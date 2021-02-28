The first half of the 2021 Legislative Session has ended. Here’s what happened, and what’s coming.

Only the beginning

When lawmakers do return, there will be a lot of work waiting for them.

To date, just 33 bills have passed both the House and Senate and now await Gordon’s pen, a small portion of the 217 bills that had been received for introduction as of mid February. And that number is likely to grow: according to Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht, the LSO has received 580 requests for bill drafts from lawmakers this year.

However, not all of those will even become bills. In the 2019 budget session, 503 bills ultimately made it on the docket out of approximately 721 requests. Out of that number, only 213 became law, while 61 bills did not even make it to the floor for a hearing.

While Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, told reporters in a news conference earlier this month that every bill will get a chance to have a fair hearing, the main priority for both chambers will be a simple one: addressing the state’s budgetary shortfall.

“I think eventually everything gets some time on the floor,” he said. “But as far as our priority goes going into session, we’ve got to make sure that we find a way to deal with the shortfall of funding. That's my focus. And that's what I would hope our core focus will be on. But I think we should allow some time for those individual bills that have been brought forth. They’re elected senators, and it’s good to feel like you're representing your district and have some of this discussion on the floor.”

