Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Order Relay for Life daffodils, tulips
The American Cancer Society is having its annual Daffodil Sales to benefit the local Relay for Life. An option to order cut tulips is available this year. Flowers may be ordered until Feb. 19, and they will be delivered around March 24. The cost for daffodils is still $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds, $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds, $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds. The cost for each bouquet of 10 tulip buds in assorted colors is $15. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life. To order please contact either Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.
Medal of Honor recipient to speak at Casper College
The Casper College Veterans Club hosts Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 11, in Wheeler Concert Hall, Casper College campus as part of Veterans Appreciation Week activities. The presentation is free and open to the public subject to public health orders set for forth by the state for indoor capacity. Masks will be required to attend the event.
Pitts is the ninth living recipient of the Medal of Honor from the War in Afghanistan. He enlisted in the Army in 2003 at age 17, serving from 2003 to 2009, and was deployed twice in support of Operations Enduring Freedom VI and VIII for a combined 27 months.
He was wounded July 13, 2008, near the end of his second deployment and spent more than a year recovering. He was wounded while serving as a forward observer in Chosen Company, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade He was awarded the Medal of Honor on July 21, 2014.
After returning home, he graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a BA in business. He and his family live in southern New Hampshire.
Restaurant Week set
To celebrate Casper’s hearty culinary scene, 5150’ Restaurant Week is returning to the Oil City and is slated for Jan. 24 to 30.
Participating businesses include: Backwards Distilling Company, Branding Iron, Chozen Yogurt, Eggington’s, Johnny J’s, J’s Pub, FireRock Steakhouse, Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom, Frosted Tops, Gruner Brothers Brewing, Hooch’s, Little Shop of Burgers, Ludovico Farm to Wood Flame, Metro Coffee Company, Old Chicago, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Rialto Soda Fountain, Scarlow’s Art & Coffee, Schlotzky’s, Shogun Restaurant, Silver Fox Steakhouse, Sweet Zoey, The Wooden Derrick Café, Three Crowns Golf Club, Urban Bottle, Wyoming Ale Works, Wyoming Rib & Chop House and Yellowstone Garage.
Hosted by 5150’ Local, the third annual event includes 29 restaurants, watering holes and coffee shops, with each serving up distinct specials, features and offerings.
5150’ Restaurant Week is designed to give residents and visitors the opportunity to dig into Casper’s food and beverage options, while also supporting the 1,540 food and beverage jobs in Natrona County.
As part of Restaurant Week, you’ll find specials and price points that celebrate all things Casper, including $3.07 (Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).
More information about 5150’ Restaurant Week, as well as additional information on participating locations, can be found at
Register for district preschools
NCSD preschool online application window for 2021-2022 opened January 4, 2021. Eight schools in Natrona County will host half-day TANF preschool programs during the 2021-22 school year. Elementary schools with preschool programs will include Bar Nunn, Cottonwood, Evansville, Journey, Lincoln, Midwest, Pineview, and Sagewood Elementary Schools. Preschool students must be 3 or older by Aug. 1, 2021.
NCSD’s TANF preschools are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and have certified teachers and classroom assistants in classes of 18 students. Morning and afternoon sessions are available. The preschool program is free to families and parents are encouraged to be involved. Families’ financial information is required, as the program is funded through federal grants. Priority enrollment is given to families who meet federal income guidelines.
The Natrona County School District also has a lab preschool program at the Pathways Innovation Center. This program is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and includes a half-day preschool program, early morning and afternoon childcare, and includes breakfast, lunch, and snack offerings. As this is a full-day offering, the NSCD Lab Preschool does have a tuition of $600 a month and follows the NCSD academic calendar.
Classes for kids at rec center
Several unique classes for kids are offered through the Casper Recreation Center beginning Jan. 26 or later.
Children ages 8 to 12 will have fun learning basic decorating skills in this two-week class of Let it Snow Cupcakes. Class will meet on Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 26 and students will make and decorate snowmen, penguins, polar bears, and snowflake cupcakes to bring home. Registration fee of $20 ($2 off with Rec Center membership) includes all supplies.
Leave the parents at home and come out for a fun evening at the Rec Center on Saturday, Feb. 6. Kids age 5 to 12 will be active, have fun, and make friends in this safe, supervised program. Swim, play games, create crafts, enjoy pizza and drink for dinner, and have a great time. Kids Night Out runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fee is $16 ($2 off with Rec Center membership).
Cheer leading is one of the most energetic, not to mention loudest classes at the Rec Center. Students ages 8-12 will learn stunts, jumps, chants and cheers. Class begins on Thursday, Feb. 4 and runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for eight weeks. Fee for the class is $62 for non-members and $50 for those with a Recreation Center pass.
For more information or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St., or visit www.activecasper.com.
Self Help Center gets donation
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union donated $500 to the Self Help Center in Casper recently. The donation comes as a thank you to the credit union’s membership for helping them reach $500 million in assets. Jennifer Dyer, executive director of the Self Help Center accepted the donation from Crystal Bratvold, branch manager at Meridian Trust’s Casper branch.