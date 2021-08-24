Town Crier: Schools

Apply at St. Anthony’s School

Historic preservation scholarship established at CCA scholarship to help museum studies and anthropology majors at Casper College was recently established through the Casper College Foundation.

Casperite Susan Bishop established the Spaugh Hilsmann Scholarship for Historic Preservation. The yearly scholarship is worth $1,500. The scholarship was created to assist students committed to preserving and promoting Wyoming history and culture through their studies and careers. “Wyoming history provides cultural lessons about the people and places that established the equality state,” Bishop said.