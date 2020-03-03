Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Spring musical at Centennial
Centennial Middle School Drama Club will perform its spring musical, Into the Woods Jr., on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the CMS cafeteria. The musical features 21 talented students who bring the characters to life with their wonderful interpretations of several well-known fairy tale creatures. The musical also features a set designed completely by students.
Friday Melrose music
This week at Melrose Coffee House, 1511 S. Melrose, 7 to 9 p.m., on Friday, Zach is booked again. He has become a favorite around town, with an acoustic style that is easy on the ears and the soul. As always, the "fee" is generous tips for the musician and please support the kitchen so we can keep doing this. Espresso drinks are available for $3, desserts and popcorn available for a buck. Part of the kitchen proceeds go to local charities.
Dance at senior center
Come dance to the wide variety of music provided by DJ Machelle on Saturday, March 7, at the Senior Center. Dancing is from 7 to 10 p.m., and open to all ages. Admission is $6 for all 15 or older. So bring your list of favorite music to dance to or listen to. Everyone is encouraged to come, bring and enjoy some potluck snacks after 8:15 and maybe even some door prizes after 9:15.
Low vision support
The Casper Are Low Vision Support Group Meeting is 11 a.m., Monday, March 9, at the Casper Senior Center in the conference room. Jenna from Wyoming Independent Living and Danielle from Casper College will give tips for day to day living. Note the time change for this one meeting.
March events at UU
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 a.m., with youth programming and childcare available.
On March 8, Jim Brown will present "Six Impossible Things to Believe Before Brunch." “Alice laughed. ‘There’s no use trying,’ she said: ‘one can’t believe impossible things.’ ‘I dare say you haven’t had much practice,’ said the Queen.” Jim will discuss how trying to believe impossible things is one of many portals to spiritual growth, realizing that doing so before breakfast may be a stretch for late rising Unitarians. On March 15, Stuart Mackenzie and Elizabeth Otto will present "The Possibilities of Recovery." On March 22, Reverend Leslie Kee and guest speaker Charlie Powell will present "A Discussion about Possibilities, with Charlie Powell." March 29th is "Discussion Forum
Sunday: Possibilities." Les Brown said “The only limits to the possibilities in your life tomorrow are the buts you use today.” Service leaders will be Laura Gossman, and Dottie and Cameron Block. On April 5, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the April theme "Care of the Earth." This is a “Share the Plate” Sunday benefiting Crimson Dawn Association. Crimson Dawn Association manages events at Crimson Dawn Park and Museum, and since 1929 has hosted the annual Midsummer’s Eve Festival on each June 21. Find out more about Crimson Dawn on Facebook or at crimsondawnmuseum.org.
On March 21 at 7 p.m., Athne Machdane and Elizabeth Otto will lead a special Saturday earth-centered service, "Ostara/Spring Equinox Celebration," invoking Eostre, a Fertility Goddess of European pagan tradition. We will cast the sacred circle, call the Elements and raise energy for the coming season of warmth, new growth and abundance.
The UU Casper weekly meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
On Thursdays, March 12 and 26, at 7 p.m., Brenda Evans will lead a Meditation Drumming Circle. No experience is necessary, and world instruments are available to share during this free and free-flowing drumming circle.
For curious folks interested in a deeper exploration of science, technology and culture, UU Casper will host "Lunch With TED" on Sunday, March 29, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch to eat while we view a selected TED Talk, followed by a facilitated discussion. This month's TED Talk is “On Laughter,” by Anthony McCarten.
For more events and information, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Basic accounting for non-accountants
Accounting 101: Basic accounting for non-accountants is a lunch and learn sponsored by the Wyoming SBDC from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, March 19.
Any business needs to keep financial records and pay taxes. Exactly how to do that is the question many early stage and start-up business ask. Beyond how to keep records, entrepreneurs need to understand what those reports mean to the financial health of their business. Registration for the program is $15 and includes lunch. The class will take place in the Casper SBDC office conference room, 300 S. Wolcott, Ste. 300. To register, go to https://www.wyomingsbdc.org/training/.
Learn about the differences between a bookkeeper, accountant and CPA, what information you need to record in order to maintain a useful accounting system, and how the reports relate to each other and your business.
Vincent Mockensturm, CPA, CGMA, principal of Vista Advisory Services, will teach the class.
SBDC Network programs and services are provided to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested at least 2 weeks in advance. Language assistance services for clients with limited English proficiency will be provided. Contact Cindy Unger at the SBDC at 234-6683 or cindyu@uwyo.edu to obtain further information.
Learn about county moths
“Natrona County Moths” will be the topic of the March Werner Wildlife Study Series Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m.
Dwaine Wagoner will share photographs and natural history of the moths that enliven gardens and wild country during the warm months and survive Wyoming’s harsh winter, according to India Hayford, museum assistant. Wagoner describes himself as “a 73-year-old curmudgeon with a high school diploma and an advanced degree of curiosity.”
Attendees will also be able to view Wagoner’s illustrated book titled “Natrona County Moths” at the Werner. His other illustrated book, “Butterflies of Natrona County,” is available for purchase at both the Werner and the Tate Geological museums, and can also be purchased before or after his presentation at the Werner.
“Natrona County Moths” is free and open to the public. The Werner Wildlife Museum is located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information, call the museum at 235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu.
Chamber music March 22
Blast out this long winter and celebrate the arrival of spring with loud fanfares performed by trumpet, organ and timpani on 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at First United Methodist Church, 302 E. 2nd Street (across the street from the library).
Feste Fanti features local performers Casper College dean Eric Unruh playing organ, Steven Trinkle on trumpet, Genie Burkett on timpani, joined by trumpeters Bruce Barrie, Gary Malvern, and Kelly Dehnert. The players of Feste Fantini have worked together since 1975 in brass quintets and orchestras in Germany and throughout the United States.
The group specializes in baroque music composed for coronations, weddings, funerals, and treaties. This performance features the “Symphony with 8 Obligato Timpani” by Joan Fischer, plus works by Henry Purcell, Georg Frederic Handel, Giuseppi Torelli, Jean Francaix, and William Billings.
Tickets: Available at the door. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 60 and over, free for students. Info: Casper Chamber Music Society on Facebook.
CC touts administrative pros
The Center for Training and Development at Casper College is again offering Administrative Professionals Day Wednesday, April 22, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The event provides a professional development opportunity for anyone’s valued administrative employee(s.) It gives all bosses the ability to treat the ones who take care of their daily details, keep their organization running smoothly, and make their customers happy with valuable training, a catered breakfast, networking opportunities, and prizes and gifts, according to Sarah Schneider, workforce specialist.
The day will include a catered breakfast, training on generational differences, workplace health and wellness techniques, networking opportunities, and prizes and gifts. The cost is only $125 per person.
Companies and employers can register their administrative assistants for the event at caspercollege.augusoft.net with class number 3525 or contact Schneider at 268-3847 or sarahschneider@caspercollege.edu. The deadline to register is Wednesday, April 22, at midnight.