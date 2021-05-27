Town Crier: This Just In

Casper author visits Glenrock library

Casper author Gayle M. Irwin will conduct a presentation about pet rescue and adoption at the Converse County Library in Glenrock on Friday, June 4 from 10 am to 11 a.m. The family-friendly event, Paws4Reading, will also introduce the audience to her rescue dog, Jeremiah. and she will share his story.

In addition to her authorship, Irwin serves as a pet rescue transporter for various animal rescue organizations, and she will talk about some of her adventures.

Her children’s stories have been published in the My Trib section of the Casper Star Tribune, and her sweet, contemporary romance novels, which weave pet rescue and adoption into the love story, are set in the Greater Yellowstone Area. The second book in the series is based on the Kindness Ranch animal sanctuary, located near Guernsey.

A portion of the day’s book sales will be donated to the Laramie Peak and Casper Humane Societies.

For more information visit www.gaylemirwinauthor.com.

