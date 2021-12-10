 Skip to main content
Super 25 History

  • 0

1991

Chris Becker, RB/DB, Torrington

Dusty Carlson, OG, Gillette

Pat Fackrell, K/DB, Evanston

J.J. Fernandez, WR, Green River

Matt Garland, WR/TE, Buffalo

John Hardee, DB/RB, Douglas

Andy Harold, OT/DT, Torrington

Brian Nate, RB/K/P, Cokeville

Eric Otero, DB/TE, Guernsey

Jason Pacheco, DT, Green River

Blaine Phillips, Sheridan

Devron Philo, LB/K, Kelly Walsh

Travis Pollard, LB, Pinedale

George Reddicks, LB/RB, Wheatland

Charlie Ruff, OT, Sheridan

Mark Ruggles, RB, Laramie

Derek Rupp, NG, Sheridan

Larry Sjolin, OG/LB, Midwest

Kip Slaybaugh, DE, Sheridan

Kyle Smith, DT/OT, Torrington

Mike Stetz, DB, Kelly Walsh

Dan Toner, DE, Kelly Walsh

Toby Westbrook, P/QB/DB/RS, Cody

Paul Westika, RS/RB, Sheridan

Aaron Wright, C, Green River

Offensive Player of the Year: Blaine Phillips, Sheridan

Defensive Player of the Year: Kyle Smith, Torrington

Coach of the Year: Rick Vancleeve, Thermopolis

1992

Eric Baker, P/SS, Lander

Jesse Biggs, OG/DL, Mountain View

Ethan Brooks, OG, Thermopolis

Ben Crosland, TE, Kemmerer

Scott Erickson, OT/LB, Star Valley

Chris Georgius, RB, Thermopolis

Dan Godwin, DE/TE, Sheridan

Mike Harjala, DE, Green River

Rick Himmerich, DT, Cokeville

Ken Holsten, NG, Kelly Walsh

Steve Hughes, RS/FS, Cody

JeNey Jackson, WR/RS, Guernsey

K.C. Lehr, DB/QB, Big Piney

Doug Lytle, RB, Lusk

Adrian Mayes, C, Lovell

Monte Murdock, WR, Natrona

Chris Olsen, OT, Gillette

Ben Phillips, QB, Sheridan

Marion Robinson, DT/T, Star Valley

Gregg Sawyer, DB, Burns

Ray Smith, LB, Wind River

Lee Vaughn, DB/RS, Cheyenne East

Barry Wilkinson, LB, Dubois

Matt Winninger, B/RB, Cody

Steve Young, RB/LB, Torrington

Offensive Player of the Year: JeNey Jackson, Guernsey

Defensive Player of the Year: Dan Godwin, Sheridan

Coach of the Year: Bruce Keith, Sheridan

Paul Westika Award: Dave Elliott, Gillette

1993 Scott Baertsch, C, Sheridan

Tom Banta, DB, Kemmerer

Yancy Brown, OT, Laramie

Wes Davis, DE, Evanston

Kamrin Dooley, DB, Sheridan

Kirby Drube, TE, Gillette

Dale Ewart, OG, Cody

Mike Fackrell, RS, Evanston

Anthony Gipson, RB, Green River

Jared Gould, OG, Meeteetse

Jason Grubb, WR, Buffalo

Jacob Hatch, LB, Rocky Mountain

Rick Himmerich, DE, Cokeville

Kevin Homer, LB, Natrona

Casey Iversen, DT, Lander

David Lundberg, LB, Cheyenne Central

Ryan Oatts, OT, Sheridan

Ben Phillips, QB, Sheridan

Dusty Rodriguez, RB, Laramie

Mike Rosas, LB, Kemmerer

Jason Sanderson, DB, Star Valley

Gregg Sawyer, RB, Burns

Dustin Sersland, K, Natrona

Brandon Taylor, WR, Sheridan

Ben Trautwein, DB, Wheatland

Offensive Player of the Year: Ben Phillips, Sheridan

Defensive Player of the Year: Kevin Homer, Natrona

Coach of the Year: Todd Dayton, Cokeville

Paul Westika Award: Jadee Kroeger, Medicine Bow (Rawlins)

1994

Mike Aagard, LB, Burlington

Andy Anderson, DE, Natrona

Damon Cain, C, Powell

Mike Fackrell, RB, Evanston

Kris Huckman, OG, Thermopolis

Pat Johns, DE, Thermopolis

Brent Jurgensen, WR, Natrona

Josh Kalinowski, QB, Natrona

Shawn Kelley, OG, Cody

Alma Killpack, DB, Green River

Seth March, DT, Geren River

Corte McGuffey, QB, Riverton

Marty McKinney, LB, Laramie

Chad Mitchell, LB, Cokeville

Justin Murray, LB, Kelly Walsh

Cody Nicholson, RB, Thermopolis

Dan Olind, RB, Wheatland

Jason Ostrander, DT, Laramie

Mike Priest, NG, Natrona

Thor Rollins, OT, Green River

Dave Schachterle, DB, Natrona

Mike Tiller, OT, Laramie

Jeff Vasey, TE, Laramie

Santino Vialpando, RS, Laramie

Jeremy Zebroski, WR, Lander

Offensive Player of the Year: Corte McGuffey, Riverton

Defensive Player of the Year: Mike Priest, Natrona

Coach of the Year: Harold Bailey, Shoshoni

1995 Cody Brantz, CB, Sheridan

Mark Curry, WR, Kelly Walsh

Shawn Dowdy, LB, Moorcroft

Ivan Gardzelewski, OT/DL, Laramie

Garth Gelker, Laramie

Chad Goff, C, Green River

Justin Gonzales, TB, Mountain View

Larry Grooms, QB, Sheridan

Jason Harris, TB, Natrona

Kevin Hatch, TE/LB, Rocky Mountain

Owen Heck, L, Sheridan

Justin Hopkin, QB, Burlington

Justin Kapinus, Gillette

Benjamin Martin, RB, Laramie

Aaron Milnes, T, Wheatland

Michael Noseep, OT/DT, Lander

Dan Olind, RB, Wheatland

Blake Pickett, G/LB, Natrona

Chris Poulos, OG/LD, Sheridan

Josh Rollins, LB, Green River

Jason Thompson, Buffalo

Luke Twibell, LB, Sheridan

Santino Vialpando, Laramie

Trevor Webster, Laramie

Terrill Weston, RB/DB, Lander

Offensive Player of the Year: Larry Grooms, Sheridan

Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Rollins, Green River

Coach of the Year: Don Dinnel, Mountain View

1996

Jason Baxter, FB/LB, Natrona

Joel Christensen, RB/LB, Pinedale

Jon Dolezal, RB/SS, Mountain View

Quincy Douglass, WR/CB, Cheyenne Central

Shawn Dowdy, LB/FB, Moorcroft

Cory Fosher, T/DL, Lusk

Aaron Frude, RB/LB, Laramie

Justin Graham, WR/DB/K, Gillette

Garth Hamblin, OL/DL, Rock Springs

Joe Hatch, G/LB, Rocky Mountain

Owen Heck, G/NG, Sheridan

Rian Jairell, C/DL, Laramie

Isaac Kalinowski, WR/DB, Natrona

Brett Keisel, TE/LB, Greybull

Rocky Kirk, RB/LB, Kelly Walsh

Casey Knotts, OL/LB/K, Big Piney

Matt Linford, RB/DB, Star Valley

Jason McAffee, RB/DB/RS, Rock Springs

Griff McKay, TE/DE, Natrona

Travis McKinnon, G/LB, Cokeville

Dax Michelena, QB/TB/DB, Sheridan

Chris Newton, TB/DB, Buffalo

Garrett Patik, QB/DB, Buffalo

Phillip Schabron, RB/DB, Laramie

Jayson Schofield, RB/LB, Evanston

Offensive Player of the Year: Unknown

Defensive Player of the Year: Shawn Dowdy, Moorcroft

Coach of the Year: Carl Mirich, Moorcroft

1997

John Aimone, TE/DE, Mountain View

Zack Bird, RB/S, Cokeville

Allen Bridgeman, HB/FS/RS, Laramie

Kolby Burch, OL/DL, Natrona

Fred Capshaw, HB/DB/RS/P/K, Rock Springs

Joe Camino, OG/LB, Buffalo

Travis Christiansen, WR/FS, Evanston

Josh Conklin, Gillette

Jon Dawson, OT/DT, Cheyenne Central

Alan Gotfredson, DE, Worland

Zach Herbst, TE/DE, Sheridan

Kasey Jones, TE/DE, Thermopolis

Issac Kalinowski, WR/FS, Natrona

Luke Klemke, FB/DE, Douglas

James Lindsey, G/NT/LB, Sheridan

Aric Lopez, TE/LB, Gillette

Ryan McGuffey, WR/FS, Riverton

Travis Marchant, QB/LB/RS, Rocky Mountain

Kelly Merrit, FB/LB, Star Valley

Micah Nelson, TB/LB, Mountain View

Brooks Paskett, WR/K, Riverton

Brady Poppinga, TE/LB, Evanston

Josh Schofield, RB/SS, Evanston

Jacob Wempen, TE/DE, Wind River

Brian Zowada, RB/S, Lusk

Offensive Player of the Year: Josh Schofield, Evanston

Defensive Player of the Year: Kelly Merrit, Star Valley

Coach of the Year: Dick Quayle, Wind River

1998

Ray Abrams, RB/DB, Gillette

Casey Adams, TE/LB, Laramie

Kade Ames, RB/DB, Rocky Mountain

Casey Bramlet, QB/DB, Wheatland

Andy Bryant, RB/DB, Laramie

Grant Curry, QB/DB, Lingle

Jon Dawson, OL/DL, Cheyenne Central

Shane Farella, RB/LB, Sheridan

Jacque Finn, QB/DB, Natrona

Casey Fosher, RB/DB, Lusk

Clint Franklin, RB/LB, Powell

Gary Gard, TE/LB, Riverton

Cody Hostetter, WR/DB, Newcastle

Matt House, RB/LB, Southeast

Mike Johnson, RB/LB, Wheatland

Tyson Luthi, RB/DB, Star Valley

Ryan McGuffey, WR/DB, Riverton

T.J. Ramaeker, QB/DB, Gillette

Russell Reece, OL/DL, Cokeville

Nathan Roberts, RB/LB, Rocky Mountain

Robert Robinson, C/DT, Star Valley

Randy Smith, RB/LB, Ten Sleep

Craig Suter, OL/DL, Rock Springs

Ryan Williams, RB/DB, Thermopolis

Cameron Wolf, C/DT, Laramie

Offensive Player of the Year: Andy Bryant, Laramie

Defensive Player of the Year: Mike Johnson, Wheatland

Coach of the Year: Unknown

1999

Michael Booth, RB/LB/RS, Southeast

Brian Brownell, FB/DE, Natrona

Jesse Brownell, RB/LB, Natrona

Mike Crosland, RB/LB, Kemmerer

D.J. Dearcorn, RB/LB, Tongue River

Kolby Drube, WR/DB, Gillette

Matt Elwood, QB/WR/DB, Powell

Casey Fosher, RB/CB/RS, Lusk

Clint Franklin, RB/LB/K/P, Powell

Evan Halchishick, TE/LB, Natrona

Casey Haldeman, OT/DE, Douglas

Josh Hatch, QB/S/P/RS, Rocky Mountain

Louis Isom, RB/LB, Lyman

Jordan Konicek, FB/LB, Pinedale

Tony Layson, LG/DT, Mountain View

Aaron Levin, WR/S/K/P, Natrona

Joe Lewis, RB/DB/K, Mountain View

Nick Linford, WR/DE, Natrona

Jeff Martini, QB/FS, Sheridan

Jeff Mowry, QB/S, Riverton

Kelly Poppinga, TE/LB, Evanston

Josh Reidel, RB/LB, Worland

Tom Vincent, WR/SS, Riverton

Cory Wallace, OT/DT, Gillette

Ryan Wecker, OL/DL, Riverton

Offensive Player of the Year: Jeff Martini, Sheridan

Defensive Player of the Year: Evan Halchishick, Natrona

Coach of the Year: Steve Harshman, Natrona

2000

Tyler Ashton, QB/LB, Lyman

Corey Bramlet, QB/FS, Wheatland

John Chick, TE/DE, Gillette

Chris Delay, RB/LB, Shoshoni

Nate Denzin, RB/LB, Sundance

Adam Fitch, QB/FS, Gillette

Casey Fosher, RB/DB, Lusk

Casey Goodrich, RB/LB, Douglas

Derek Gosman, RB/LB, Natrona

James Grimes, RB/DE, Laramie

Derek Hamilton, OL/DL, Natrona

Matt Hartford, WR/FS, Powell

Scott Muir, RB/FS, Rawlins

Joey Patterson, RB/LB, Gillette

T.J. Sadler, OG/DT, Rawlins

Aaron Schilling, OG/DG, Laramie

Danny Shorb, QB/CB, Powell

Junior Simpson, RB/DB, Cheyenne Central

Travis Stevens, TE/K, Big Piney

Ben Stratton, QB/DB, Cheyenne East

Brian Tims, RB/CB, Mountain View

Mike Vomhof, RB/LB, Gillette

J.C. Weber, RB/DB, Lovell

Johnnie Young, QB/DB, Natrona

Shane Zawacki, RB/LB, Powell

Offensive Player of the Year: Casey Fosher, Lusk

Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler Ashton, Lyman

Coach of the Year: John Hilim, Rawlins

2001

Brent Barelman, RB/DB, Gillette

C.J. Bugas, RB/DE, Mountain View

Matt Bullington, QB/LB, Southeast

Craig Despain, LB/RB, Kelly Walsh

Kyle Gerik, QB/DB, Big Piney

Lucas Goodman, RB/LB, Cheyenne East

Jake Greenwood, RB/DB, Big Piney

Justin Hessenthaler, RB/DB, Cody

Brady Hollaway, WR/DB, Douglas

Jamar Jackson, RB/LB, Cheyenne East

Jacob Jarrett, OL/LB, Powell

Andy Johnson, QB/DB, Star Valley

Derrick Johnson, OT/LB, Glenrock

Marshall McEwen, RB/LB, Wheatland

Matt McIntosh, QB/DB, Rock Springs

Matt Miller, OL/DL, Worland

JC Navarro, RB/DB, Natrona

Clint Oldenburg, TE/LB, Gillette

Colt Reece, RB/DL, Cokeville

Tyler Rhoads, OT/DT, Mountain View

Tyler Sidebottom, OL/LB, Rock Springs

Ben Stratton, QB/DB, Cheyenne East

J.C. Weber, RB/DB, Lovell

John Wendling, RB/DB, Rock Springs

Mitch Wilkins, QB/DB, Gillette

Offensive Player of the Year: Kyle Gerik, Big Piney

Defensive Player of the Year: Jacob Jarrett, Powell

Coach of the Year: Mark Bullington, Southeast

2002

Michael Aimone, OL/LB, Kemmerer

Courtney Birch,QB/LB, Cokeville

Marc Bradshaw, RB/LB, Worland

Connor Bramlet, QB/DB, Wheatland

C.J. Bugas, RB/LB, Mountain View

Scott Cogdill, WR/DB, Natrona County

Kyle Henriksen, TE/DE, Kelly Walsh

Trevor Hyatt, QB/DB, Lander

Andy Johnson, QB/DB, Star Valley

Jeston Karn, TE/RB/LB/K, Glenrock

Joe Killpack, WR/DB/RS, Green River

Cody Lythgoe, RB/DB, Glenrock

Marshall McEwen, RB/LB, Wheatland

Bryce Nimmo, QB/DB, Cheyenne Central

Jayce Peavler, RB/DB, Star Valley

Lance Roetman, RB/LB, Lusk

Matt Romanowski, RB/LB, Rock Springs

Bryce Scanlon, RB/OL/LB, Evanston

Cole Seppie, RB/DB/K, Rock Springs

Ross Shaeffer, RB/DB, Kelly Walsh

Marcus Smith, RB/LB, Gillette

Ben Taylor III, TE/LB, Rock Springs

Bob Vomhof, RB/LB, Gillette

Louis Watkins, OL/DL, Mountain View

Beau Wendling, RB/DB/RS, Rock Springs

Offensive Player of the Year: Matt Romanowski, Rock Springs

Defensive Player of the Year: Marc Bradshaw, Worland

Coach of the Year: Jerry Fullmer, Lusk

2003

Riley Burton, OL/DL, Rock Springs

James Causey, OL/DT, Buffalo

Scott Cogdill, WR/DB/RS, Natrona County

Cody Conner, RB/LB/CB/RS, Guernsey

Casey Cutler, RB, Green River

Zach DeCroo, HB/LB, Worland

Jake Edmunds, RB/DE/LB, Southeast

Ryan Epperly, RB/LB, Glenrock

Ben Fordahl, WR/RB/LB/DE/RS, Big Horn

Blake Gamble, DE, Natrona County

Tanner Kelting, QB/DB/P, Gillette

Brandon Lamb, OL/NG, Kelly Walsh

Casey Lass, RG/LB, Worland

Jared McDonald, QB/DB, Big Piney

Justin McDonald, RB/DB, Big Piney

Chris Mittleider, RB/DB/RS, Gillette

Jake Morrison, RB/SS, Natrona County

J.C. Navarro, RB/RS, Natrona County

Alex Obrecht, OT/DL, Cheyenne Central

Erick Pauley, OL/DL, Green River

Dan Russell, QB, Natrona County

Travis Sinclair, FB/DT, Worland

Jeff Strom, QB/S/K, Lovell

Brett Tyrrell, TE/WR/DE/LB, Kemmerer

Zeb Whipp, OT/LB, Lander

Offensive Player of the Year: Cody Conner, Guernsey

Defensive Player of the Year: Blake Gamble, Natrona County

Coach of the Year: Wade Sanford, Worland

2004

Gary Benefiel, TE/DE, Thermopolis

Keith Brauneis, RB/LB, Lander

Shawn Brogdon, RB/LB, Riverton

John Camino, RB/LB, Buffalo

Bobby Chamberlin, RB/CB, Big Horn

Casey Cutler, RB/LB, Green River

Duke Eardley, RB/LB, Mountain View

Jarod Elliott, OL, Natrona County

Jason Gearhart, OL/DL, Buffalo

Troy Haefele, QB, Douglas

Mike Harnsberger, LB/TE, Natrona County

Bryan Hill, WR/SS, Cheyenne Central

Cody Lamb, WR/SS, Green River

Nathan Miller, QB/DB, Thermopolis

Chris Moberly, RB/DB, Kelly Walsh

Erick Pauley, OL/DL, Green River

John Potter, OL, Natrona County

Bryce Ramsey, RB/LB, Cheyenne Central

Julius Rios, RB/LB, Torrington

Wes Scanlon, RB/LB, Evanston

Ryan Sims, QB/DB, Riverton

R.J. Thompson, OL/DL, Big Piney

Tyler Watson, WR/DB, Riverton

Jason Watt, QB/DB, Upton

Zeb Whipp, OL/LB, Lander

Offensive Player of the Year: Casey Cutler, Green River

Defensive Player of the Year: Zeb Whipp, Lander

Coach of the Year: Joel Eskelsen, Big Piney

Paul Westika Award: Andrew Jensen, Guernsey

2005

Sean Barr, TB, Cheyenne East

Dan Bather, TE/LB, Wheatland

John Belcher, OL/DL, Cheyenne Central

Zack Bolger, WR/DB, Natrona County

Nigel Bristow, RB/DB, Guernsey

John Camino, TB/LB, Buffalo

Jake Chick, TE/DL, Gillette

Chris Cielinski, RB/LB, Glenrock

Dan Dysart, RB/LB, Upton

Nathan Everett, TE/DE, Cheyenne East

Reece Hall, FB/LB, Sheridan

Dusty Harvard, WR/DB, Natrona County

Bryan Hill, WR/LB, Cheyenne Central

Brody Knell, RB/DB, Lander

Tanner Messer, FB/NT, Cheyenne East

Chris Moberly, RB/DB, Kelly Walsh

Darrell Neiman, RB/DB, Sundance

Clint Nicholes, RB, Star Valley

Chris Prosinski, QB/LB, Buffalo

Will Royer, OL/DL, Kelly Walsh

Josh Smith, FB/LB, Buffalo

Geoff Tyrrell, RB/LB, Kemmerer

Corey Wheeler, WR/DB, Cheyenne Central

Thaine Wilkins, QB/DB, Gillette

Rick Wolfley, OL/DL, Star Valley

Offensive Player of the Year: Chris Prosinski, Buffalo

Defensive Player of the Year: Geoff Tyrrell, Kemmerer

Coach of the Year: Brick Cegelski, Cheyenne Central

2006

Drew Baier, OL/DL, Gillette

Jake Blackburn, OL, Cody

Brick Cegelski, QB/DB, Cheyenne Central

Justin Cross, RB, Powell

Stephen Easton, FB/LB, Southeast

Bryan Guthrie, TE/LB, Cheyenne East

Erik Heiss, RB/LB, Kelly Walsh

Drew Hodgs, QB, Douglas

James Horton, LB, Gillette

Wil Isom, RB, Lyman

Charlie Jenkins, RB/LB, Star Valley

Kyler Johnson, LB, Natrona County

Rob Johnson, QB, Tongue River

Clayton Kirven, OL/DL, Buffalo

Seth Linn, RB/LB, Big Piney

Matt Olson, DL, Natrona County

Brandt Pickett, RB/DB, Cheyenne Central

Dustin Rougeau, RB, Big Horn

Reed Rudkin, RB/DB/KR, Kelly Walsh

Cody Saloga, RB, Evanston

Ryan Scafe, WR, Tongue River

Trevor Thompson, RB, Cokeville

Kyle Wasson, OL/DL, Gillette

David Wilson, LB, Powell

Toby Wood, OL/DL, Riverside

Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Cross, Powell

Defensive Player of the Year: James Horton, Gillette

Coach of the Year: Jim Stringer, Powell

Paul Westika Award: Chris Cielinski, Glenrock

2007

Braden Benson, QB/RB, Gillette

Scott Boner, RB/LB, Douglas

Zach Booth, OL/DL, Star Valley

Matt Cook, OL/DL, Cheyenne Central

Kyle Crandall, QB/DB, Evanston

Jim Downs, OT/DT, Glenrock

Tom Earl, RB, Natrona County

Jason Easley, RB/LB, Kemmerer

Stephen Easton, FB/LB, Southeast

Daniel Goe, WR/DB, Jackson

Brock Hayden, WR, Cheyenne Central

Erik Heiss, RB/LB, Kelly Walsh

Ryan Lee, FB/LB, Glenrock

Dan Long, RB/LB, Buffalo

Ray Moore, QB/DB, Sundance

Mike Mounce, RB/LB, Natrona County

Darren Neely, WR, Cheyenne East

Matt Rich, LB, Natrona County

Remington Roberts, RB/CB, Kemmerer

Drew Rollin, QB, Rock Springs

Jake Spero, RB/LB, Evanston

Alex Stratton, QB/DB, Cheyenne East

Chase Tyson, TE/LB, Wheatland

Toby Wood, OL/DL, Riverside

Blane Woodfin, QB/DB, Jackson

Offensive Player of the Year: Tom Earl, Natrona County

Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Stratton, Cheyenne East

Coach of the Year: Chad Goff, Cheyenne East

2008

Jon Archibald, OG/LB, Kemmerer

Matt Baker, WR/LB, Lander

Cody Bohlander, RB/DB/K, Douglas

Spencer Bruce, WR/DE, Gillette

Matt Craft, QB/DB, Riverside

Tom Earl, RB, Natrona County

Pierre Etchemendy, RB/LB, Douglas

Grant Geiser, QB/SS, Lovell

Garrett Heusinkveld, LB, Gillette

Casey Hoskinson, OG/LB, Glenrock

Mitch Hoy, TE/LB, Sheridan

Steven Iberlin, C/LB, Buffalo

Ryan Lee, FB/LB, Glenrock

Dan Long, RB/LB, Buffalo

Drew Martinez, QB/DB, Green River

Jordan McCollough, OL, Cheyenne East

Dayton McMillan, RB/LB, Cody

Timothy Mendoza, OT/DT, Big Horn

Andrew Meredith, RB/LB, Green River

Matt Metzger, RB/DB, Big Horn

Duell Petsch, RB/LB, Burns

Logan Pokallus, RB, Gillette

Brad Ramsey, RB/DB, Cheyenne Central

Eric Robinson, OT/DT, Kemmerer

Austin Woodward, QB/LB, Sheridan

Offensive Player of the Year: Cody Bohlander, Douglas

Defensive Player of the Year: Andrew Meredith, Green River

Coach of the Year: Bill Fullmer, Burns

2009

Noah Creel, OT/DT, Kelly Walsh

Clay Cundall, QB/LB, Greybull

Michael Davis, RB/DB, Cheyenne Central

Pierre Etchemendy, TB/LB, Douglas

Dakota Forkner, RB/S, Lingle

Kyle Grott, WR/DB, Cheyenne Central

Will Hendrickson, WR/DB, Sheridan

Levi Henrie, OT/DT, Cheyenne Central

Quentin Kane, OT/DT, Douglas

Chance Maddock, RB/DB, Cokeville

Drew Martinez, QB/S, Green River

Tanner May, HB/DB, Southeast

Colter McNare, RB/DE, Douglas

Lucas Nolan, QB/DB, Kelly Walsh

Eric Robinson, OL/DL, Kemmerer

Donny Scantling, OL/DL, Buffalo

Alan Sisel, QB, Gillette

Austin Smith, RB/S, Glenrock

T.J. Stender, WR/DB, Sheridan

Mitch Syverson, QB/DB, Thermopolis

Steven Turpin, WR/DE, Gillette

Jeremy Tuten, HB/LB, Cody

Kody Williams, WR/DB, Sheridan

Austin Woodward, QB/LB, Sheridan

Dustin Worthington, RB/LB, Glenrock

Offensive Player of the Year: Pierre Etchemendy, Douglas

Defensive Player of the Year: Austin Woodward, Sheridan

Coach of the Year: Don Julian, Sheridan

Paul Westika Award: Taylor Weber, Midwest

2010

Nelson Alzheimer, OT/DE, Big Horn

Ward Anderson, QB/SS, Wheatland

Andrew Blaylock, C/DT, Cody

Trent Boner, C/LB, Douglas

Josh Borm, WR/S/K/P, Cheyenne Central

Clay Cundall, QB/LB, Greybull

Jerit DeGering, RB/DB, Lusk

Matt Eddington, RB/CB, Evanston

Holden Fauber, OT/FB/LB, Wright

Jake Hepp, OL/LB, Buffalo

Kyle Hutchinson, OT/NG, Sheridan

Jace Jensen, FB/LB, Buffalo

Drake Kelley, QB, Gillette

Dylan Klava, RB/LB, Douglas

Jeff Lee, WR/DB/KR, Evanston

Chance Maddock, RB/DB, Cokeville

Cole Montgomery, RB/DB, Natrona

Dawson Osborn, OG/LB, Sheridan

Jordan Roberts, RB/SS, Gillette

Lucas Rowley, OT/DE, Natrona

Jim Shellenberger, QB/LB/P, Natrona

Mitch Syverson, QB/DB, Thermopolis

Kyle Vinich, WR/DB, Natrona

Zack Will, WR/S, Sheridan

Colby Wollenman, QB/FS/K, Big Horn

Offensive Player of the Year: Jim Shellenberger, Natrona

Defensive Player of the Year: Holden Fauber, Wright

Coach of the Year: Jay Rhoades, Douglas

2011

Nick Bazemore, RB/CB, Gillette

Josh Cragoe, QB/SS, Powell

Matt Eddington, RB/WR/DB, Evanston

Collin Eisenman, LT/MLB, Sheridan

Wade Eyre, QB, Lyman

Mark Grant, OLB/FB/TE, Lovell

Colter Hamel, QB/CB/K, Green River

Terry Jackson Jr., WR/QB/RB/CB, Kelly Walsh

Jordan Johnson, G/DL/K, Cokeville

Jerome Krysl, WR/FS, Green River

Tanner Miller, RB/MLB, Douglas

AJ Montanez, RG/DT, Lovell

Olie Olson, RB/CB, Powell

Braidy Parks, FB/DE, Douglas

Dan Reese, FB/ILB, Natrona County

Jordan Roberts, RB/MLB, Sheridan

Riley Ryan, TE/WR/OLB/K, Sheridan

Tanner Simpson, WR/FS, Lander

Cisco Taylor, WR/DB, Lyman

Jake Thomas, G/DE, Natrona County

Anthony Valdez, RG/DT, Cheyenne East

Cody Vollmar, QB/S/KR, Natrona County

Daniel Wille, RB/OLB, Snake River

Jeremy Woods, RB/FS, Cheyenne East

Zac Zimmerer, QB/DB, Southeast

Offensive Player of the Year: Jordan Roberts, Sheridan

Defensive Player of the Year: Olie Olson, Powell

Coach of the Year: Todd Dayton, Cokeville

Paul Westika Award: Keith Nate, Cokeville

2012

Greg Ashley, WR/DB, Cheyenne Central

Colter Bentley, C/NG, Natrona County

Taylor Bigelow, RB/LB, Gillette

Brecken Biggs, QB/S, Natrona County

Bransen Bradshaw, QB/MLB, Lyman

Ryan Brough, RB/LB, Star Valley

Blaine Christensen, RB/LB, Green River

Dino Collins, RB/MLB, Lovell

Collin Eisenman, OL/LB, Sheridan

Dani Fischer, WR/S/KR/PR, Gillette

Josh Flanigan, RB/DB, Natrona County

Austin Fort, QB, Gillette

TJ Galey, RB/LB, Riverton

Nate Kane, RB/DB, Sheridan

Connor McCafferty, QB/DB, Big Horn

Dan Reese, TE/ILB, Natrona County

Cody Savage, TE/DE/P/K, Lovell

Dewey Schwahn, WR/CB/K/P, Powell

Vince Sleep, FB/LB, Powell

Colton Stees, RT/DT, Southeast

Hayes Stone, RB/SS, Cheyenne East

Cisco Taylor, WR/CB, Lyman

Brigham Teichert, RB/MLB, Cokeville

Matthew VandeBossche, RB/S, Lusk

Marshall Watkins, DE, Star Valley

Offensive Player of the Year: Dino Collins, Lovell

Defensive Player of the Year: Dan Reese, Natrona County

Coach of the Year: Michael McGuire, Big Horn

2013

Sterling Baker, RB/LB, Dubois

Logan Barker, Douglas

Tevis Bartlett, Cheyenne East

Taven Bryan, OT/DT, Natrona

Cade Covington, RB/LB, Mountain View

Hayden Cragoe, QB/FS, Powell

Kirk Durtsche, QB/DB, Kelly Walsh

Austin Fort, QB/S/K, Gillette

Sam Gertsch, WR/TE/LB, Star Valley

Cameron Johnson, WR/S/P, Cheyenne East

Garrett Lynch, WR/FB/TE/DE, Powell

Austyn Matthews, QB/S, Douglas

Connor McCafferty, QB/DB, Big Horn

Tayton Montgomery, WR/CB, Cheyenne Central

Carter Myers, RB/LB, Cody

Jace Petersen, QB/MLB, Cokeville

Dillon Pickett, RB/MLB, Lovell

Travis Romsa, OT/DE, Burns

Critter Ruwart, QB/S, Wheatland

Daniel Sessions, RB/S/LB/KR, Sheridan

Riley Stringer, OL/DL, Powell

Brock Teichert, OL/DL/TE, Cokeville

Sam Turner, QB/LB, Natrona

Matthew VandeBossche, RB/S/P/PR, Lusk

Billy Williams, RB/LB, Gillette

Offensive Player of the Year: Connor McCafferty, Big Horn

Defensive Player of the Year: Riley Stringer, Powell

Coach of the Year: Matt VandeBossche, Lusk

Paul Westika Award: Michael Lamb, Big Horn

2014

Tevis Bartlett, QB/S, Cheyenne East

Peter Bergman, LT/DT, Natrona

Stevann Brown, RB/DB/KR, Natrona

Dalton Burgener, FB/NG, Douglas

Cade Covington, RB/LB, Mountain View

Theo Dawson, RB/MLB, Jackson

Calder Forcella, QB/LB/P, Greybull

Brandon Fullerton, QB/S/KR, Riverton

Josh Harshman, QB/OLB, Natrona

Austin Houskeeper, QB/LB, Mountain View

Christian Mayer, WR/S/KR, Big Horn

Cap McClure, OT/DT, Cody

Skyler Miller, RB/LB, Torrington

Cooper Mirich, RB/LB, Cheyenne Central

Carter Myers, RB/LB/K/P, Cody

Bay Parks, FB/DE, Douglas

Jace Petersen, QB/MLB, Cokeville

Kerry Powers, RB/MLB, Big Horn

Joe Shassetz, WR/CB/KR, Sheridan

Riley Stringer, OG/DT, Powell

Zach Taylor, RB/LB/KR, Gillette

James Teichert, RB/OLB/K/KR, Cokeville

Derick VandeBossche, TB/LB/KR/K, Lusk

Logan Wilson, WR/DB/P, Natrona

Ben Wisdorf, WR/FS/OLB, Cheyenne East

Offensive Player of the Year: Christian Mayer, Big Horn

Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Harshman, Natrona

Coach of the Year: Matt McFadden, Cody

2015

T.J. Abraham, RB/OLB/PR, Powell

Jeff Burroughs, QB/OLB/PR, Southeast

Josh Calvert, OL/MLB, Wheatland

Evan Coon, RB/LB, Sheridan

Tyler Cornwell, RB/OLB.KR, Thermopolis

Dontae Crow, WR/CB/K/P/KR, Sheridan

Theo Dawson, RB/MLB, Jackson

Matt Fowler, RB/LB/KR, Rock Springs

Blake Godwin, QB/S, Sheridan

Logan Harris, OL/DT, Torrington

Reese Hiibel, QB/S, Star Valley

Dalton Holst, QB/S, Gillette

Dillon Lyons, RB/LB/LS, Tongue River

Nolan McCafferty, FB/MLB, Big Horn

Rourke McPeters, TE/OLB, Upton-Sundance

Skyler Miller, RB/LB/LS, Torrington

Madden Pikula, WR/S/PR/KR, Gillette

McCabe Smith, G/NT, Star Valley

Elijah Stewart, FB/LB, Glenrock

Zach Taylor, RB/MLB, Gillette

Tyler Vendetti, QB/CB, Green River

Cody Wilkinson, TE/DE/K/P, Natrona County

Connor Wilkinson, RB/S/PR/KR, Shoshoni

Nathan Willis, FB/OLB, Wheatland

Colten Wunder, RB/LB/PR/KR, Lingle

Offensive Player of the Year: Dalton Holst, Gillette

Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Calvert, Wheatland

Coach of the Year: Chris Howell, Star Valley

2016

T.J. Abraham, RB/LB/KR, Powell

Drew Boedecker, QB/DB, Sheridan

Austin Clemetson, RB/LB/KR, Gillette

Dane Covington, QB/CB, Mountain View

Cooper Fargen, RB/LB/K, Glenrock

Dawson Forcella, TB/LB, Greybull

Matt Fowler, RB/LB/KR, Rock Springs

Brady Fullerton, QB/CB/K/KR, Riverton

Logan Harris, OL/DL, Torrington

Eric Jamerman, WR/FS/KR, Douglas

Oaklan Jenkins, QB/CB, Rock Springs

Brennan Kutterer, QB/MLB/KR, Tongue River

Ty Larson, QB/S/P, Douglas

Ruger Lewis, RB/DB/KR, Pine Bluffs

Nolan McCafferty, FB/MLB, Big Horn

Collin McGinley, RB/LB, Star Valley

Madden Pikula, WR/S/KR, Gillette

Tom Robitaille, TE/LB/P/PR, Natrona County

Garrett Schwindt, RB/LB/KR, Glenrock

McCabe Smith, OL/DL, Star Valley

Coy Steel, WR/S/KR, Sheridan

John Sullivan, MLB, Upton-Sundance

Lane Tucker, OL/DL, Gillette

Blake Waite, OL/MLB, Green River

Colton Williams, RB/OLB/KR, Big Horn

Offensive Player of the Year: Colton Williams, Big Horn

Defensive Player of the Year: Lane Tucker, Gillette

Coach of the Year: Will Gray, Pine Bluffs

2017

Ethan Ashworth, RB/WR/CB, Cheyenne East

Blayne Baker, OL/DL/LS, Sheridan

Tucker Bopp, RB/CB/K, Glenrock

Brett Brenton, RB/CB, Natrona County

Hunter Cranney, OT/DT, Star Valley

Ian Crawford, OG/DE, Cody

Kyle Custis, RB/S/KR, Sheridan

Josh Dawson, RB/LB, Star Valley

Kade Eisele, RB/MLB/KR, Big Horn

Haize Fornstrom, QB/S/P, Pine Bluffs

Joey Geil, TE/MLB, Kelly Walsh

Jesse Harshman, QB, Natrona County

Riley Hill, QB/DE, Greybull

Chance Hofer, QB/DB, Green River

Bryan Lemmon, RB/LB/KR, Torrington

Seth Mullinax, RG/NG, Big Horn

Rick Nate, RB/LB, Cokeville

Jake Pape, WR/SS, Big Piney

Antheny Petersen, RB/MLB, Cokeville

Cameron Quigley, QB/FS/KR, Newcastle

Aaron Sessions, WR/DB/KR, Sheridan

Riley Shepperson, WR/OLB, Natrona County

Brock Spiegelberg, RB/OLB, Kelly Walsh

Jason Stoddard, WR/S, Mountain View

Jake Wamboldt, OG/DT/LS, Torrington

Offensive Player of the Year: Brett Brenton, Natrona County

Defensive Player of the Year: Jason Stoddard, Mountain View

Coach of the Year: Don Julian, Sheridan

2018

Ian Arnold, RB/ILB/P, Glenrock

Jordan Bertagnole, WR/DE, Natrona County

Tucker Bopp, RB/CB/K/KR, Glenrock

Chase Brachtenbach, FB/LB, Natrona County

Parker Christensen, RB/LB/KR/PR, Sheridan

Keith Conner, OG/DE, Cody

Garrett Coon, RB/LB/K, Sheridan

Tyus Cornia, RB/OLB/P, Evanston

Jeydon Cox, RB/S/KR/PR, Jackson

Kade Eisele, RB/ILB/KR/PR, Big Horn

Luke Glassock, QB/S/K/P, Buffalo

Mason Hamilton, QB, Thunder Basin

Tanner Hofland, FB/MLB/LS, Upton-Sundance

Bentley Johnson, QB/OLB/LS, Cokeville

Zack Keisel, RB/MLB/P, Greybull

Josh Kingsley, OL/DE, Torrington

Bryan Lemmon, RB, LB/KR/P, Torrington

Chase Merrell, WR/FS/K/P, Star Valley

Seth Mullinax, LG/NG, Big Horn

Dax Read, FB/MLB, Douglas

Colby Rees, LT/MLB/S, Mountain View

Trevon Smith, LG/DT, Natrona County

Brock Spiegelberg, RB/LB, Kelly Walsh

Aaron Thiele, WR/OLB/KR/LS, Buffalo

Dante Wallace, RB/LB/KR, Natrona County

Offensive Player of the Year: Luke Glassock, Buffalo

Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Brachtenbach, Natrona County

Coach of the Year: David Joyce, Jackson

2019

Chance Aumiller, WR/CB/LS, Cheyenne East

Nate Barnes, MLB/RB/P/K/KR, Cokeville

Carson Bates, RB/WR/CB/KR, Big Horn

Jacob Boint, QB/S, Sheridan

Graedyn Buell, QB/OLB, Cheyenne East

Jayden Caylor, RB/LB/KR/PR, Upton-Sundance

Boe Clayson, RB/OLB/DE/KR/PR, Burns

Keith Conner, OG//DE, Cody

Garrett Coon, RB/LB/P, Sheridan

Jeydon Cox, RB/S/KR/PR, Jackson

Caleb Driskill, LB/FB, Thunder Basin

Anthony Graves, OG/NG/KR, Buffalo

Randon Gresham, OL/DE, Rock Springs

Hunter Gross, LT/DE, Mountain View

Mason Hamilton, QB. Thunder Basin

Andrew Johnson, WR/CB/P, Cheyenne Central

Dawson Macleary, QB, Cheyenne Central

Kimball Madsen, RB/LB/P, Moiuntain View

Chase Merrell, WR/FS/K/P, Star Valley

Parker Merritt, OL/DL, Star Valley

Riggen Myers, TB/S/KR/PR, Snake River

Will Pelissier, RB/WR/S/KE/PR, Big Horn

Rowen Ruby, RB/CB/PR/KR, Buffalo

Braeden Walk, QB/FS,  Mountain View

Dax Yeradi, QB/S/KR/PR/LS/K, Wright

Offensive Player of the Year: Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne East

Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb Driskill, Thunder Basin

Coach of the Year: Aaron Papich, Powell

2020

Nate Barnes, RB/LB/KR/PR/K/P, Cokeville

Hansen Bradshaw, OL/DL, Lyman

Preston Brewer, RB/DE, Lyman

Graedyn Buell, QB/S, Cheyenne East

Michael Coleman, LB, Thunder Basin

Colter Dawson, TE/MLB, Jackson

Toran Graham, FB/MLB, Powell

Brody Hasenack, RB/S/LS, Jackson

Dakota Heckman, OL/DL, Cheyenne East

Cord Herring, RB/LB/P, Southeast

Jackson Hesford, WR/S/KR/PR, Cheyenne East

Andrew Johnson, WR/S/P, Cheyenne Central

Brad Kruger, QB/CB, Upton-Sundance

Drake Lamp, RB, Lusk

Carter Lobatos, RB/LB/LS, Cheyenne Central

Quinton Mangus, OL/DL, Sheridan

Cody Pierce, RB/LB/LS, Torrington

Jaxon Pikula, RB/FS, Thunder Basin

Noah Rimmer, TE/LB, Saratoga

Isaac Schoenfeld, TE/DE, Rock Springs

Ashton Schofield, WR/S/KR/PR, Mountain View

Keaton Sone, TE/LB, Cody

Nicolas Talich, RB/LB/P, Cody

Julian Vigil, TE/DE/LS, Cheyenne East

Rylan Wehr, WR/CB/KR/PR, Douglas

Offensive Player of the Year: Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne East

Defensive Player of the Year: Nicolas Talich, Cody

Coach of the Year: Dale Anderson, Lyman

