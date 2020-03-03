Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis; no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.

Wednesday Writers

The Natrona County Library's monthly Wednesday Writers group will meet at 10 a.m., on the main floor of the library. Open to all writers -- from those just picking up a pencil through published authors -- offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you'd like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Learn to make bracelets

Learn a rich cultural tradition, while learning to make beautiful Yemenite embroidered bracelets from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI, at Casper College.

Participants in the class, “Yemenite Embroidered Bracelets,” OLLI 100037, will not only learn about the art form, but will make bracelets from gold, silk, and cotton pearl threads using Israeli Yemenite designs, according to instructor India Hayford.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up