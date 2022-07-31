Superintendent of Public Instruction

Megan Degenfelder, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I come from a six-generation Wyoming ranching family. I attended Wyoming public schools, kindergarten through the University of Wyoming. I have a masters degree in economics and have built my entire career right here in Wyoming, with experience in both the private sector and in education. I previously served in a cabinet-level position for the previous State Superintendent Jillian Balow, where I made meaningful budget reductions, staff consolidation, partnered with the legislature to update the "educational basket of goods" for the first time in 20 years and oversaw a $30 million budget and 25 person staff. I also have years of experience in the coal and oil and gas industries, where I fight for Wyoming and against harmful regulations and policies.

Q: Please explain your support or opposition to school-based suicide prevention programs for students.

A: Wyoming has the highest rate of suicide deaths in the nation, which is unacceptable, and we cannot expect children to learn if they are struggling mentally. Wyoming law requires school staff to receive suicide prevention training at least every four years, and that the state superintendent provides appropriate education/training materials to school districts. As superintendent, I will ensure that the department is a "clearinghouse" for best practices and we provide districts with individual support to prevent suicide. I am also a strong believer in local control, and I support local school board ability to allocate funds to school-based suicide prevention programs, based on what the individual needs of their communities are.

Q: Please discuss your opinions about the various options for providing K-12 education in Wyoming?

A: I believe that the greater the number of choices and opportunities for students and parents, the better. From school buildings to program pathways, by increased choices, we can best meet the needs of individual students. We have hardly scratched the surface when it comes to school choice in Wyoming, and there are many exciting opportunities to explore, including those within the current public education system. At the end of the day, it is our responsibility to educate every single child in the state. But the more options we can give to them and their parents, the better.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Wyoming's constitution requires the state provide a complete & uniform education system adequately funded by the legislature. The legislature creates this system or "basket of goods," which is then priced out. This structure ensures school funding is adequate based on the system created. Unless the legislature changes the basket of goods, they are constitutionally required to fund the current at an adequate level. The block grant is then set up so local school districts allocate funding based on individual or unique needs in their communities. As Superintendent I will advocate for school funding to be as close to the classroom as possible with students and teachers and that it be transparent for parents and the community.

Thomas Kelly, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I'm the chair for the Department of Political and Military Science at American Military University, with a Ph.D. in American Government and an Master of Arts in Education. I'm a former public school teacher of social studies and special education. From managing a team of professors who largely disagree with me politically and from teaching teens with severe behavioral disabilities, I've learned to be assertive and supportive to lead teams and foster open communication for productive results. I also have several children in Wyoming public schools, and I've seen what happens to the public schools of other states when left-wing indoctrination replaces actual education and teaching.

Q: Please explain your support or opposition to school-based suicide prevention programs for students.

A: Parents and guardians should be primary in any suicide prevention program. School faculty and staff can be helpful to alert parents to potential issues and support families who are struggling. As superintendent, my job would be to review current resources that the state makes available to all districts in regards to providing programs. With that in mind, I would only support programs that made parents and guardians central to any efforts and did not encourage public schools to overstep their bounds. I also would consider successful faith-based programs on the list, as the information would be voluntary and optional, not mandated.

Q: Please discuss your opinions about the various options for providing K-12 education in Wyoming?

A: The one-size-fits-all approach to public schools rarely has successful long-term results academically or financially. Wyoming is behind the curve on charter schools, which allow for innovation and greater liberty for communities. Vouchers could be useful to provide choice for parents who pay their taxes but cannot afford private schools out of pocket. Educational professionals should treat homeschooling with the respect it deserves, but state funding for homeschooling is a bad idea because it opens the door to government asking what parents are teaching their kids at home. That is also why I firmly oppose the National Education Association's position that homeschooling parents must have their curriculum approved by the state and parents must be licensed.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: The amount of funding is not the issue in Wyoming. Utah spends half as much per student with better results. Wyoming is 8th in per student spending in the US, spending more than liberal states like Illinois and California. Wyoming also has top-heavy administrative costs with superfluous numbers of assistant superintendents, assistant principals and directors who are paid large salaries and never set foot in a classroom to teach. There is plenty of money in the system to pay teachers better without spending more. While this is an issue for local districts primarily, the superintendent can provide incentives through regulations to increase teacher pay and reduce the amount of bureaucrats.

Sergio A. Maldonado Sr., Democrat

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am truly a native son, born in Riverton, an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho tribe (maternal) with my father an indigenous man from Pihuamo, Jalisco, Mexico. I have a master's degree in elementary education and supervision. I’ve taught in Indian and public schools, a federal prison and as a graduate student. I’m currently in a doctoral program at UW, graduating within the year. I have experience with federal programs from work and being on the National Advisory Council on Indian Education (NACIE). I also served as the Northern Arapaho Tribal Liaison with Governor Mead. As superintendent of public instruction, I will lead with a blend of vision, analysis and action. As a lifetime educator I know that we affect lives, and our daily efforts have lifetime effects.

Q: Please explain your support or opposition to school-based suicide prevention programs for students.

A: I support any education program which seeks to address suicide within our society. In Wyoming, 2019 data from the CDC suggests this is a serious situation and cause of death among youth aged 10-25 years. Our schools all provide unique community environments where school-based suicide prevention programs can be implemented. I maintain that age grade level instruction coupled with parental consent and professional staff training and an on-going assessment of student awareness and resistant factors could be routinely monitored. Both parents and caregivers/teachers are often unaware that our students may entertain suicidal thoughts or behaviors. Does our school district review all school related outcomes of existing suicide prevention?

Q: Please discuss your opinions about the various options for providing K-12 education in Wyoming?

A: I am reminded that the Wyoming Constitution prohibits directing education dollars to “any person, corporation or community not under the absolute control of the state, nor to any denominational or sectarian institution or association.” Yet there is the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prohibits states from specifically discriminating against religious schools. We do have various options in Wyoming. Public education (94.5%) attendance, Private (2.2%), Homeschool (2.7%) and Charter (.6%). The State of Wyoming spends $19,342/student while the private sector spends $7,238/student. I support our public schools, yet a critical element in increasing student success needs further scrutiny. We all must examine and challenge beliefs.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: The very unfortunate variable in funding Wyoming education is the ongoing volatility of oil and gas coupled with a complicated formula that basically redistributes wealthy school district revenue. With a potential $100 million in possible K-12 cuts, our programs are in dire straits. The University of Wyoming board of trustees finalized a 16.5 million reduction on June 16, 2022, with another potential cut of $17.5 million. As with K-12 budget cuts, the university cuts affect students, faculty and recruitment. Losing funding potentially forfeits UW’s ability to meet federal cost-share requirements for further grants. The current funding of our K-12, university and community colleges is not acceptable.

Brian Schroeder, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am a sixteen-year veteran of teaching with school administration experience and have served as Wyoming’s superintendent of public instruction since January 2022 after being appointed to the role by Governor Mark Gordon. I am an advocate for parents and against indoctrination, and I believe strongly that the purpose of education is simple: to learn to think. My wife Susie and I have been blessed with seven children, each of them having attended public schools. I have worked in public and private schools, and as a result, I have the necessary experience to serve in this role knowing the perspective of a parent, teacher, administrator and community stakeholder.

Q: Please explain your support or opposition to school-based suicide prevention programs for students.

A: In what other profession must one be an expert in math, English, history, science, government, vocabulary, reading and spelling and be able to gracefully address the mental health needs of young people? Teachers, next to parents, have the most difficult job on earth. Suicide prevention programs for students help teachers to do their job, and I support these programs -- so long as they do not disrupt the student-parent relationship. If the schoolhouse is intended to be an extension of the community, programs designed to help students and parents find mental health support are worth funding, promoting and supporting.

Q: Please discuss your opinions about the various options for providing K-12 education in Wyoming?

A: Every child is unique. As a former private school administrator, public school parent and teacher, I know the importance of school choice. Every child's educational needs are different, and the more choices there are, the better. I believe in an "all-of-the-above" approach to school choice: I support public schools, private schools, charter schools, and home schooling. Wyoming is a leader in the school choice movement, thanks to the legislature's efforts to allow the State Loan and Investment Board to authorize charter schools.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Wyoming has been blessed with abundant natural resources, and in turn, with ample funds for our public school system. In order to ensure that we lead the nation in education, we must properly prioritize how these funds are spent. As a former classroom teacher, I know that the most impactful place to spend public funds is in the classroom.

Robert J. White III, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your support or opposition to school-based suicide prevention programs for students.

A: No response.

Q: Please discuss your opinions about the various options for providing K-12 education in Wyoming?

A: No response.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: No response.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: No response.

Jennifer Zerba, Republican

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: As a Wyoming native, I have been walking the halls of Wyoming school districts since 1976. My daughters graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper. I was an empowered & involved parent. As a Wyoming educator, my experience needs to be represented in the superintendent of public instruction role. I have been a cosmetologist for over 30 years. I have my BSBA and MPA. I'm in my third semester for an Ed.D. LDT at UW. I owned my own business and have been in management, leadership and communication for over 17 years. I have been interim executive director for the Milton-Freewater Chamber of Commerce and executive director for Toastmasters International for Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. My experience ensures Wyoming students are ready for Wyoming.

Q: Please explain your support or opposition to school-based suicide prevention programs for students.

A: I favor school-based suicide prevention programs for students and will support getting the necessary resources to our schools and classrooms by improving mental health and all things related to suicide prevention. I will encourage our schools to work with parents and with community-level training and activities. Community Prevention Specialists (CPS) work with local coalitions to strengthen prevention efforts around thoughts, feelings, risks, and events that place a person at risk. Prevention focuses not only on the drivers of suicidality but on suicide prevention using protective factors and strengths on the individual and community levels. Together we can support getting our students the help they need. Our students' lives are important.

Q: Please discuss your opinions about the various options for providing K-12 education in Wyoming?

A: My opinion about the various options for providing K-12 education in Wyoming falls under the purview of educators' feedback and available resources. What works in one school district or school doesn't necessarily work in another. Urban schools and rural schools need different options to provide education. Technology access for all students is critical to providing K-12 education. Wyoming is in dire need of educators to implement K-12 education. Providing a mentally, emotionally and physically safe environment must be at the core of providing K-12 education. I will uphold our Wyoming constitution with the various options for education. I will also encourage parental involvement in their own children.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Strongly disagre.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Over the last few years, Wyoming's education budget has been cut by $300 million. The effects of this are hundreds of job openings for the 2022-2023 school year and 65% of educators wanting to quit. There is not enough school funding. Our educators are burnt out, overworked to tears and left to figure it out themselves. Some current state and federal funding that is given to support programs is not being spent on those programs. Accountability for this issue is imperative. I support ensuring program funding goes to the proper area and that educators are involved in decisions about where programs are needed and where they are not. I also support transparency in every district budget and publicizing them on district websites.