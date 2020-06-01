Trio of major Wyoming summer events canceled by coronavirus

Three major Wyoming summer events have been canceled in recent days because of concerns over the coronavirus: NIC Fest and Crimson Dawn's Midsummer's Eve in Casper and Longmire Days in Buffalo.

NIC Fest, an annual arts festival on the grounds of the Nicolaysen Art Museum, had been tentatively postponed from June to July before the organizers announced the cancellation Friday.

"It is with heavy hearts that everyone associated with The NIC has to announce the cancellation of this year’s NIC Fest," the announcement read. "We had hoped that by postponing until late July we would have had a chance to bring this amazing community event back. However, under the current guidelines from the CDC and the recent announcements of the Governor's office, we have no choice but to cancel. We cannot both protect our staff and visitors and produce a great family event this year."

The museum plans to reopen June 11 while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and community feedback. A reopening survey is available on the museum's Facebook page. The museum currently offers in-person summer camps as well as virtual galleries and video art classes. Find out more at thenic.org and on the Facebook page.