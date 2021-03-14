Teen turns passion for fashion into profit

“I hated them at first. I thought retros were ugly, but then I got into them,” he said.

And this past year, Milmine has invested his time primarily into buying and selling those shoes, joining with his friend Tyce Dahlberg to grow an Instagram page called “@plugofwyo” to sell these shoes. This means Milmine and Dahlberg can easily connect with sneakerheads across the country to sell their shoes nationwide.

Sneaker culture first took off in the United States in the 1970s when shoe companies began collaborating with sports stars to create new styles of shoes, according to Forbes. The first, more serious collecting began in the 1980s with the release of the Air Jordan shoes.

Milmine said he joined Dahlberg in March when the Instagram page had around 1,000 followers. The page has nearly 10,000 followers now.

“We don’t split stock or inventory; we don’t go half and half on a pair,” he said. “I have my stuff and he has his stuff, but we both promote. We basically have two hands working on one thing, so it just helps with efficiency.”

With Milmine in high school and Dahlberg in college in North Dakota, sharing the Instagram page allows them both to respond to messages and grow the page while the other is busy.