Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis; no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Wednesday Writers
The Natrona County Library's monthly Wednesday Writers group will meet at 10 a.m., on the main floor of the library. Open to all writers -- from those just picking up a pencil through published authors -- offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you'd like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Learn to make bracelets
Learn a rich cultural tradition, while learning to make beautiful Yemenite embroidered bracelets from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI, at Casper College.
Participants in the class, “Yemenite Embroidered Bracelets,” OLLI 100037, will not only learn about the art form, but will make bracelets from gold, silk, and cotton pearl threads using Israeli Yemenite designs, according to instructor India Hayford.
Students will each receive a kit with instructions and material for two bracelets and are asked to bring to class a basic sewing kit containing scissors, an awl, and a white chalk marking pencil. Those with visual challenges may want to also bring a small lamp or magnifier, said Hayford.
For more information or to register for “Yemenite Embroidered Bracelets,” contact lifelong learning specialist Jeaneece Schmidt at 268-2099 or jeaneece.schmidt@caspercollege.edu.
Seeking recipients for Quilts of Valor
Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the Central Wyoming Senior Services Center at 1831 E. 4th St. every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.
After school at the library
Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s 116th birthday at the library with a fun afternoon full of games, prizes, and everyone’s favorite Dr. Seuss stories. Join us at the library at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room for this special program for students in grades K-6. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Roast beef at Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is hot roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Stations and soup
Beginning March 4, join us each Wednesday through April 1 at 6 p.m. for Stations of the Cross and Soup Supper at Christ Episcopal, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock. Be warmed and find fellowship and grace with us. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
FCC holds Wednesday services
First Christian Church (DOC), 520 CY Avenue, will hold Lenten services on Wednesday evenings starting March 4 and continue through April 1 at 6 p.m. in the Inner Room of the church. There will be a soup supper to follow at 6:30 p.m. There will be no Wednesday night service or soup supper on April 8, but there will be a Maundy Thursday service on April 9 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. This service will be led by Dr. Caryn Yoast, interim pastor. Contact the church office at 234-8964 if you need further information.
Compassionate Friends meets
The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a non-profit, self-help support organization for parents who are grieving the death of a child of any age, from any cause will have its spring meeting from 7 to 9 p.m., on Wednesday, March 4. We will meet at the Natrona County Public Library in the Crawford Room in the library's basement.
Our summer potluck picnic will be June 3, 2020 at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park.
For more information, please call Gail, 235-0702 or Sheila, 237-0735.