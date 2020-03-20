Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Elks activities close, business remains open

Casper Elks Lodge 1353 has postponed or canceled the following events: March 21, Casino Night; March 22, Sunday Breakfast; March 23, Funday Monday; March 25, Wednesday dinner; March 27, karaoke; March 29, Sunday breakfast; March 30, Funday Monday; April 4, Inaugural Ball.

While club bar and restaurant operations are suspended, the lodge remains open so that the secretary, treasurer and bar manager can carry out their duties. The secretary will continue to hold normal business hours unless otherwise posted.

Bowling tourney April 18

The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting the 2020 Friends & Family Tournament, an invitational four-member team handicapped tournament, at 1 p.m. on April 18, at The 307 Sunrise, 4000 S. Poplar. Each team entry must include at least one Fireball 500 Club member. The entry fee will be $22 per person. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms will be available at El Mark-O and The 307 Sunrise. The annual general meeting will be held just prior to the tournament.

Foreigner in October

In light of current health concerns, the Foreigner concert has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 22, 2020. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 concert will be honored for the rescheduled show. For those unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be made available at point of purchase. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.

