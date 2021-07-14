Town Crier: Schools

If you have not been contacted by mail, email, text or our Group Facebook Page, then we do not have your updated information. NC, Please contact Ellen to update your information, to register or for any questions you may have: (307) 259-6308. Thanks, hope to see you all there!

Orientations for high school equivalency set at CC

The Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College will offer two final orientation sessions this summer for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate.

The first will be held Wednesday, July 28, and the second will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10. There will be three sessions each day at 9 a.m., and 1 and 6 p.m. and all will occur at the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College.

“The orientation is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $606 a week compared to $749 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated from high school will make $7,436 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for the third quarter of 2019.