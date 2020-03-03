Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Spring musical at Centennial

Centennial Middle School Drama Club will perform its spring musical, Into the Woods Jr., on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the CMS cafeteria. The musical features 21 talented students who bring the characters to life with their wonderful interpretations of several well-known fairy tale creatures. The musical also features a set designed completely by students.

Friday Melrose music

This week at Melrose Coffee House, 1511 S. Melrose, 7 to 9 p.m., on Friday, Zach is booked again. He has become a favorite around town, with an acoustic style that is easy on the ears and the soul. As always, the "fee" is generous tips for the musician and please support the kitchen so we can keep doing this. Espresso drinks are available for $3, desserts and popcorn available for a buck. Part of the kitchen proceeds go to local charities.

Dance at senior center