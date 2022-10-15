Taylor: Is there a forum that all candidates would attend?

Is there an unaffiliated, truly nonpartisan organization in Park County that could host a political debate that would be acceptable to all candidates?

If so, the county’s registered voters would appreciate it.

Primary season was awash with forums for Republican candidates hosted by Republican or other conservative groups, including the Park County Republican Women, Sons of Freedom and the county GOP party itself, that were well attended. These groups should be applauded for putting together these often enlightening forums that truly did give voters a better idea of the candidates and their positions ahead of the primary election.

While the general election may seem a fait accompli in the nation’s most Republican state, a forum bringing together not just Republican and Democrat but third party and independent candidates could still be a very interesting and revealing display as candidates speak to a wider audience and seek what is generally a larger vote by a broader share of the population. There is even a Libertarian candidate for Park County Commissioners — would it hurt to have his views brought to life along with those of the three Republican candidates?

To be fair, there have been general election forums in Cody and Powell for school board members, but while the races are nonpartisan the group putting them on is less so. This has led some school board candidates ¬— including some seen as less conservative — to not participate for one reason or another, although to be fair some may have simply not been able to make it for an entirely non-political reason. The Sons of Freedom should be recognized for putting on school board forums in both Powell and Wapiti. They offered invitations to everyone and provided the three main questions ahead of time. But, as they are the former Park County Republican Men’s Club, maybe some candidates felt it wouldn’t be an even playing field?

Last week the Park County Democrats put on a forum for state and U.S. congressional candidates and the reverse appears to be true. While some Democrats, a Libertarian and independent candidates have said they will come, no Republican candidates had committed and one flat out said they weren’t coming because of the partisan nature of the hosts.

While on one hand, a candidate with a good argument could overcome partisan questions, it is understandable that candidates would be wary about having questions asked of them by members of the opposing party, especially in this era of especially divisive politics.

So, while all organizations should be applauded for putting on candidate forums, is there an organization out there that could truly be seen as unbiased and nonpartisan enough to attract all candidates from both sides of the aisle? Cody High School’s Youth For Justice club always hosts a school board forum, maybe there’s a similar group that could do likewise here?

Or, could the county’s two main parties or related groups come together and jointly host a forum, whether for partisan or nonpartisan candidates?

Voters deserve the chance to hear from all of their potential candidates.