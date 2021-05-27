Town Crier: This Just In

Casper author visits Glenrock library
Casper author Gayle M. Irwin will conduct a presentation about pet rescue and adoption at the Converse County Library in Glenrock on Friday, June 4 from 10 am to 11 a.m. The family-friendly event, Paws4Reading, will also introduce the audience to her rescue dog, Jeremiah. and she will share his story.
In addition to her authorship, Irwin serves as a pet rescue transporter for various animal rescue organizations, and she will talk about some of her adventures.
Her children’s stories have been published in the My Trib section of the Casper Star Tribune, and her sweet, contemporary romance novels, which weave pet rescue and adoption into the love story, are set in the Greater Yellowstone Area. The second book in the series is based on the Kindness Ranch animal sanctuary, located near Guernsey.
A portion of the day’s book sales will be donated to the Laramie Peak and Casper Humane Societies.
For more information visit www.gaylemirwinauthor.com.
Compassionate Friends picnic June 2
The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a non-profit self-help support organization for parents who are grieving the death of a child of any age and from any cause, will have its annual family/friends potluck picnic at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 starting at 6:30 p.m. We will meet at the Cottonwood Shelter. Please bring a dish to share, your own utensils and drinks. After the potluck we will take a walk through our children’s memorial park area. (Weather permitting) For more information, please call Gail 267-4023 or Sheila 237-0735.
CNA class for single moms
Climb Wyoming will begin a free Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training program soon for low-income single mothers in Casper.
Participants will find meaningful support in all areas of their lives while starting careers in the growing medical profession. Free training includes guidance through the entire process, including CNA testing, licensing, and career placement.
Interested moms should Taryn today at 237-2855 to learn more and get details on attending an info meeting. Message Climb on Facebook or visit climbready.org.
Special Olympics plans big celebration for June
The Special Olympics Wyoming board of directors approved a return to Phase 3 Activities; sports competitions and training sessions can now be held at full capacity and without temperature screening. Team sports will resume as we head into summer. As always, it’s important that everyone involved with Special Olympics Wyoming events follow standard hygiene practices, maintain appropriate physical distancing, and stay home if they you are sick.
To celebrate, Special Olympics Wyoming and the Casper Horseheads will host a “We’re Back! Celebration,” featuring a day of sports activities at Mike Lansing Field on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
10 a.m. to noon: A Skills Clinic for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes with the Casper Horseheads players with lunch provided by Jersey Mike’s Subs.
5 p.m.: Cops and Jocks presented by Delta Dental will kick off at with a Unified softball charity game featuring Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, law enforcement and Fire/EMS to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
6:35 p.m.: The Casper Horseheads will take on the Mining City Tommyknockers.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Double header, all you can eat with general or reserved seating tickets. Autographed custom game jerseys, swag from sponsors, and fun. Join us in celebrating our Return to Play. To register for the clinic, play in the charity game, purchase game tickets, or volunteer, go to www.sowy.org.