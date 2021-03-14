The drive to ice fish: Idaho anglers motor 400 miles east to fish Fort Peck Reservoir

Dungan visited Fort Peck at the end of February and with his friends caught 23 pike, five lake trout and some small walleye and burbot.

“I tell you what, there was a bunch of people out there this time,” he said. “People were running all over.”

Ostermiller joked if he lived closer to Fort Peck he would be unemployed and divorced because he would be at the lake fishing every day. It’s so fun it is nearly addictive for him. Years ago when the owner of the Hell Creek Marina, Clint Thomas, gave him a business card and told him about the marina motel being open in the winter, Ostermiller said, “I’d like to say that changed my life, but that may be overly dramatic.”

Setting the hook

The first time Ostermiller visited the lake with a friend in 2002, the badlands landscape, clear ice and lack of snow at Fort Peck was so different from what he’s used to near his home in eastern Idaho below the towering Teton Range that he was a bit freaked out.

“It was just a different experience,” he said.