
Jeston Karn, TE/RB/LB/K, Glenrock
Joe Killpack, WR/DB/RS, Green River
Cody Lythgoe, RB/DB, Glenrock
Marshall McEwen, RB/LB, Wheatland
Bryce Nimmo, QB/DB, Cheyenne Central
Jayce Peavler, RB/DB, Star Valley
Lance Roetman, RB/LB, Lusk
Matt Romanowski, RB/LB, Rock Springs
Bryce Scanlon, RB/OL/LB, Evanston
Cole Seppie, RB/DB/K, Rock Springs
Ross Shaeffer, RB/DB, Kelly Walsh
Marcus Smith, RB/LB, Gillette
Ben Taylor III, TE/LB, Rock Springs
Bob Vomhof, RB/LB, Gillette
Louis Watkins, OL/DL, Mountain View
Beau Wendling, RB/DB/RS, Rock Springs
Offensive Player of the Year: Matt Romanowski, Rock Springs
Defensive Player of the Year: Marc Bradshaw, Worland
Coach of the Year: Jerry Fullmer, Lusk
2003
Riley Burton, OL/DL, Rock Springs
James Causey, OL/DT, Buffalo
Scott Cogdill, WR/DB/RS, Natrona County
Cody Conner, RB/LB/CB/RS, Guernsey
Casey Cutler, RB, Green River
Zach DeCroo, HB/LB, Worland
Jake Edmunds, RB/DE/LB, Southeast
Ryan Epperly, RB/LB, Glenrock
Ben Fordahl, WR/RB/LB/DE/RS, Big Horn
Blake Gamble, DE, Natrona County
Tanner Kelting, QB/DB/P, Gillette
Brandon Lamb, OL/NG, Kelly Walsh
Casey Lass, RG/LB, Worland
Jared McDonald, QB/DB, Big Piney
Justin McDonald, RB/DB, Big Piney
Chris Mittleider, RB/DB/RS, Gillette
Jake Morrison, RB/SS, Natrona County
J.C. Navarro, RB/RS, Natrona County
Alex Obrecht, OT/DL, Cheyenne Central
Erick Pauley, OL/DL, Green River
Dan Russell, QB, Natrona County
Travis Sinclair, FB/DT, Worland
Jeff Strom, QB/S/K, Lovell
Brett Tyrrell, TE/WR/DE/LB, Kemmerer
Zeb Whipp, OT/LB, Lander
Offensive Player of the Year: Cody Conner, Guernsey
Defensive Player of the Year: Blake Gamble, Natrona County
Coach of the Year: Wade Sanford, Worland
2004
Gary Benefiel, TE/DE, Thermopolis
Keith Brauneis, RB/LB, Lander
Shawn Brogdon, RB/LB, Riverton
John Camino, RB/LB, Buffalo
Bobby Chamberlin, RB/CB, Big Horn
Casey Cutler, RB/LB, Green River
Duke Eardley, RB/LB, Mountain View
Jarod Elliott, OL, Natrona County
Jason Gearhart, OL/DL, Buffalo
Troy Haefele, QB, Douglas
Mike Harnsberger, LB/TE, Natrona County
Bryan Hill, WR/SS, Cheyenne Central
Cody Lamb, WR/SS, Green River
Nathan Miller, QB/DB, Thermopolis
Chris Moberly, RB/DB, Kelly Walsh
Erick Pauley, OL/DL, Green River
John Potter, OL, Natrona County
Bryce Ramsey, RB/LB, Cheyenne Central
Julius Rios, RB/LB, Torrington
Wes Scanlon, RB/LB, Evanston
Ryan Sims, QB/DB, Riverton
R.J. Thompson, OL/DL, Big Piney
Tyler Watson, WR/DB, Riverton
Jason Watt, QB/DB, Upton
Zeb Whipp, OL/LB, Lander
Offensive Player of the Year: Casey Cutler, Green River
Defensive Player of the Year: Zeb Whipp, Lander
Coach of the Year: Joel Eskelsen, Big Piney
Paul Westika Award: Andrew Jensen, Guernsey
2005
Sean Barr, TB, Cheyenne East
Dan Bather, TE/LB, Wheatland
John Belcher, OL/DL, Cheyenne Central
Zack Bolger, WR/DB, Natrona County
Nigel Bristow, RB/DB, Guernsey
John Camino, TB/LB, Buffalo
Jake Chick, TE/DL, Gillette
Chris Cielinski, RB/LB, Glenrock
Dan Dysart, RB/LB, Upton
Nathan Everett, TE/DE, Cheyenne East
Reece Hall, FB/LB, Sheridan
Dusty Harvard, WR/DB, Natrona County
Bryan Hill, WR/LB, Cheyenne Central
Brody Knell, RB/DB, Lander
Tanner Messer, FB/NT, Cheyenne East
Chris Moberly, RB/DB, Kelly Walsh
Darrell Neiman, RB/DB, Sundance
Clint Nicholes, RB, Star Valley
Chris Prosinski, QB/LB, Buffalo
Will Royer, OL/DL, Kelly Walsh
Josh Smith, FB/LB, Buffalo
Geoff Tyrrell, RB/LB, Kemmerer
Corey Wheeler, WR/DB, Cheyenne Central
Thaine Wilkins, QB/DB, Gillette
Rick Wolfley, OL/DL, Star Valley
Offensive Player of the Year: Chris Prosinski, Buffalo
Defensive Player of the Year: Geoff Tyrrell, Kemmerer
Coach of the Year: Brick Cegelski, Cheyenne Central
2006
Drew Baier, OL/DL, Gillette
Jake Blackburn, OL, Cody
Brick Cegelski, QB/DB, Cheyenne Central
Justin Cross, RB, Powell
Stephen Easton, FB/LB, Southeast
Bryan Guthrie, TE/LB, Cheyenne East
Erik Heiss, RB/LB, Kelly Walsh
Drew Hodgs, QB, Douglas
James Horton, LB, Gillette
Wil Isom, RB, Lyman
Charlie Jenkins, RB/LB, Star Valley
Kyler Johnson, LB, Natrona County
Rob Johnson, QB, Tongue River
Clayton Kirven, OL/DL, Buffalo
Seth Linn, RB/LB, Big Piney
Matt Olson, DL, Natrona County
Brandt Pickett, RB/DB, Cheyenne Central
Dustin Rougeau, RB, Big Horn
Reed Rudkin, RB/DB/KR, Kelly Walsh
Cody Saloga, RB, Evanston
Ryan Scafe, WR, Tongue River
Trevor Thompson, RB, Cokeville
Kyle Wasson, OL/DL, Gillette
David Wilson, LB, Powell
Toby Wood, OL/DL, Riverside
Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Cross, Powell
Defensive Player of the Year: James Horton, Gillette
Coach of the Year: Jim Stringer, Powell
Paul Westika Award: Chris Cielinski, Glenrock
2007
Braden Benson, QB/RB, Gillette
Scott Boner, RB/LB, Douglas
Zach Booth, OL/DL, Star Valley
Matt Cook, OL/DL, Cheyenne Central
Kyle Crandall, QB/DB, Evanston
Jim Downs, OT/DT, Glenrock
Tom Earl, RB, Natrona County
Jason Easley, RB/LB, Kemmerer
Stephen Easton, FB/LB, Southeast
Daniel Goe, WR/DB, Jackson
Brock Hayden, WR, Cheyenne Central
Erik Heiss, RB/LB, Kelly Walsh
Ryan Lee, FB/LB, Glenrock
Dan Long, RB/LB, Buffalo
Ray Moore, QB/DB, Sundance
Mike Mounce, RB/LB, Natrona County
Darren Neely, WR, Cheyenne East
Matt Rich, LB, Natrona County
Remington Roberts, RB/CB, Kemmerer
Drew Rollin, QB, Rock Springs
Jake Spero, RB/LB, Evanston
Alex Stratton, QB/DB, Cheyenne East
Chase Tyson, TE/LB, Wheatland
Toby Wood, OL/DL, Riverside
Blane Woodfin, QB/DB, Jackson
Offensive Player of the Year: Tom Earl, Natrona County
Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Stratton, Cheyenne East
Coach of the Year: Chad Goff, Cheyenne East
2008
Jon Archibald, OG/LB, Kemmerer
Matt Baker, WR/LB, Lander
Cody Bohlander, RB/DB/K, Douglas
Spencer Bruce, WR/DE, Gillette
Matt Craft, QB/DB, Riverside
Tom Earl, RB, Natrona County
Pierre Etchemendy, RB/LB, Douglas
Grant Geiser, QB/SS, Lovell
Garrett Heusinkveld, LB, Gillette
Casey Hoskinson, OG/LB, Glenrock
Mitch Hoy, TE/LB, Sheridan
Steven Iberlin, C/LB, Buffalo
Ryan Lee, FB/LB, Glenrock
Dan Long, RB/LB, Buffalo
Drew Martinez, QB/DB, Green River
Jordan McCollough, OL, Cheyenne East
Dayton McMillan, RB/LB, Cody
Timothy Mendoza, OT/DT, Big Horn
Andrew Meredith, RB/LB, Green River
Matt Metzger, RB/DB, Big Horn
Duell Petsch, RB/LB, Burns
Logan Pokallus, RB, Gillette
Brad Ramsey, RB/DB, Cheyenne Central
Eric Robinson, OT/DT, Kemmerer
Austin Woodward, QB/LB, Sheridan
Offensive Player of the Year: Cody Bohlander, Douglas
Defensive Player of the Year: Andrew Meredith, Green River
Coach of the Year: Bill Fullmer, Burns
2009
Noah Creel, OT/DT, Kelly Walsh
Clay Cundall, QB/LB, Greybull
Michael Davis, RB/DB, Cheyenne Central
Pierre Etchemendy, TB/LB, Douglas
Dakota Forkner, RB/S, Lingle
Kyle Grott, WR/DB, Cheyenne Central
Will Hendrickson, WR/DB, Sheridan
Levi Henrie, OT/DT, Cheyenne Central
Quentin Kane, OT/DT, Douglas
Chance Maddock, RB/DB, Cokeville
Drew Martinez, QB/S, Green River
Tanner May, HB/DB, Southeast
Colter McNare, RB/DE, Douglas
Lucas Nolan, QB/DB, Kelly Walsh
Eric Robinson, OL/DL, Kemmerer
Donny Scantling, OL/DL, Buffalo
Alan Sisel, QB, Gillette
Austin Smith, RB/S, Glenrock
T.J. Stender, WR/DB, Sheridan
Mitch Syverson, QB/DB, Thermopolis
Steven Turpin, WR/DE, Gillette
Jeremy Tuten, HB/LB, Cody
Kody Williams, WR/DB, Sheridan
Austin Woodward, QB/LB, Sheridan
Dustin Worthington, RB/LB, Glenrock
Offensive Player of the Year: Pierre Etchemendy, Douglas
Defensive Player of the Year: Austin Woodward, Sheridan
Coach of the Year: Don Julian, Sheridan
Paul Westika Award: Taylor Weber, Midwest
2010
Nelson Alzheimer, OT/DE, Big Horn
Ward Anderson, QB/SS, Wheatland
Andrew Blaylock, C/DT, Cody
Trent Boner, C/LB, Douglas
Josh Borm, WR/S/K/P, Cheyenne Central
Clay Cundall, QB/LB, Greybull
Jerit DeGering, RB/DB, Lusk
Matt Eddington, RB/CB, Evanston
Holden Fauber, OT/FB/LB, Wright
Jake Hepp, OL/LB, Buffalo
Kyle Hutchinson, OT/NG, Sheridan
Jace Jensen, FB/LB, Buffalo
Drake Kelley, QB, Gillette
Dylan Klava, RB/LB, Douglas
Jeff Lee, WR/DB/KR, Evanston
Chance Maddock, RB/DB, Cokeville
Cole Montgomery, RB/DB, Natrona
Dawson Osborn, OG/LB, Sheridan
Jordan Roberts, RB/SS, Gillette
Lucas Rowley, OT/DE, Natrona
Jim Shellenberger, QB/LB/P, Natrona
Mitch Syverson, QB/DB, Thermopolis
Kyle Vinich, WR/DB, Natrona
Zack Will, WR/S, Sheridan
Colby Wollenman, QB/FS/K, Big Horn
Offensive Player of the Year: Jim Shellenberger, Natrona
Defensive Player of the Year: Holden Fauber, Wright
Coach of the Year: Jay Rhoades, Douglas
2011
Nick Bazemore, RB/CB, Gillette
Josh Cragoe, QB/SS, Powell
Matt Eddington, RB/WR/DB, Evanston
Collin Eisenman, LT/MLB, Sheridan
Wade Eyre, QB, Lyman
Mark Grant, OLB/FB/TE, Lovell
Colter Hamel, QB/CB/K, Green River
Terry Jackson Jr., WR/QB/RB/CB, Kelly Walsh
Jordan Johnson, G/DL/K, Cokeville
Jerome Krysl, WR/FS, Green River
Tanner Miller, RB/MLB, Douglas
AJ Montanez, RG/DT, Lovell
Olie Olson, RB/CB, Powell
Braidy Parks, FB/DE, Douglas
Dan Reese, FB/ILB, Natrona County
Jordan Roberts, RB/MLB, Sheridan
Riley Ryan, TE/WR/OLB/K, Sheridan
Tanner Simpson, WR/FS, Lander
Cisco Taylor, WR/DB, Lyman
Jake Thomas, G/DE, Natrona County
Anthony Valdez, RG/DT, Cheyenne East
Cody Vollmar, QB/S/KR, Natrona County
Daniel Wille, RB/OLB, Snake River
Jeremy Woods, RB/FS, Cheyenne East
Zac Zimmerer, QB/DB, Southeast
Offensive Player of the Year: Jordan Roberts, Sheridan
Defensive Player of the Year: Olie Olson, Powell
Coach of the Year: Todd Dayton, Cokeville
Paul Westika Award: Keith Nate, Cokeville
2012
Greg Ashley, WR/DB, Cheyenne Central
Colter Bentley, C/NG, Natrona County
Taylor Bigelow, RB/LB, Gillette
Brecken Biggs, QB/S, Natrona County
Bransen Bradshaw, QB/MLB, Lyman
Ryan Brough, RB/LB, Star Valley
Blaine Christensen, RB/LB, Green River
Dino Collins, RB/MLB, Lovell
Collin Eisenman, OL/LB, Sheridan
Dani Fischer, WR/S/KR/PR, Gillette
Josh Flanigan, RB/DB, Natrona County
Austin Fort, QB, Gillette
TJ Galey, RB/LB, Riverton
Nate Kane, RB/DB, Sheridan
Connor McCafferty, QB/DB, Big Horn
Dan Reese, TE/ILB, Natrona County
Cody Savage, TE/DE/P/K, Lovell
Dewey Schwahn, WR/CB/K/P, Powell
Vince Sleep, FB/LB, Powell
Colton Stees, RT/DT, Southeast
Hayes Stone, RB/SS, Cheyenne East
Cisco Taylor, WR/CB, Lyman
Brigham Teichert, RB/MLB, Cokeville
Matthew VandeBossche, RB/S, Lusk
Marshall Watkins, DE, Star Valley
Offensive Player of the Year: Dino Collins, Lovell
Defensive Player of the Year: Dan Reese, Natrona County
Coach of the Year: Michael McGuire, Big Horn
2013
Sterling Baker, RB/LB, Dubois
Logan Barker, Douglas
Tevis Bartlett, Cheyenne East
Taven Bryan, OT/DT, Natrona
Cade Covington, RB/LB, Mountain View
Hayden Cragoe, QB/FS, Powell
Kirk Durtsche, QB/DB, Kelly Walsh
Austin Fort, QB/S/K, Gillette
Sam Gertsch, WR/TE/LB, Star Valley
Cameron Johnson, WR/S/P, Cheyenne East
Garrett Lynch, WR/FB/TE/DE, Powell
Austyn Matthews, QB/S, Douglas
Connor McCafferty, QB/DB, Big Horn
Tayton Montgomery, WR/CB, Cheyenne Central
Carter Myers, RB/LB, Cody
Jace Petersen, QB/MLB, Cokeville
Dillon Pickett, RB/MLB, Lovell
Travis Romsa, OT/DE, Burns
Critter Ruwart, QB/S, Wheatland
Daniel Sessions, RB/S/LB/KR, Sheridan
Riley Stringer, OL/DL, Powell
Brock Teichert, OL/DL/TE, Cokeville
Sam Turner, QB/LB, Natrona
Matthew VandeBossche, RB/S/P/PR, Lusk
Billy Williams, RB/LB, Gillette
Offensive Player of the Year: Connor McCafferty, Big Horn
Defensive Player of the Year: Riley Stringer, Powell
Coach of the Year: Matt VandeBossche, Lusk
Paul Westika Award: Michael Lamb, Big Horn
2014
Tevis Bartlett, QB/S, Cheyenne East
Peter Bergman, LT/DT, Natrona
Stevann Brown, RB/DB/KR, Natrona
Dalton Burgener, FB/NG, Douglas
Cade Covington, RB/LB, Mountain View
Theo Dawson, RB/MLB, Jackson
Calder Forcella, QB/LB/P, Greybull
Brandon Fullerton, QB/S/KR, Riverton
Josh Harshman, QB/OLB, Natrona
Austin Houskeeper, QB/LB, Mountain View
Christian Mayer, WR/S/KR, Big Horn
Cap McClure, OT/DT, Cody
Skyler Miller, RB/LB, Torrington
Cooper Mirich, RB/LB, Cheyenne Central
Carter Myers, RB/LB/K/P, Cody
Bay Parks, FB/DE, Douglas
Jace Petersen, QB/MLB, Cokeville
Kerry Powers, RB/MLB, Big Horn
Joe Shassetz, WR/CB/KR, Sheridan
Riley Stringer, OG/DT, Powell
Zach Taylor, RB/LB/KR, Gillette
James Teichert, RB/OLB/K/KR, Cokeville
Derick VandeBossche, TB/LB/KR/K, Lusk
Logan Wilson, WR/DB/P, Natrona
Ben Wisdorf, WR/FS/OLB, Cheyenne East
Offensive Player of the Year: Christian Mayer, Big Horn
Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Harshman, Natrona
Coach of the Year: Matt McFadden, Cody
2015
T.J. Abraham, RB/OLB/PR, Powell
Jeff Burroughs, QB/OLB/PR, Southeast
Josh Calvert, OL/MLB, Wheatland
Evan Coon, RB/LB, Sheridan
Tyler Cornwell, RB/OLB.KR, Thermopolis
Dontae Crow, WR/CB/K/P/KR, Sheridan
Theo Dawson, RB/MLB, Jackson
Matt Fowler, RB/LB/KR, Rock Springs
Blake Godwin, QB/S, Sheridan
Logan Harris, OL/DT, Torrington
Reese Hiibel, QB/S, Star Valley
Dalton Holst, QB/S, Gillette
Dillon Lyons, RB/LB/LS, Tongue River
Nolan McCafferty, FB/MLB, Big Horn
Rourke McPeters, TE/OLB, Upton-Sundance
Skyler Miller, RB/LB/LS, Torrington
Madden Pikula, WR/S/PR/KR, Gillette
McCabe Smith, G/NT, Star Valley
Elijah Stewart, FB/LB, Glenrock
Zach Taylor, RB/MLB, Gillette
Tyler Vendetti, QB/CB, Green River
Cody Wilkinson, TE/DE/K/P, Natrona County
Connor Wilkinson, RB/S/PR/KR, Shoshoni
Nathan Willis, FB/OLB, Wheatland
Colten Wunder, RB/LB/PR/KR, Lingle
Offensive Player of the Year: Dalton Holst, Gillette
Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Calvert, Wheatland
Coach of the Year: Chris Howell, Star Valley
2016
T.J. Abraham, RB/LB/KR, Powell
Drew Boedecker, QB/DB, Sheridan
Austin Clemetson, RB/LB/KR, Gillette
Dane Covington, QB/CB, Mountain View
Cooper Fargen, RB/LB/K, Glenrock
Dawson Forcella, TB/LB, Greybull
Matt Fowler, RB/LB/KR, Rock Springs
Brady Fullerton, QB/CB/K/KR, Riverton
Logan Harris, OL/DL, Torrington
Eric Jamerman, WR/FS/KR, Douglas
Oaklan Jenkins, QB/CB, Rock Springs
Brennan Kutterer, QB/MLB/KR, Tongue River
Ty Larson, QB/S/P, Douglas
Ruger Lewis, RB/DB/KR, Pine Bluffs
Nolan McCafferty, FB/MLB, Big Horn
Collin McGinley, RB/LB, Star Valley
Madden Pikula, WR/S/KR, Gillette
Tom Robitaille, TE/LB/P/PR, Natrona County
Garrett Schwindt, RB/LB/KR, Glenrock
McCabe Smith, OL/DL, Star Valley
Coy Steel, WR/S/KR, Sheridan
John Sullivan, MLB, Upton-Sundance
Lane Tucker, OL/DL, Gillette
Blake Waite, OL/MLB, Green River
Colton Williams, RB/OLB/KR, Big Horn
Offensive Player of the Year: Colton Williams, Big Horn
Defensive Player of the Year: Lane Tucker, Gillette
Coach of the Year: Will Gray, Pine Bluffs
2017
Ethan Ashworth, RB/WR/CB, Cheyenne East
Blayne Baker, OL/DL/LS, Sheridan
Tucker Bopp, RB/CB/K, Glenrock
Brett Brenton, RB/CB, Natrona County
Hunter Cranney, OT/DT, Star Valley
Ian Crawford, OG/DE, Cody
Kyle Custis, RB/S/KR, Sheridan
Josh Dawson, RB/LB, Star Valley
Kade Eisele, RB/MLB/KR, Big Horn
Haize Fornstrom, QB/S/P, Pine Bluffs
Joey Geil, TE/MLB, Kelly Walsh
Jesse Harshman, QB, Natrona County
Riley Hill, QB/DE, Greybull
Chance Hofer, QB/DB, Green River
Bryan Lemmon, RB/LB/KR, Torrington
Seth Mullinax, RG/NG, Big Horn
Rick Nate, RB/LB, Cokeville
Jake Pape, WR/SS, Big Piney
Antheny Petersen, RB/MLB, Cokeville
Cameron Quigley, QB/FS/KR, Newcastle
Aaron Sessions, WR/DB/KR, Sheridan
Riley Shepperson, WR/OLB, Natrona County
Brock Spiegelberg, RB/OLB, Kelly Walsh
Jason Stoddard, WR/S, Mountain View
Jake Wamboldt, OG/DT/LS, Torrington
Offensive Player of the Year: Brett Brenton, Natrona County
Defensive Player of the Year: Jason Stoddard, Mountain View
Coach of the Year: Don Julian, Sheridan
2018
Ian Arnold, RB/ILB/P, Glenrock
Jordan Bertagnole, WR/DE, Natrona County
Tucker Bopp, RB/CB/K/KR, Glenrock
Chase Brachtenbach, FB/LB, Natrona County
Parker Christensen, RB/LB/KR/PR, Sheridan
Keith Conner, OG/DE, Cody
Garrett Coon, RB/LB/K, Sheridan
Tyus Cornia, RB/OLB/P, Evanston
Jeydon Cox, RB/S/KR/PR, Jackson
Kade Eisele, RB/ILB/KR/PR, Big Horn
Luke Glassock, QB/S/K/P, Buffalo
Mason Hamilton, QB, Thunder Basin
Tanner Hofland, FB/MLB/LS, Upton-Sundance
Bentley Johnson, QB/OLB/LS, Cokeville
Zack Keisel, RB/MLB/P, Greybull
Josh Kingsley, OL/DE, Torrington
Bryan Lemmon, RB, LB/KR/P, Torrington
Chase Merrell, WR/FS/K/P, Star Valley
Seth Mullinax, LG/NG, Big Horn
Dax Read, FB/MLB, Douglas
Colby Rees, LT/MLB/S, Mountain View
Trevon Smith, LG/DT, Natrona County
Brock Spiegelberg, RB/LB, Kelly Walsh
Aaron Thiele, WR/OLB/KR/LS, Buffalo
Dante Wallace, RB/LB/KR, Natrona County
Offensive Player of the Year: Luke Glassock, Buffalo
Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Brachtenbach, Natrona County
Coach of the Year: David Joyce, Jackson
2019
Chance Aumiller, WR/CB/LS, Cheyenne East
Nate Barnes, MLB/RB/P/K/KR, Cokeville
Carson Bates, RB/WR/CB/KR, Big Horn
Jacob Boint, QB/S, Sheridan
Graedyn Buell, QB/OLB, Cheyenne East
Jayden Caylor, RB/LB/KR/PR, Upton-Sundance
Boe Clayson, RB/OLB/DE/KR/PR, Burns
Keith Conner, OG//DE, Cody
Garrett Coon, RB/LB/P, Sheridan
Jeydon Cox, RB/S/KR/PR, Jackson
Caleb Driskill, LB/FB, Thunder Basin
Anthony Graves, OG/NG/KR, Buffalo
Randon Gresham, OL/DE, Rock Springs
Hunter Gross, LT/DE, Mountain View
Mason Hamilton, QB. Thunder Basin
Andrew Johnson, WR/CB/P, Cheyenne Central
Dawson Macleary, QB, Cheyenne Central
Kimball Madsen, RB/LB/P, Moiuntain View
Chase Merrell, WR/FS/K/P, Star Valley
Parker Merritt, OL/DL, Star Valley
Riggen Myers, TB/S/KR/PR, Snake River
Will Pelissier, RB/WR/S/KE/PR, Big Horn
Rowen Ruby, RB/CB/PR/KR, Buffalo
Braeden Walk, QB/FS, Mountain View
Dax Yeradi, QB/S/KR/PR/LS/K, Wright
Offensive Player of the Year: Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne East
Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb Driskill, Thunder Basin
Coach of the Year: Aaron Papich, Powell
2020
Nate Barnes, RB/LB/KR/PR/K/P, Cokeville
Hansen Bradshaw, OL/DL, Lyman
Preston Brewer, RB/DE, Lyman
Graedyn Buell, QB/S, Cheyenne East
Michael Coleman, LB, Thunder Basin
Colter Dawson, TE/MLB, Jackson
Toran Graham, FB/MLB, Powell
Brody Hasenack, RB/S/LS, Jackson
Dakota Heckman, OL/DL, Cheyenne East
Cord Herring, RB/LB/P, Southeast
Jackson Hesford, WR/S/KR/PR, Cheyenne East
Andrew Johnson, WR/S/P, Cheyenne Central
Brad Kruger, QB/CB, Upton-Sundance
Drake Lamp, RB, Lusk
Carter Lobatos, RB/LB/LS, Cheyenne Central
Quinton Mangus, OL/DL, Sheridan
Cody Pierce, RB/LB/LS, Torrington
Jaxon Pikula, RB/FS, Thunder Basin
Noah Rimmer, TE/LB, Saratoga
Isaac Schoenfeld, TE/DE, Rock Springs
Ashton Schofield, WR/S/KR/PR, Mountain View
Keaton Sone, TE/LB, Cody
Nicolas Talich, RB/LB/P, Cody
Julian Vigil, TE/DE/LS, Cheyenne East
Rylan Wehr, WR/CB/KR/PR, Douglas
Offensive Player of the Year: Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne East
Defensive Player of the Year: Nicolas Talich, Cody
Coach of the Year: Dale Anderson, Lyman