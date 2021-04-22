TILLY
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Star hit some slush on the road around mile marker 3.5 just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, veered off the roadway and overturned his Rolls Royce.
Resting with his back against a tree, a bloodied and dazed Carl Mock called 911 after being severely mauled by a 410-pound male grizzly bear on Thursday.
The mauling victim had been recovering from surgery at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls when he suffered a massive stroke and died.
From now until the end of the year, Wiggins Construction is offering a free AR-15 rifle with every new home or commercial roof.
The Natrona County School District will not request an exception to the statewide K-12 face mask requirement, despite a survey that found 80 percent of district parents want it eliminated.
Natrona County School District parents and students plan to protest the district's mask requirement after trustees voted not to seek an exception to the Wyoming K-12 mask mandate.
Another cold front is expected to hit the region beginning Sunday night, plunging temperatures into the teens.
Natrona County is one of most vaccine-hesitant communities in U.S. Local officials hope more direct outreach will help.
Vaccinations have slowed so much that Natrona County has asked the state to pause its shipment for next week. The county had more than 20,000 surplus doses as of last week.
Wyoming is home to the 11 most vaccine-hesitant counties in the nation, with 32% of their residents believed to be hesitant to receive COVID-19 inoculations.
“The verdict still means that George Floyd was murdered,” said Illyanna Saucedo of the Laramie Human Rights Network. “It’s better than Chauvin being acquitted, but that is a pretty low bar for seeking justice.”