Town Crier: Schools

NC '70 reunion
NCHS Class of 1970 is having its class reunion July 16, 17, 18 in Casper and are inviting graduates of the class of 1969 and 1971 to our icebreaker on Friday night, 7 to 10 p.m., at the Clarion Inn (former Parkway).
KW/NC '75
Calling all classmates! Mark your calendars for August 5-7, 2021 for our 45th/46th KW “75” Class Reunion / Get together merging with NC “75.” The committee has set a golf tournament and after party for August 5 at Paradise Valley golf course; August 6, cocktail party/dinner and music event at the Clarion Inn (formerly the Ramada/Parkway); August 7, is the school tour and picnic. (The dinner event has to be paid for in advance by July 20, 2021.) There is a $7 door charge for the cocktail party and music event, if you are not attending the dinner. (If you have prepaid the $20 per person dinner, that $7 charge is included). The golf, after party, tour and picnic are pay as you go events.
If you have not been contacted by mail, email, text, call, or our Group Facebook Page, then we do not have your updated information. KW, please contact Renea to update your information, to register or for any questions you may have, 262.9085. NC,
NC 76 and NC 74 are welcomed with an RSVP.
If you have not been contacted by mail, email, text or our Group Facebook Page, then we do not have your updated information. NC, Please contact Ellen to update your information, to register or for any questions you may have: (307) 259-6308. Thanks, hope to see you all there!
Orientations for high school equivalency set at CC
The Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College will offer two final orientation sessions this summer for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate.
The first will be held Wednesday, July 28, and the second will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10. There will be three sessions each day at 9 a.m., and 1 and 6 p.m. and all will occur at the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College.
“The orientation is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $606 a week compared to $749 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated from high school will make $7,436 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for the third quarter of 2019.
“All of our services are free and open to the public. Our high school equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math,” DePaolo-Lara noted. The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.
In addition to High School Equivalency Preparation, the CALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.
Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations July 28 are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, July 27. Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations Aug. 10 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Aug. 9. Those wanting to attend can make reservations by calling 268-2230 or online at caspercollege.edu/alc/hse/.
Virtual alternative to Trek
For those who can’t make the actual T-Bird Trek Sunday, Sept. 12, the Casper College T-Bird Trek features a virtual alternative.
“We continue to offer this every year because it is so popular, and participation is easy,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development.
The Virtual Trek allows participants to start anytime and anywhere as long as they complete their run before Sept. 16. Participants can also complete the Virtual Trek concurrently with another race.
“We’d like to see people running or walking the Trek together, challenging friends in other states and countries, and having fun. Virtual racers can join in the fun on social media by using #runyourtrek and submitting their pictures online. We are trying to make this really fun,” noted Dalton.
Those interested in participating need to sign up by Friday, Sept. 10, for either the Outlook Point Half Marathon, the Downhill Half Marathon, the 10K, or the 5K at caspercollegefoundation.org/tbird-trek. The cost is $60 for either of the half marathons, $50 for the 10K, and $40 for the 5K. Prices in all categories will go up by $10 Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Virtual runners must pay their registration fee by Saturday, Sept. 11, to receive a T-Bird Trek performance shirt in the mail. Prices for the virtual races are the same as for the actual races to cover postage and handling for the T-shirt. According to Dalton, virtual runners are NOT eligible for chip timing or top finisher prizes from the actual races and will not be included in the official race results.
For more information, contact Dalton at 268-2325 or adalton@caspercollege.edu.
CC summer students may be eligible for grant
Students attending summer semester classes at Casper College may be eligible for emergency help aid from a Casper College Emergency CARES Grant fund.
The additional grant money received by Casper College is specifically designated for those students enrolled in the summer semester. The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III funding was created specifically to help those students who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Shannon Eskam, director of student financial assistance, to be eligible to receive funds, students must currently be enrolled in a Casper College degree or certificate program for summer 2021 semester classes, including online, in-person or hybrid classes and have a financial need for an allowable expense because of the adverse effects on them by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Students who will receive priority consideration are those with an exceptional financial need,” said Eskam. U.S. citizens, those who are not citizens, and international students are eligible for funding.
To apply online, go to caspercollege.edu/financial-aid/grants/cares-grant. For more information, contact Eskam at 268-2323 or finaid@caspercollege.edu.
NC '71 reunion set
The NCHS Class of 1971 will hold its 50th Class Reunion on September 4, 5 and 6. Any classmate not yet in contact and interested in attending, or who knows of any classmate interested, please contact beckybyron@yahoo.com or Laura Britton at brittonacres71@yahoo.com. We look forward to celebrating with you.
Register for preschool
Head Start/Early Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year. It is a quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. For more information, call 577-1864.
Apply at St. Anthony's School
Applications are now being accepted for all grades preschool through 8th grade at St. Anthony School. Take advantage of half-price kindergarten and "frozen" 2020 tuition rates for first through eighth grades. St. Anthony School offers a God-centered approach to learning where students are welcome from all Christian denominations to apply. No child is ever denied admission due to an inability to pay. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Take advantage of small class sizes (18-1 or less), highly qualified educators, Spanish, art, and PE for all grade levels, the only preschool through 8th grade in-house program in Natrona County, and much more. For more information or to schedule a tour, please call 234-2873.