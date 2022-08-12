Rock art exhibit at Fort

Hand-drawn and carved images created in Wyoming’s past are explored in a new exhibit at Fort Caspar Museum. “Rock Art in Wyoming” will be on view through Nov. 12.

For thousands of years, people left messages and designs on rocks. Explore the history and imagery of rock art from across the state, and see the many different styles and types. Fort Caspar Museum staff worked with members of the Wyoming Archaeological Society to produce this exhibit, and after its showing here in Casper, it will travel around Wyoming on tour for two years.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Call us at 307-235-8462 or visit our website fortcasparwyoming.com for more information and to view our hours and admission prices.

Flag football at BGCCW

Learn good sportsmanship, teamwork and develop friendships, while keeping your kids active after school with flag football at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming! The league is for children in grades K—5. “Flag football is a great way to learn the basics of football while enjoying the great outdoors and fall evenings in our wonderful city,” said Derek DeBoer, Vice President of Operations at the Club.

Games and practices will be held two nights a week in one-hour increments between 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the George Tani and North Casper softball/baseball fields. The season runs from Aug. 22 to Oct. 20. Registration deadline is Aug. 10. Teams are formed based on schools and grade levels. “This is an opportunity to create an enjoyable and memorable childhood experience, while learning football skills,” said DeBoer.

The Registration fee is $35, plus a $10 yearly Club membership fee. Register online at http://www.bgccw.org/flag-football/ or at the Main Club, 1701 East K Street, Casper.

For more information, contact Derek DeBoer at 235-4079, ext. 117, or ddeboer@bgccw.org

One ghost tour left

Casper Theater Company has one Ghost tour left this season. The last one is Saturday, Aug. 20. If you haven’t see this tour you are in for a great time! Our tour guide takes you down the alleys of downtown for a spooky experience on a whole different level. We have interviewed employees of business, dug up stories from the Wyoming Archives, and read books about the mysteries of downtown Casper. Please join us before the summer ends for a real interesting story of our downtown! Tickets are $25, and can be bought at Casper Senior Center, (cash only) 1824 E. 4th St, the Cheese Barrel, (cash only) 524 S. Center, or online at caspertheatercompany.net (cc only). The tour starts at 8:45 pm at the NW corner of 2nd St and Durbin. Please come join us for a very unusual evening of downtown! For more information, please call 307-267-7243.

Save the date for Relay for Life event

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life event will be held Sept. 17 at City Park from 2:00 to 10:00 p.m. This event is to honor survivors and to raise funds to help us celebrate, remember and fight back. A luminaria ceremony will take place around 9:00 p.m. Luminarias can be purchased by calling Gloria at 307-258-7760. Survivors can register by calling 1-800-227-2345. For more information, please contact Shirley at 307-267-8154 or Bill Junge at 307-271-5816.

After school program at Boys & Girls Club

As kids and teens prepare to head back to school, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming wants to help them be unstoppable after school with their academic enrichment, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles! Children and teens will enjoy enriching activities that will keep them engaged in a safe, caring environment after school. A free snack and evening meal will be provided to youth, and families are invited for dinner at the Main Club as well. One does not have to be a Club member to receive the dinner meal.

“The goal of our after-school program is to provide youth members with an atmosphere of fun, creativity, and academic enrichment through meaningful experiences, which will encourage positive personal development,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright.

The Club’s after-school program runs from after school until 8 p.m. at the Club’s Main Branch, 1701 East K Street, and after school until 6 p.m. at the Club’s other Casper locations: Paradise Valley Elementary (22 Magnolia), Verda James (701 Carriage Lane), and a new location at Park Elementary (140 W 9th Street). Teen programs serve youth ages 13-18 and are offered at the Teen Center at the Main Club and at Dean Morgan Middle School.

With a new location at Park Elementary, adjacent to the district’s bus hub, the Club will be able to serve even more youth at a newly renovated school space that any child in the district can access with free district transportation. While the former Journey Branch will now be housed at Park Elementary, the Club wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the staff and administration at Journey for their partnership with the Club the past several years.

“Our Be Unstoppable after-school program will be full of fun and excitement! Our staff is looking forward to providing the best experience for your child this school year,” said Bright.

For more information or to register online, visit the Club, go to bgccw.org, or call (307) 235-4079.

August at Bishop Home

In August, 115 years ago, the Bishop family moved into their new multi-story brick home on East 2nd Street, the Capitol Hill subdivision about 1 mile east of downtown Casper. The area was predicted to be a prominent residential area adjacent to the Capitol since most people believed Casper would be chosen the capitol city for Wyoming. Today the home continues to sit on its original location and welcomes visitors to tour one of the city’s most historic and authentic structures. In celebration of its August anniversary, the Cadoma Foundation invites you to tour the Historic Home.

Teddy Bear Picnic Tea

On Aug. 13, you are invited to “Our Teddy Bear Picnic Tea”. Please join Teddy and his friends at The Historic Bishop Home for a “Picnic Tea” in the backyard. Invite your favorite stuffed friends as well as human ones to join you for a relaxing afternoon sharing an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, desserts, iced tea. The cost is $35.00 per person ($10.00 is a donation to support the Historic Bishop Home). Stuffed friends are free! Reservations deadline is Aug. 10. For reservations, please call 307 235 5277 or email info@cadomafoundation.org. For planning purposes, please call or email us at the time you mail a check. Reservations are confirmed by mailing a check payable to the Cadoma Foundation, 818 East Second Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601. You may also reserve and pay on www.cadomafoundation.org.

August tours

If you are not able to join us for tea, the home is open for touring on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is a minimum $2.00 donation per person. During the August Anniversary celebration month, the back yard will be open for visitors to bring their lunch and enjoy the gardens. We will offer cool lemonade for an additional $1.00 donation. Our new exhibit for the Fall celebrates women’s handwork in the form of APRONS. The never displayed before collection of handmade aprons will be scattered throughout the home. The home is located on the North side of 2nd Street between Lincoln and Jefferson. There is parking in the rear of the home off Lincoln Street. For additional information or questions visit www.cadomafoundation.org, our Facebook page, or call 307 235 5277.

Lego model contest

Toy Town is holding their 35th Lego contest from Aug. 15 to 19, with judging on Aug. 20.

Contestants need to construct a model from LEGOS (only) at home and bring it to Toy Town’s location, 130 S. Wolcott St., Downtown Casper. Models will be taken during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. A model’s length, height and width should not exceed 24 inches.

The age groups are 6 and under, 7-9, 10-12, and 13- and older. First, second and third prizes will be given out for each age group. An overall “Best of Show” will be given out.

There are certificates and goodies for each entrant.

Entries are judged on creativity, stability, color, unique use of bricks, storytelling, originality and more.

For more information, contact Toy Town, 235-0550.

Glenrock Sheepherders Rendezvous

Come join in the fun at the 5th annual Sheepherders Rendezvous on Aug. 26, 27, and 28, at the town park, Glenrock. New this year is the Dutch oven cooking contest, chili contest, and Junior dog competition. Contact Rita at (307) 262-0513 for more information.

Kicking off the event are the Basque Dancers from Buffalo, Wyoming at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26. A western music concert with Byron and Nancy at 4:30 p.m. Food trucks and vendors available all weekend long.

The 3rd Annual Dick Grabow Dog Trials begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 27. Watch over 25 dogs work sheep through a course at the direction of their handlers. New this year is the “Junior Dog Competition” from 1-3 pm Saturday. Tour the many historic sheep wagons and chuckwagons on display. A variety of music entertainment all day on Saturday thanks to Jeremy Huck and friends. Throughout the three-day event will be Sheep to Shawl and fiber weaving fun with Izzy; blacksmith demonstrations with Travis; frontier living history and Dutch oven cooking with Jean; Alpacas for the kids of all ages to enjoy; and demonstrations and history with the Mormon Hand Cart group. Enjoy the gospel music and cowboy church Sunday morning. For more information contact Rita at (307) 262-0513.

Campfire coffee night

Cascade Coffee Shop and Book Store is hosting a Campfire Coffee Night! Join us at 2955 East Second St. by Hobby Lobby on Friday, Aug. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. for local-roasted coffee, live music, a firepit, games and s’mores!

For more details, contact Cascade Coffee Shop at 307-258-7650. Find us online at: https://www.cascadecoffeeshop.com/ or https://riveroflife.family/coffee

Art in the Park set for Aug. 27

The second annual Art in the Park event is Aug. 27, and the sign up for booth space is happening. Go to artonthego.org to get your spot or call 307-277-9542. Enjoy food vendors, free kids’ face painting, supervised art activities for kids, and music, while you show and sell your creations. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mike Sedar Park, Casper, WY.

Fort Caspar is Blue Star Museum

Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program runs from Armed Forces Day, May 21, 2022, through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit: arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a (CAC) card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. We are located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming, our phone number is 307-235-8462, and our website is fortcasparwyoming.com