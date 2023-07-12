ABORTION CLINIC FIRE

A woman suspected of setting fire to a Casper abortion clinic last year has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, federal court filings show.

Lorna Green, 22, is scheduled to appear before United States Magistrate Judge Alan B. Johnson on July for her change of plea hearing — a few days before her jury trial was meant to start, the filing shows. Green pleaded not guilty to the federal arson charge last month G in Cheyenne.

She is accused of trying to burn down Wellspring Health Access in Casper on May 25, 2022, which was weeks away from opening at the time. The clinic, which is the only facility in Wyoming that provides surgical abortions, ultimately opened in April.

The details of the proposed plea agreement have not been made public, but Green was facing up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine; her attorney Ryan Semerad declined to comment on the details of Green's plea agreement.

Officials responded to a burglary report at Wellspring Health Access at 3:30 a.m. on May 25, 2022, but when they arrived, they noticed smoke pouring from the northeast corner of the facility. It sits along East Second Street in the central part of Casper.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but the building sustained significant damage, the federal complaint states. The blaze engulfed an entire room, and florescent lights melted and fell to the floor.

The fire caused $290,000 worth of damage, and "created a ripple of apprehension and fear across the Casper community," Wellspring Health Access President Julie Burkhard said in a statement earlier this year.

Casper police soon released video footage and photographs that showed a woman dressed in a hoodie and face mask to conceal most of her head bringing a gas can into Wellspring. Investigators say the woman was inside for about 15 minutes.

"Through witness accounts and video surveillance, investigators identified a suspect who had gained entry by breaking a window, pouring gas in the facility, then leaving just prior to the reporting party calling in suspicious activity," Casper police said in a statement at the time.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms offered a reward for information that led to the woman's arrest, but no suspects were identified for almost 10 months despite the photos and video of the woman.

The reward was raised to $15,000 with the help of an anonymous donor in March. Then, authorities began to receive more tips about the arsonist's identity.

There were 12 tipsters, and four of them identified Green as the suspect, which led to charges against her, the federal complaint states.

A comparative analysis of Green with the security footage allegedly confirmed several resemblances.

"The similarities are readily apparent, including: the wide widow's peak with deep hair recession, and the hair can be seen to be combed or lie in the same direction; the suspect's eyes are relatively wide-set, and this appears consistent also for Green; both Green and the suspect have similarly dome-shaped foreheads," the official complaint says.

On March 21, Green spoke with authorities for the first time after they searched her family home in Casper, the federal complaint filed in her case states. She admitted she was the person in the security footage.

She told investigators she knew the clinic was going to offer abortions when it opened, and she was opposed to them, the complaint states.

"Green stated she did not like abortion and was having nightmares which she attributed to her anxiety about the abortion clinic, so she decided to burn the building," the complaint says.

Green allegedly bought gas cans at a Laramie Walmart nearby where she was living and drove to Casper that night with the intention of setting the clinic on fire, the federal complaint states.

She drove straight back to Laramie afterwards and arrived around dawn, the complaint states. Green told investigators she kept her dark hoodie and pink shirt from that night, which she had to wash repeatedly to rid of the smell of gasoline. She also took one of the two gas cans with her.

She was jailed after her arrest but released one week later on a $10,000 bond that didn't require her to put up any money. Green lives at her parent's Casper home, surrendered her passport and continues to work for DoorDash and attend college part-time as conditions of her release.

No additional information was immediately available Tuesday.