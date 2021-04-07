Town Crier: Helping Others

Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for bikes

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Casper need 4 to 6 bicycles that our youth can use for some warmer weather fun and transportation. If you have a working bike that would fit children between the ages of 10 and 16, please consider donating it to us. We are planning some fun outdoors activities for our Littles and PY kids. Please call our office, 265-2227, to arrange for drop off or pick up.

Food for Thought needs drivers

Each week Wyoming Food for Thought Project puts together meals for kids, so that when they are away from school they are not going without. Each week, 1,200 food bags are distributed to schools and homes across the community.

Can you help? Drivers are needed each Thursday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to deliver food bags.

Call Michele at (307) 337-1703 or email volunteer@wyfftp.org

Help us, help others.

Thanks from Poverty Resistance

This is the time of year I usually write a “we’re still broke but we’re still here” letter. This year we are still broke but grateful that we are able to stay open and keep serving hungry people.