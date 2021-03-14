Family Stuff
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.
Church in-person at St. Mark's
In person worship services has begun at 9 a.m., Sundays at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 7th and Wolcott. Masks should be worn and social distancing observed. The service will also be available online. For further information, contact the church office, 234-0831.
UU Casper online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services and most events are currently online: visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for how to attend.
In the March 21 service, “Soul Work: Stepping Back From the Edge,” guest speaker Rebecca Hunt will combine readings, music and meditation to look at the power of balance, especially in this time of general dystopic imbalance. Come balanced or come stressed and leave with your soul eased and refreshed. The service will be followed at 11:30 a.m., by a congregational listening session, to hear UU Casper members and friends’ thoughts, ideas and questions as we plan for the future. On March 28, Cindy Wright, Megan Jessup and Elizabeth Otto will present “The Soul: A View from Different Perspectives and Traditions,” where they will explore the Hawaiian, Toltec, Kabbalistic, Jungian, and Norse models of the soul/spirit/psyche. On April 4, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the April worship theme “Courage.”
On Saturday, March 20, at 2 p.m., Elizabeth Otto, Athne Machdane, and Bren Lieske will lead a special online earth-centered service “Unveiling Our Vision: Finding Answers for the Year Ahead.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 am.
Providing an opportunity to explore science, technology, culture, and our changing world, the next monthly Lunch With TED will be held online on Sunday March 28th at noon, when we’ll view and discuss the TEDx Talk “Why We Get Mad and Why it’s Healthy,” by Ryan Martin.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Women's exhibit returns to Bishop Home
In honor of Women’s history month, the Historic Bishop Home reinstalled the exhibit developed by Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and The National Portrait Gallery on "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence," a poster exhibition celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment that secured Women's voting rights in the U.S. Continuing the Year of the Women. The Historic Bishop Home is pleased to showcase this wonderful poster exhibit that traces the 80 year history of Women’s Suffrage Movement. The fight for the right for women to vote began in the mid-1800’s and reached a major milestone in 1920 with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The poster exhibit traces the movement from the beginning to 1965 passage of Voting Rights Act. The exhibit was reinstalled at the request of visitor’s who were not able to come this Fall. It will remain on display until May.
The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street Casper, Wyoming. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Guests are asked to wear masks and our provided shoe protectors as a safety precaution for our staff and themselves. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
March at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium has four shows on tap for March. Two are limited engagements that will be here for just two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) each: “Habitat Earth” plays at 4:15 p.m., on March 16 and 17, and “Expedition Reef” at 4:15 p.m., on March 23 and 24. “Habitat Earth” explores how all life forms, from microscopic to enormous, depend on each other. “Expedition Reef” takes you beneath the sea for an in-depth look at coral reefs.
This month you can also see “Sunstruck” Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (except for March 16, 17, 23, and 24) and “Dream to Fly” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. “Sunstruck” explores the awesome power and the potential danger of our nearest star, the Sun. “Dream to Fly” explores the history, science, and thrill of aviation.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Learn about cowboy knots
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be COVID safe. Join us online Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time as we explore "Cowboy Rope Work."
Interpreters will lead students through the art of four basic knots needed for survival on the plains in this hands-on lesson. Students will then practice their survival skills in a creative knot-art activity. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.
If you would like join us for this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online via the link found at fortcasparwyoming.com. The first 25 local families to sign up before Tuesday, March 16th at 5:00 p.m. will receive a free kit of knot essentials that will be delivered contact free to their homes by March 19th. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available.)
Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so we may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the activity box is March 16th, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Friday, March 19, at 5 p.m. Contact the National Historic Trails Center at mailto:BLM_WY_TrailsCenter@blm.gov or 261-7700, if you have questions.
Celebrate music in Casper
Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities (CCPD) announced their month-long, online celebration entitled, Music Unites Casper.
Aligning with the CCPD’s mission to improve public awareness about disabilities, this event hopes to educate Casper about the benefits of music for people with various disabilities.
During March, each week will focus on a different aspect of music and film and the contributions people with disabilities have made to these arts on a global scale. Related content will be posted on the CCPD Facebook. Facebook Live events featuring local contributors will be aired including, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, a virtual concert featuring local artists. “We have many talented people in Casper, and we are pleased to offer them a platform to showcase their gifts,” said chairperson Nikki Green. “Artists who are interested in performing in the virtual concert should send us a message through Facebook or email us at disabilitycouncil@casperwy.gov.”
Week 3 Focus: Memory Care and Music, March 19, 11 a.m., Facebook Live interview with Mountain Plaza Assisted Living Administrator, Kenyne Humphrey
Week 4 Focus: Musicians with Disabilities, March 23, 6 p.m., Facebook live concert featuring local artists
Week 5 Focus: Music Moves Me, the CCPD wants to see how music moves you! Post videos and other media throughout the week using the #MusicUnitesCasper.
Established in 2019, CCPD serves as an advisory committee to the Casper City Council, city manager, and City of Casper staff members on the concerns of people with disabilities as they relate to activities of daily living in Casper including employment, recreation, transportation, architectural accessibility, and more. Information is available at https://www.facebook.com/CasperDisabilityCouncil/.
New class combines art and science
The Science Zone and the Nic have combined forces to create an awesome class for students in grades K-5 on Friday afternoons from 1 to 3:30. Students will investigate the intersections of art and science as they cultivate observational skills and learn techniques important to each discipline. We will explore new topics each month through hands-on experiences that are sure to excite and engage. Observe the prints by Salvador Dali and learn about the chemistry of lithography. Engage in a hands-on experiment and create your own prints inspired by Dali’s art while learning the observational and critical-thinking skills necessary for both disciplines. Sign up now at thesciencezone.org
Check the website at the Nic or the Science Zone to see the exciting classes that are scheduled for each month.
Eagles Auxiliary spring craft fair March 27
The Eagles Auxiliary Spring Craft Fair is March 27. Get out of the house and shop the great selection of vendors and crafters, right next door to the Wyoming Sellers Market at 306 N. Durbin. Enjoy Young Living, Scentsy, Colorstreet Nails, homemade baked goodies, homemade jams and jellies, handpainted items, custom wreaths for all occastions, jewelry, too much to list. Food available. Contact Jackie at 259-1719 or email jackie.walthers1958@truecos.com.
Indian Relay Races return to Casper in September
Be a part of the action as Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe band together with Horse Nations Indian Relay Council to bring Casper the 2021 Championship of Champions Indian Relay races.
The Indian Relay Races is a family-oriented event and will have vendors, full concessions and adult beverages. Bring your family and friends to the races at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on September 24, 25 and 26. Buy your tickets at the fairgrounds, or online at horsenationsrelay.com. Come early to get a good seat and browse the vendors. Gates open at noon and races at 2 p.m., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you’ve never seen Indian Relay racing, visualize this…..one rider, bareback, three horses, three laps, switching horses each lap. The excitement of the fierce competition has everyone on their feet as the chaos of having 12 to 16 horses on the track at one time is unpredictably exciting.
North America’s best teams from the United States and Canada will be competing for the title. Dustin Kruger, S/M Express, from Lodge Grass, Montana rode off as the 2020 Champion. Scott Abrahamson, Abrahamson Relay, from Colville, Washington was the 2017 and 2019 Champion, making a 4th place finish behind Kruger last year. Northwest Express, Colville, Washington, with rider Mathew Pakootas, won the title in 2018. Come see all these warriors defending their bragging rights and others vying to upset the previous champs to win the most coveted title in Indian Relay.
Opening ceremonies will provide you with the Native American culture of dancers, drummers, color guard, and spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe. The three day event will also include women’s relay, chief race, warrior race, maiden race and, back for 2021, the youth relay.
For more information, and a list of more upcoming races, check out Horse Nations Indian Relay Council website www.horsenationsrelay.com.
Children's Chorale active despite pandemic
With smaller rehearsals, social distancing, masks, and Zoom meetings, the Casper Children's Chorale is singing this season. The group is producing a video to submit to the National ACDA, since the conference will be virtual this year. Three songs will be included, all addressing themes of hope and diversity.
With the annual spring performance tour impossible due to COVID, the Children's Chorale is holding a Casper Retreat, complete with music, activities, talent show, and community service projects. The chorale does all of their learning while wearing Broadway singer masks and social distancing. It is a challenge, but the group is happy it can still make music together.
The chorale will combine with alums from 42 years of song to record a virtual video of their signature song, "In His Eyes". This is licensed so that it can be viewed on YouTube, and should be available early April. The group hopes to present its annual Mother's Day Concert live, but if not there will be another video available, thanks to continued support from Casper patrons, as well as the Wyoming Arts Council CARES Funding and the McMurry Foundation.
New practical learning series kicks off at library
The Natrona County Library is offering a new series monthly presentations called “Things You Wish They Taught in School,” in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, to help fill some of those gaps. Each month, experts in the field will present on a different topic and answer your questions.
The series, targeted to teens and adults alike, kicks off with help from Hilltop Bank, who will go over important information to get you started on the right path to financial success. The online Zoom presentations are at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Tune in at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87598954401.
In March, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming representatives will present on health and health insurance.
In April, representatives from the Wyoming Housing Authority will offer three unique presentations on housing, mortgages, and real estate.
In May, representatives from Casper College will present two different sessions on higher education—preparing for it and conquering it.
Finally in June, the series will wrap up with multiple presentations on the importance of self-care and prioritizing one’s mental health.
You may attend one or all of the presentations, and there is no need to attend the first one in order to attend subsequent presentations. You may also view the recorded presentations on the Natrona County Library’s YouTube page for one week after the initial presentation.
As the situation permits, the library hopes to offer later presentations in person with simultaneous Zoom streaming.
To learn more about the series and other programming for teens and adults, call the Library at 577-7323 or visit www.natronacountylibrary.org/programs.
Historic Bishop Home open for tours
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd St., continues to be open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff will continue to host small private events for a fee. The major restoration project for 2021 is a new drive-through to facilitate the home's access. The front porch was successfully restored in 2020 and welcomes visitors with an ADA ramp and new steps. Visitors may access the home by either the front or back porches. Parking is available at the rear of the home off Jefferson Street. Members of the nonprofit Cadoma Foundation which administers the home are grateful for year-end support received by the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Wyoming Business Relief Fund, the Greenwood Foundation and private donors. For more information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
A, B, C's of Casper history at fort
Fort Caspar Museum presents "The A, B, C's of Casper History," an exhibit that takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum's own collection. It will be on view through Nov. 6, 2021.
Organized by the staff of Fort Caspar Museum, the exhibit uses the 26 letters of the alphabet as a starting point. A piece from the collection that begins with each letter is highlighted, but the objects selected may not showcase the history that first comes to mind. For example: "V" is represented by a vase once owned by former NCHS teacher Kathleen Hemry, and "J" is for J.C. Penney and features an original Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps uniform shirt purchased at Casper's old downtown J.C. Penney store in 1958. We encourage you to explore the exhibit and learn a bit of Casper history as told through these featured objects.
The museum's current winter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays thru Saturdays, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m., reserved for at-risk individuals. Winter admission fees are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Art2Go kits from the Nic
The Nic offers Art2Go kits inspired by the contemporary culture and museum’s exhibitions. Students will work on basic art concepts and art skills, practice self-expression, and enhance art appreciation. Each kit includes everything your child needs to complete the art project. The prices vary depending on the project from $8 to $15. For more information, email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Art Club monthly at Nic
Children in first through fifth grades can enjoy monthly Art Club at the Nic on the second Saturday of every month, through May from 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fees are $5 (members) and $10 (not-yet-member). Explore, create, and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage, and 3-D design. Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. Pre-registration is required.
Art Studio at Nic
Children in 6th through 10th grades can enjoy Art Studio at the Nic on the first and third Saturdays of the month, through May, from noon to 2:30 p.m. Fees are $15 (member), $25 (non-yet-member) per student/per class. Discover, question, and solve problems as you create and interact with art in the museum exhibitions and collections. Learn skills and techniques in drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media. All skill levels are welcome. Pre-registration is required.
Private lessons/small groups at Nic
The Nic offers private art instruction and small group classes tailored to your students’ needs. Students of all group ages (2+) and abilities are welcome. Schedule one lesson (1hour) or multiple classes session. For more information, please email zgallegos@thenic.org.
NCPL hours
The Natrona County Public Library is currently open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Masks are required of all patrons throughout the entire visit.
Winter hours at fort
Fort Caspar Museum is on winter hours, including the seasonal closure of the fort buildings. Through April, the fort buildings are locked, but the museum remains open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Also at this time, admission prices are cut in half: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members are always free.
Guidelines remain in place to protect the health of visitors and staff such as extra cleaning and requesting face coverings and social distancing. An hour each morning from 9 to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only. For more information on COVID-19 precautions as well as current exhibits and special programs, please see the website or call the museum.
Reach the museum at 235-8462.
No fines for library
The Natrona County Library is clearing late fines from patron records. No questions asked. You are now fabulously fine-free.
“Fine-free” means that patrons will not be fined daily for overdue materials; however, the library will continue to recoup expenses related to lost and/or damaged items.
Of course, going fine-free doesn’t mean that you don’t have to bring your books back to the library. Items will still have a due date, and materials will be automatically renewed up two times if there are no holds. The library will continue to send out notices to remind patrons to bring their items back, and if an item is not returned or is returned damaged patron will be asked to pay for the item(s).
This change is in keeping with the library’s mission to advocate for literacy, education and a thriving community, and aligns with the goal of providing free and equitable access to everyone.
Art play on Saturdays
Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers per child/adult duo.
Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.
Birthday pARTy at the Nic
Come celebrate your birthday at The Nic! Have an unforgettable birthday experience with three options: Birthday Bash (ages 2 to 15), Birthday pARTy (ages 5 to 12) or Birthday Partay (ages 18+). Visit the website, nic.org, to choose from a variety of fun art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information, please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
Foreigner rescheduled to April
The Foreigner concert has been rescheduled to April 14, 2021 at the Casper Events Center. Fans are asked to hold tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions.
Nelly postponed to 2021
Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center and Brava Enterprise regret to announce that the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring Nelly with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Boane, scheduled for October 30, 2020, has been postponed to October 30, 2021.
Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Refunds will be available at the point of purchase beginning on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 9 a.m., through October 30, 2020 at 10 p.m. Refunds will no longer be available after October 30, 2020. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions or to request a refund on your purchase.
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.