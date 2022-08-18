Doll show and sale

The Casper Doll Show and Sale, “Where the Dolls and the Antelope Play” will be on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new Best Western hotel, 123 W E Street, Casper.

Admission is $5, and children are free. Proceeds benefit the Casper Seton House and the United Federation of Doll Clubs. This event is sponsored by the Casper Doll Collectors Club and The Meet Me in the Middle Doll Club. Print a $1 off coupon at DollShowUSA.com.

You will find beautiful antique, vintage, modern, and artist dolls. Also available are: bears, toys, miniatures, doll clothing, accessories & furniture, parts and supplies, books, patterns and MORE! Exciting raffle items are a highlight, the special exhibits are entertaining and take advantage of the free parking and FUN!

Fall sale at the library

Do you need to stock up on books for winter? The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale is a very affordable place to get your reading for those long cold days. Many items are in like new condition and would make excellent gifts for friends and family. Any items purchased will be sold at regular prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. We have a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation.

The next sale will be held on Sept 8, 9 and 10. Appointments will be required for all time slots. Sept. 8 will be an Early Bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. September 9th will be the Second Chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Again, items will be sold at regular prices. On Sept. 10, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.

Appointments are limited. To reserve your time, go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select the time you prefer. Please, if you find you are unable to attend, notify us so that another person will have the opportunity to attend.

Donations are accepted any time the library is open. Thanks to our generous communities, we have great selections for this sale. If you have questions, contact folncpl307@gmail.com.

Archaeology Day at Fort Caspar

Participants have a chance to discover real artifacts from Fort Caspar’s past.

Be an Archeologist for the day! Fort Caspar Museum will host a free Archaeology Day event on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.. This is a drop-in program so no reservations are needed, and anyone eight years and older is welcome. Participants should bring hats, work gloves, sunscreen, and water.

Join volunteers from the Wyoming Archaeological Society and the Fort Caspar Museum Association to look for evidence of the Fort’s past by screening dirt removed from the grounds. Things found during previous screening events include: metal and shell buttons; pieces of bullet cartridges and glass bottles; fragments of ceramic plates or cups; screws, bolts, and rivets from wagons; and metal from horse tack or saddles. (NOTE: All materials found will become the property of Fort Caspar Museum.)

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and our phone number is 307-235-8462. For current hours and admission fees, please check our website: fortcasparwyoming.com

Pops in the Park: The Music of Queen

Join the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra to experience the music of the legendary rock band Queen for our summer Pops in the Park concert on Saturday, Aug. 27. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for picnicking and fun, and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. This concert is a family-friendly, all-ages event.

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and Christopher Dragon are teaming up with Canadian rock band Jeans n’ Classics and a local choir for a musical night in celebration of the majestic Freddie Mercury and Queen, featuring Grammy Award-winning singer David Blamires on lead vocals. “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” and, of course, “Bohemian Rhapsody” are just a few of the classic hits that will be featured. Natrona Commercial Music will be the opening act, so arrive early to be entertained by Casper’s up and coming pop music stars.

Local food trucks including Holy Guacamole, Hangry Dog, Papa’s Pork Chop, I’Scream 4 Ice Cream and I’Scream 4 Wings will be onsite for food purchase, or you can bring your own picnic to enjoy in the park. Open containers are permitted for both alcoholic and soft beverages, however glass containers are NOT allowed. Bring your friends and family along with chairs and blankets to enjoy a musical evening under the stars.

Tickets are $15 per person, or family passes for $50 (good for two adults and three children). Children 10 and under are free. To purchase tickets or for more information on the concert, parking, or accessibility visit the WSO website at wyomingsymphony.org/popsinthepark or call the WSO Office at 307-266-1478.

Rock art exhibit at Fort

Hand-drawn and carved images created in Wyoming’s past are explored in a new exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum. “Rock Art in Wyoming” will be on view through Nov. 12.

For thousands of years, people left messages and designs on rocks. Explore the history and imagery of rock art from across the state, and see the many different styles and types. Fort Caspar Museum staff worked with members of the Wyoming Archaeological Society to produce this exhibit, and after its showing here in Casper, it will travel around Wyoming on tour for two years.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

Flag football at BGCCW

Learn good sportsmanship, teamwork and develop friendships, while keeping your kids active after school with flag football at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming! The league is for children in grades K—5. “Flag football is a great way to learn the basics of football while enjoying the great outdoors and fall evenings in our wonderful city,” said Derek DeBoer, Vice President of Operations at the Club.

Games and practices will be held two nights a week in one-hour increments between 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the George Tani and North Casper softball/baseball fields. The season runs from Aug. 22 to Oct. 20. Registration deadline is Aug. 10. Teams are formed based on schools and grade levels. “This is an opportunity to create an enjoyable and memorable childhood experience, while learning football skills,” said DeBoer.

The Registration fee is $35, plus a $10 yearly Club membership fee. Register online at http://www.bgccw.org/flag-football/ or at the Main Club, 1701 East K Street, Casper.

For more information, contact Derek DeBoer at 235-4079, ext. 117, or ddeboer@bgccw.org

One ghost tour left

Casper Theater Company has one Ghost tour left this season. The last one is Saturday, Aug. 20. If you haven’t see this tour you are in for a great time! Our tour guide takes you down the alleys of downtown for a spooky experience on a whole different level. We have interviewed employees of business, dug up stories from the Wyoming Archives, and read books about the mysteries of downtown Casper. Please join us before the summer ends for a real interesting story of our downtown! Tickets are $25, and can be bought at Casper Senior Center, (cash only) 1824 E. 4th St, the Cheese Barrel, (cash only) 524 S. Center, or online at caspertheatercompany.net (cc only). The tour starts at 8:45 pm at the NW corner of 2nd St and Durbin. Please come join us for a very unusual evening of downtown! For more information, please call 307-267-7243.

Save the date for Relay for Life event

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life event will be held Sept. 17 at City Park from 2:00 to 10:00 p.m. This event is to honor survivors and to raise funds to help us celebrate, remember and fight back. A luminaria ceremony will take place around 9:00 p.m. Luminarias can be purchased by calling Gloria at 307-258-7760. Survivors can register by calling 1-800-227-2345. For more information, please contact Shirley at 307-267-8154 or Bill Junge at 307-271-5816.

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens prepare to head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles! Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school. A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School.

With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation. While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement! Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.

Campfire coffee night

Cascade Coffee Shop and Book Store is hosting a Campfire Coffee Night! Join us at 2955 East Second St. by Hobby Lobby on Friday, Aug. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. for local-roasted coffee, live music, a firepit, games and s’mores!

For more details, contact Cascade Coffee Shop at 307-258-7650. Find us online at: https://www.cascadecoffeeshop.com/ or https://riveroflife.family/coffee

August at Bishop Home

In August, 115 years ago, the Bishop family moved into their new multi-story brick home on East 2nd Street, the Capitol Hill subdivision about 1 mile east of downtown Casper. The area was predicted to be a prominent residential area adjacent to the Capitol since most people believed Casper would be chosen the capitol city for Wyoming. Today the home continues to sit on its original location and welcomes visitors to tour one of the city’s most historic and authentic structures. In celebration of its August anniversary, the Cadoma Foundation invites you to tour the Historic Home.

August tours

The home is open for touring on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is a minimum $2.00 donation per person. During the August Anniversary celebration month, the back yard will be open for visitors to bring their lunch and enjoy the gardens. We will offer cool lemonade for an additional $1.00 donation. Our new exhibit for the Fall celebrates women’s handwork in the form of APRONS. The never displayed before collection of handmade aprons will be scattered throughout the home.

The home is located on the North side of 2nd Street between Lincoln and Jefferson. There is parking in the rear of the home off Lincoln Street. For additional information or questions visit www.cadomafoundation.org, our Facebook page, or call 307 235 5277.

Lego model contest

Toy Town is holding their 35th Lego contest from Aug. 15 to 19, with judging on Aug. 20.

Contestants need to construct a model from LEGOS (only) at home and bring it to Toy Town’s location, 130 S. Wolcott St., Downtown Casper. Models will be taken during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. A model’s length, height and width should not exceed 24 inches.

The age groups are 6 and under, 7-9, 10-12, and 13- and older. First, second and third prizes will be given out for each age group. An overall “Best of Show” will be given out.

There are certificates and goodies for each entrant.

Entries are judged on creativity, stability, color, unique use of bricks, storytelling, originality and more.

For more information, contact Toy Town, 235-0550.

Glenrock Sheepherders Rendezvous

Come join in the fun at the 5th annual Sheepherders Rendezvous on Aug. 26, 27, and 28, at the town park, Glenrock. New this year is the Dutch oven cooking contest, chili contest, and Junior dog competition. Contact Rita at (307) 262-0513 for more information.

Kicking off the event are the Basque Dancers from Buffalo, Wyoming at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26. A western music concert with Byron and Nancy at 4:30 p.m. Food trucks and vendors available all weekend long.

The 3rd Annual Dick Grabow Dog Trials begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 27. Watch over 25 dogs work sheep through a course at the direction of their handlers. New this year is the “Junior Dog Competition” from 1-3 pm Saturday. Tour the many historic sheep wagons and chuckwagons on display.

A variety of music entertainment all day on Saturday thanks to Jeremy Huck and friends. Throughout the three-day event will be Sheep to Shawl and fiber weaving fun with Izzy; blacksmith demonstrations with Travis; frontier living history and Dutch oven cooking with Jean; Alpacas for the kids of all ages to enjoy; and demonstrations and history with the Mormon Hand Cart group.

Enjoy the gospel music and cowboy church Sunday morning. For more information contact Rita at (307) 262-0513.

Art in the Park set for Aug. 27

The second annual Art in the Park event is Aug. 27, and the sign up for booth space is happening. Go to artonthego.org to get your spot or call 307-277-9542. Enjoy food vendors, free kids’ face painting, supervised art activities for kids, and music, while you show and sell your creations. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mike Sedar Park, Casper, WY.

Fort Caspar is Blue Star Museum

Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program runs from Armed Forces Day, May 21, 2022, through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit: arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a (CAC) card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com