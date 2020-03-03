Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs
Brisket at Elks
Friday Night Feed at the Casper Elks Lodge this Friday is beef brisket and fixins, starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, no discount for children. One trip only. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Izaak Walton hears about biathlon
All are welcome at 7 p.m., on Friday, March 6, to learn about the history of biathlon in Casper, future plans for development of the Biathlon Center, and a summary of programs offered. The speaker is Rob Rosser, board president of Casper Mountain Biathlon Club. Rob is an experienced adaptive and Paralympic Nordic and Biathlon Coach. He was an Olympian in the 1998 games in Nagano, three time North American biathlon champion, five-time U.S. national champion, former U.S. Army World Class Athlete (WCAP) team and National Guard biathlon. Captain Rosser spent 21 years in the Army National Guard and is an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran. Rosser is also currently a NRA certified Chief RSO (Range Safety Officer). Rob wants to build a biathlon program in Casper because he sees an eagerness to embrace this sport. "Wyoming, and Casper in particular, is the perfect place to grow a biathlon program. Biathlon is a rugged endurance sport that also involves an appreciation for marksmanship. The sport reflects qualities and interests that are embraced and respected inherently by the general population in Wyoming." The presentation will be at the Izaak Walton Lodge at the Fort Caspar Campground, 4205 Fort Caspar Rd. This is free and open to the public. There is a pot luck at 6 p.m., or you may join us at 7 p.m., for the presentation.
Mercado speaks to forum
“Wyoming Women’s History---Who is Absent?” will be the topic presented during Women’s History Month by guest speaker Oralia Mercado at the Saturday, March 14, luncheon meeting of the Democratic Women’s Forum at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper.
The presence of Mexican American Women in Wyoming dates to before 1848, when the Mexican/American War ended. There is very little history written about the contribution of Mexican American women to the development of the State of Wyoming during the 40-year period between the war’s end and Wyoming Statehood in 1890.
Oralia has lived in Wyoming since the early 1940s. She will speak about her own history as a Chicana, transitioning from Rock Springs (“melting pot” of our state) to the small, rural, beet producing town of Worland and finally, as a single mother of five sons, to the more urban community of Casper.
A $16, including tax and gratuity, buffet lunch is served at noon in the dining room of the Ramkota. Announcements start at 12:15 p.m., and the program at 12:30 p.m. The forum welcomes all to the luncheon and/or program. If you are not on the Forum’s calling tree please make a lunch reservation by calling Shauna at 237-9300 by Wednesday March 11.
Casino night March 21
The 22nd annual Casper Elks Casino Night in the Bob Cates Family Ballroom of the lodge is March 21. This is not open to the public, but guests of members are welcome. Enjoy delicious hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and fun and games. You will have a chance to win $1,000 and other prizes throughout the evening. Only 200 tickets will be sold at $30 each. No tickets at the door. All proceeds go to Elks Charities. Tickets on sale now at the bar or call the lodge at 234-4839 for more information.
Inaugural April 4
Casper Elks Inaugural Banquet & Ball is set for April 4, 2020. Cocktails at 6 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m. Music tbd. You must have reservations for dinner, no walk in's. Coat and tie, no jeans. Cost is $20 per person payable in advance. RSVP at the ;odge or call 234-4839 or 237-2432 by April 1, 2019. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member.
Women for Wildlife banquet set
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Women for Wildlife banquet is March 14 at the Ramkota Hotel. Single attendee is $35, reserved table is $280. This is a ladies only event. Join us for fun, great food, great friends and give back to elk country by attending the Casper Women for Wildlife. The theme is American Woman, so wear your favorite red, white and blue. For more information, email kirsti@bresnan.net or call 267-9196.
Garden club meets
Casper Garden Club meets every third Saturday at the Casper Senior Center. The next meeting is March 21 and anyone interested in gardening is welcome.
Join Historical Society
If you are one who wants to know more about Wyoming, how the West was settled, why it was settled and all that has happened since, come join the Natrona County Historical Society on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members share a multitude of stories, films, power point presentations and hands-on exhibits about this 150 year history, much of it related to immediate ancestors only three generations past.
The Natrona County chapter is but one of 20 chapters in the state that comprise the Wyoming State Historical Society. Partnering with them, the American Heritage Center, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources helps to share the fascinating story of Wyoming's past and preserve her rich historical resources.
For more information about membership and events, please call Larry Steensland at 333-3745 or Kem Nicolaysen at 262-3972.
Stammtisch plans winter schedule
The Casper German Stammtisch, an informal group that was founded in 2003 meets to share their interest in German-American heritage, the German language, history, culture and to enjoy fun discussions in both English and German, invites you to join the following events:
German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Come try their great selection of locally brewed beers or a soft drink. And food can be purchased there from Mouthful, including burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. Finally, Wind City Sweets & Treats offers handmade pretzels with sauce as well as a delicious variety of dessert items. Please join at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on March 19, April 16 and May 21.
New address for Bosom Buddies
Bosom Buddies of Wyoming has relocated with Windblown Fibers to Market Square downtown The volunteer knitting group continues in its mission to support breast cancer survivors by providing knitted bosoms that are soft, washable and lightweight at no charge to the recipient. Custom knitted chemo caps can also be requested to suit any age or gender. A rainbow of colors await! The group appreciates having a home with Windblown Fibers at their new location, and can be contacted there at 337-3900 or through the Facebook page, Bosom Buddies of Wyoming.
Vive La Joie seeks new members
Vive La Joie, a dinner/dance club, is seeking new members. The dinner/dance social club was founded in the 1940s to promote an evening out with your date to socialize, enjoy a nice dinner and dance to the sounds of local bands. Music ranges from swing, pop, country western to polkas, whatever the members request. A cocktail party precedes each of the four outings the club sponsors per year. Members gather at one of the host houses for drinks and appetizers, then proceed to the main venue. Current officers are president David and DeeAnne Simonson, secretary/treasurer Larry and Becky Steensland. Please call Larry at 307-333-3745 or Becky at 259-3350, for membership information.
Operating hours for model trains
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association, located at 1356 N. Center Street, reminds the public of its operating hours for train enthusiasts of any age.
Operating hours are Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Other days and times upon request. The aisles are ADA conforming. When the maroon doors are open and the exterior lights are on, there is someone inside.
For more information call Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 or Nathan at 258-7869.
Toastmaster Clubs seeking members
Toastmasters is a step-by-step program designed to learn how to prepare and deliver presentations (both planned and impromptu) and improve communication and learn leadership skills. Students are welcome.
Guests and new members are welcome to attend any of the three clubs in Casper. It is a perfect time to check out Toastmasters as a new "Pathways" learning system has recently been launched by Toastmasters International with 11 communication "paths" to choose from. Toastmasters is a proven way to enrich your life and advance your career. The Casper Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are:
Morning Tour Toastmasters, Mondays, 6:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m., Perkins Family Restaurant, 229 East 2nd St. (Can order breakfast.) Great way to start the week! Contact MaryAnn at 234-0158 or 262-5539.
Pathfinder Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the second and fourth Tuesdays. Casper Family YMCA conference room, 1611 Casper Mountain Road. Contact Tom at 262-3655.
Pioneer Toastmasters, Noon to 1 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Eggingtons Restaurant, Upstairs, 220 E. 2nd Street. (Can order lunch!). Contact Neil at 227-0551.
Stop by at any of the above meetings as a guest or new member. Learn more at http://www.Toastmasters.org. You may also email jenerize1@hotmail.com or call 307-258-0572.
Toastmasters is devoted to providing the opportunity for men and women to develop communication and leadership skills in a mutually supportive learning environment.