The first half of the 2021 Legislative Session has ended. Here’s what happened, and what’s coming.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wyoming Legislature's start to the year has been more than a little unusual. Lawmakers met briefly in January, then again for a week in February, and are set to reconvene for a month-long, in-person session beginning March 1.
Awaiting them are a mountain of bills and an equally daunting number of challenges. They face critical decisions on public schools, new revenue options, public health and the economy.
Here’s where things stand as the session begins.
Priorities emerge
Though just under three dozen bills have advanced out of the Legislature going into March, the first eight days of the general session hinted at some of the themes likely to dominate lawmakers’ discussions next month.
A number of bills modifying the state’s corporate statutes passed into law, a long-awaited fix to issues surrounding the collection of ad valorem taxes from mining projects made its way to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk, and lawmakers successfully advanced long-awaited reforms to the state’s animal abuse laws. They also implemented occupational licensure changes to benefit military spouses moving into Wyoming and allowed an expansion of unemployment benefits to those whose hours were cut, preventing additional stresses on the state’s unemployment insurance system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the first days of the session also gave the public an idea of how the 65th Wyoming Legislature would govern after a long and vicious campaign cycle in which the pandemic -- and the populist influence of President Donald Trump -- played a key role in driving the Republican-dominated Legislature even further to the right.
While bills intended to raise revenues for the state ran into issues (more on that later), the Wyoming Legislature gave favorable consideration to several bills tailored to addressing various mental health, criminal justice and substance abuse issues facing the state. One piece of legislation intended to expand the pool of mental health providers in Wyoming -- HB-3 – certified addictions practitioners-certification amendments -- passed the House of Representatives with overwhelming support, for example, while several others remain alive heading into the second half of the session.
However, anticipated budget cuts -- and in some cases, differences of philosophy -- will likely loom large as debate on those topics continues. One bill intended to lay the groundwork for potential cuts to the state’s juvenile services program passed both chambers by overwhelming margins. Another bill allowing community health centers and rural clinics to apply for federal funding failed to make it out of committee.
Examples of the relationship between the Legislature’s philosophical diversity and the degree of its fiscal anxiety were seen in the debate over two bills this winter, including the Essential Health Product Dignity Act (which would repeal sales taxes on tampons, diapers, and other essential hygiene products) and a suicide prevention bill, which would have required educators to provide some sort of annual training for students to help recognize risk behaviors in their peers.
Though debate over the Essential Health Product Dignity Act centered around concerns of lost revenue during an economic downturn, the conversation featured some discussion over whether repealing taxes on tampons versus a product like deodorant could potentially be discriminatory toward males.
The debate on suicide prevention training (which ended with the bill failing) displayed a philosophical rift among the House Republican caucus, with more conservative lawmakers -- like freshman Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne -- speaking in favor of the bill over mental health concerns, while others -- like Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne -- objected on fiscal grounds.
Others, like Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, urged his colleagues to vote against the bill by saying the solution to suicide needed to be more holistic, before appearing to advocate for more religion in schools as a potential fix.
Tough conversations ahead
Facing down hundreds of millions of dollars in new cuts to government and a persistent downturn in the state’s energy sector, legislative leadership has learned to embrace small victories on the revenue side of the budget.
Last year, those victories included regulated gaming, taxes on nicotine products and the controversial lodging tax, which is projected to raise about $20 million per year once fully realized.
Wyoming’s economic situation has grown even more dire since then. And with cuts now threatening critical services, lawmakers may need to begin aiming higher. Early conversations in the Legislature, however, have hinted it might be difficult for lawmakers to hit their mark.
A conversation on raising a number of fees (many of which have not been updated in a decade or longer) met some resistance from anti-tax conservatives in the House of Representatives, many of whom argued a pandemic and economic downturn was the wrong time for increases, even if set at rates competitive to surrounding states.
“I don’t think this is the time to hit these guys,” Rep. Aaron Clausen, R-Douglas, said in support of a failed amendment intended to reduce a proposed fee on restaurant inspections. “They’re struggling, they’re the people getting hit the hardest, and raising these fees … I don’t think that’s appropriate at this time.”
But that was just one bill, with numerous other options to raise revenue likely to be brought up for discussion once the Legislature reconvenes in March. Some -- like Sheridan Rep. Cyrus Western’s HB-122 -- propose similar, minor fee hikes on things like conservation stamps in an effort to secure reliable funding for specific programs. Others are specific taxes on things like wind energy or on gasoline, though other broad-based taxes -- like an income tax on the ultra-rich or a corporate income tax -- have regularly been proposed in past sessions with little success.
Skepticism of government
But this year’s legislative session is not just about the money.
In that discussion on restaurant fees, efforts to reduce them were eventually abandoned after lawmakers noted it was already challenging for health departments to cover the cost of restaurant inspections.
While lawmakers eventually went along with rejecting the amendment, a handful of legislators throughout the first week of session raised numerous questions about the very nature of public services, and what duties are the obligation of government to provide.
In a Feb. 2 meeting of the House Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources on using state funds to support Wyoming’s beef industry, freshman Rep. Robert Wharff, R-Evanston, questioned the use of state funds to stimulate the cattle processing industry.
“I just think that’s a bad form of government,” he said. “I think we’re better off leaving the private sector to do these types of things.”
That type of funding -- notably -- was identified by the Wyoming Business Council several years ago as a necessary investment in the state’s beef industry, which has lacked the capital to build the in-state processing facilities necessary for expansion, a fact noted by Western in a rebuttal to Wharff.
“I appreciate the comments about private industry, and while -- sure, that’d be great -- but I just don’t see a flood of venture capitalists running into Wyoming looking to invest in this kind of stuff,” he said.
A similar trend of government mistrust could be seen throughout the early weeks of the legislative session. Though Wyoming has always had a libertarian streak in its politics, questions of potential surveillance and overreach have emerged in discussions on the implementation of a road usage charge (an alternative for a fuel tax that charges you for how much you use the state’s roadways based on a remote frequency identification chip) and on an obscure piece of legislation to codify a statewide health information exchange: a system that allows one’s records to be accessed by another health care provider hundreds of miles away.
Though the system is already in-use, some lawmakers raised concerns over potential privacy concerns, resulting in 15 conservative House lawmakers voting against it on third reading after it sailed through the Senate by a 27-2 margin just five days earlier. Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, actually introduced an amendment to kill the bill after raising concerns the system could be hacked or perpetuate mistakes made by a previous doctor. The amendment was later withdrawn.
The vote was an unusual one given that opposing it, lawmakers argued, would actually cost the state money by not authorizing the Department of Health to set fees for a system health care providers were already using. “If you want to save money from the general fund, then vote for this bill,” said Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, in debate over the legislation.
Lawmakers like Wharff argued against it, however, saying that giving the Department of Health the leeway to set its own fees would “abrogate authority” from the Legislature.
Though lawmakers such as Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, rejected that notion, the argument's spirit wasn't unique in the Wyoming Legislature this year. A handful of conservative legislators have filed multiple bills taking aim at government and bureaucracy this session, including several to put legislative oversight over the state’s issuance of public health orders and proposals to politicize the state health officer and attorney general by turning them into elected positions.
The Legislature will also be taking up bills to allow recall elections for statewide elected officials, prohibit government orders mandating vaccinations against COVID-19 and one creating a mechanism to remove elected officials in a special election if at least a quarter of a region’s registered voters sign on. For reference, current statute for ballot measures requires a number of signatures equivalent to 15 percent of the total ballots cast in all 23 counties as were cast in the previous general election, the highest such threshold in the country.
Only the beginning
When lawmakers do return, there will be a lot of work waiting for them.
To date, just 33 bills have passed both the House and Senate and now await Gordon’s pen, a small portion of the 217 bills that had been received for introduction as of mid February. And that number is likely to grow: according to Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht, the LSO has received 580 requests for bill drafts from lawmakers this year.
However, not all of those will even become bills. In the 2019 budget session, 503 bills ultimately made it on the docket out of approximately 721 requests. Out of that number, only 213 became law, while 61 bills did not even make it to the floor for a hearing.
While Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, told reporters in a news conference earlier this month that every bill will get a chance to have a fair hearing, the main priority for both chambers will be a simple one: addressing the state’s budgetary shortfall.
“I think eventually everything gets some time on the floor,” he said. “But as far as our priority goes going into session, we’ve got to make sure that we find a way to deal with the shortfall of funding. That's my focus. And that's what I would hope our core focus will be on. But I think we should allow some time for those individual bills that have been brought forth. They’re elected senators, and it’s good to feel like you're representing your district and have some of this discussion on the floor.”