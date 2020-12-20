Supreme Court rules Evanston gun rule invalid

The ruling stated CKA was null and void and therefore could not have been amended following Sharpe’s April ruling.

“The school district may restart rulemaking; and these parents and grandparents will have a full opportunity to challenge any new rule.”

When ruling all other issues were therefore moot, the court stated, “We recognize the appellants raise questions of constitutional magnitude, which may be of great public importance. … However, we decline to address the constitutionality of a rule that is subject to revision and renewed challenges, which will, in all likelihood, offer us an opportunity to consider the constitutionality of the rule in its most recent form.”

A press release sent to the Herald by Tim Beppler, who is an Evanston attorney, referenced the unanimous opinion of the Supreme Court and urged the district to reconsider its stance on concealed carry of firearms.