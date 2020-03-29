Town Crier: Clubs

German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Come try their great selection of locally brewed beers or a soft drink. And food can be purchased there from Mouthful, including burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. Finally, Wind City Sweets & Treats offers handmade pretzels with sauce as well as a delicious variety of dessert items. Please join at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on April 16 and May 21.

New address for Bosom Buddies

Bosom Buddies of Wyoming has relocated with Windblown Fibers to Market Square downtown The volunteer knitting group continues in its mission to support breast cancer survivors by providing knitted bosoms that are soft, washable and lightweight at no charge to the recipient. Custom knitted chemo caps can also be requested to suit any age or gender. A rainbow of colors await! The group appreciates having a home with Windblown Fibers at their new location, and can be contacted there at 337-3900 or through the Facebook page, Bosom Buddies of Wyoming.

Vive La Joie seeks new members