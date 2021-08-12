Town Crier: Schools

Historic preservation scholarship established at CC
A scholarship to help museum studies and anthropology majors at Casper College was recently established through the Casper College Foundation.
Casperite Susan Bishop established the Spaugh Hilsmann Scholarship for Historic Preservation. The yearly scholarship is worth $1,500. The scholarship was created to assist students committed to preserving and promoting Wyoming history and culture through their studies and careers. “Wyoming history provides cultural lessons about the people and places that established the equality state,” Bishop said.
To qualify for the Spaugh Hilsmann Scholarship for Historic Preservation, students must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA, enroll for a minimum of six college credits and complete the Casper College online application. Applicants do not have to be Wyoming residents. However, preference will be given to those applicants who volunteer at the Bishop House in Casper.
According to Bishop, the scholarship is named to honor her maternal families’ who were instrumental in developing Wyoming’s livestock and transportation industries.
To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, go to caspercollege.edu/scholarship.
CC summer students may be eligible for grant
Students attending summer semester classes at Casper College may be eligible for emergency help aid from a Casper College Emergency CARES Grant fund.
The additional grant money received by Casper College is specifically designated for those students enrolled in the summer semester. The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III funding was created specifically to help those students who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Shannon Eskam, director of student financial assistance, to be eligible to receive funds, students must currently be enrolled in a Casper College degree or certificate program for summer 2021 semester classes, including online, in-person or hybrid classes and have a financial need for an allowable expense because of the adverse effects on them by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Students who will receive priority consideration are those with an exceptional financial need,” said Eskam. U.S. citizens, those who are not citizens, and international students are eligible for funding.
To apply online, go to caspercollege.edu/financial-aid/grants/cares-grant. For more information, contact Eskam at 268-2323 or finaid@caspercollege.edu.
Virtual alternative to Trek
For those who can’t make the actual T-Bird Trek Sunday, Sept. 12, the Casper College T-Bird Trek features a virtual alternative.
“We continue to offer this every year because it is so popular, and participation is easy,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development.
The Virtual Trek allows participants to start anytime and anywhere as long as they complete their run before Sept. 16. Participants can also complete the Virtual Trek concurrently with another race.
“We’d like to see people running or walking the Trek together, challenging friends in other states and countries, and having fun. Virtual racers can join in the fun on social media by using #runyourtrek and submitting their pictures online. We are trying to make this really fun,” noted Dalton.
Those interested in participating need to sign up by Friday, Sept. 10, for either the Outlook Point Half Marathon, the Downhill Half Marathon, the 10K, or the 5K at caspercollegefoundation.org/tbird-trek. The cost is $60 for either of the half marathons, $50 for the 10K, and $40 for the 5K. Prices in all categories will go up by $10 Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Virtual runners must pay their registration fee by Saturday, Sept. 11, to receive a T-Bird Trek performance shirt in the mail. Prices for the virtual races are the same as for the actual races to cover postage and handling for the T-shirt. According to Dalton, virtual runners are NOT eligible for chip timing or top finisher prizes from the actual races and will not be included in the official race results.
For more information, contact Dalton at 268-2325 or adalton@caspercollege.edu.
Apply at St. Anthony’s School
Applications are now being accepted for all grades preschool through 8th grade at St. Anthony School. Take advantage of half-price kindergarten and “frozen” 2020 tuition rates for first through eighth grades. St. Anthony School offers a God-centered approach to learning where students are welcome from all Christian denominations to apply. No child is ever denied admission due to an inability to pay. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Take advantage of small class sizes (18-1 or less), highly qualified educators, Spanish, art, and PE for all grade levels, the only preschool through 8th grade in-house program in Natrona County, and much more. For more information or to schedule a tour, please call 234-2873.