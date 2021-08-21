Town Crier: Schools

“We continue to offer this every year because it is so popular, and participation is easy,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development.

The Virtual Trek allows participants to start anytime and anywhere as long as they complete their run before Sept. 16. Participants can also complete the Virtual Trek concurrently with another race.

“We’d like to see people running or walking the Trek together, challenging friends in other states and countries, and having fun. Virtual racers can join in the fun on social media by using #runyourtrek and submitting their pictures online. We are trying to make this really fun,” noted Dalton.

Those interested in participating need to sign up by Friday, Sept. 10, for either the Outlook Point Half Marathon, the Downhill Half Marathon, the 10K, or the 5K at caspercollegefoundation.org/tbird-trek. The cost is $60 for either of the half marathons, $50 for the 10K, and $40 for the 5K. Prices in all categories will go up by $10 Tuesday, Aug. 17.