Town Crier: Schools

Community Ed announces new classes for spring

The spring 2022 semester for community education at Casper College will offer a variety of new classes and popular classes from the past.

New classes to be offered include Baking with Beth: Scones, Cookies, and Breads; A box of Treasures; Staring Adversity in the Face; Ballet; and Start an Investment Club with Friends. Taught by community members and Casper College instructors, four of these classes begin in January, and one begins in February.

“We are excited to be bringing these new diverse and interesting classes to the Casper community,” said Zhanna Gallegos, community education coordinator.

Professional baker Beth Hansen will provide a three-week baking “adventure” as she teaches students how to make scones, chocolate chip cookies, and quick breads. In addition, Hansen will cover how to use substitutions in this hands-on baking class. The class will run Friday nights from 5:30-8 Jan. 14, 21, and 28.

Two classes will be starting Jan. 24. Woodworker Nick Carter will teach a Box of Treasures. He has taught multiple workshops at Ghirardelli Square and the Redwoods in California and is a regular participant at wood and leather crafting workshops in Wyoming and Texas. According to Carter, students will create a standard jewelry box or toolbox using the basics of woodworking. “We’ll cover terminology that simplifies woodworking processes and techniques, sharpen and prepare tools, and everyone will leave with a beautiful, one-of-a-kind creation,” said Carter. The class will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday from Jan. 24 to March 2.

The other class set to begin Jan. 24 is Start an Investment Club with Friends, taught by Pete Van Houten. According to Van Houten, an investment club is a great way to better understand stocks and bonds while planning for retirement. “I’ve been part of a profitable local club since 1999,” said Van Houten. He will provide participants with an overview of how to start a club with their friends or family so that gatherings are fun and the investments are sound. The class will be held Monday, Jan. 24 and 31, from 1:30-3 p.m.

Casper College dance instructor and dance program coordinator Jodi Youmans-Jones will teach Ballet Tuesday, Jan. 25 to March 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Students will learn to improve their balance, coordination, and footwork while learning ballet. “Ballet not only helps you to correct your posture, but it also stretches muscles and improves your concentration skills,” said Youman-Jones.

Registration for all community education classes is now open. To register or for more information, go to caspercollege.augusoft.net or call 307-268-3401.

Scholarship in memory of Matthew Shepard created

A scholarship in the memory of Casper, Wyoming, resident Matthew Shepard has been created to support diversity and inclusion.

The Matthew Shepard Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship was named in memory of Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming college student murdered in 1998 in a hate crime. The scholarship will be awarded to a second-semester student who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ population or an ally dedicated to diversity and inclusion work in the Casper community, noted doner Gene Monterastelli.

In addition to the above qualifications, students applying must have a cumulative GPA of 2.0, be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours, have completed at least one semester, be seeking a degree, and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Students applying do not have to be Wyoming residents, and no letter of recommendation is required.

To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, go to caspercollege.edu/scholarship.

