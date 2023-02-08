Amidst rumors and speculation that the ownership change will bring about additions of gambling machines or bigger concerts, Laura Ryan, the owner of The Beacon Club, has this to say: The new owners "are planning on keeping it the same right now."

Said new owner is Eric Nelson, owner of Wyoming Downs. He has owned the Downs since 2013.

The news that the Beacon would undergo a change in ownership first broke in January when 95.5 My Country put out a story that Ryan was stepping down after 30 years of ownership. According to that story, a deal had been made between Ryan and Wyoming Downs for the Beacon Club that would transfer ownership by the end April of this year.

When the Star-Tribune asked Ryan whether those plans were still on track, she said yes. She's getting older, she said, and it's getting "hard to, you know, stay up."

"It's a night job," she said with a laugh.

Ryan said that the Beacon "has no plans right away" to put any more gambling machines in, and the same manager will continue to run the club "exactly the way it is right now."

The Beacon is Casper's longtime cowboy destination, a popular place during events like College National Finals Rodeo, but also hosts many concerts and events, such as Thankful Thursdays, throughout the year.