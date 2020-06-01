Trio of major Wyoming summer events canceled by coronavirus

Three major Wyoming summer events have been canceled in recent days because of concerns over the coronavirus: NIC Fest and Crimson Dawn's Midsummer's Eve in Casper and Longmire Days in Buffalo.
NIC Fest, an annual arts festival on the grounds of the Nicolaysen Art Museum, had been tentatively postponed from June to July before the organizers announced the cancellation Friday.
"It is with heavy hearts that everyone associated with The NIC has to announce the cancellation of this year’s NIC Fest," the announcement read. "We had hoped that by postponing until late July we would have had a chance to bring this amazing community event back. However, under the current guidelines from the CDC and the recent announcements of the Governor's office, we have no choice but to cancel. We cannot both protect our staff and visitors and produce a great family event this year."
The museum plans to reopen June 11 while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and community feedback. A reopening survey is available on the museum's Facebook page. The museum currently offers in-person summer camps as well as virtual galleries and video art classes. Find out more at thenic.org and on the Facebook page.
The Crimson Dawn Midsummer's Eve annually draws more than 700 visitors to Casper Mountain.
"The event cannot accommodate appropriate social distancing and safety measures for our guests in such large numbers," an announcement on the Natrona County website reads. "The Crimson Dawn Association believes that holding our beloved event is not worth the risk of even one person becoming seriously ill or losing their life."
The Crimson Dawn Association is working on a remote celebration with details to be announced.
The Crimson Dawn park and museum will be closed June 21. Crimson Dawn Park otherwise will be open to the public June 15 through Sept. 15, and the Crimson Dawn Museum will be open on weekends with access limited to four visitors at time.
For more information, email crimsondawnassociation@gmail.com or call board president Phil Pike at 307-267-4711.
In Buffalo,Longmire Days annually celebrates Wyoming author Craig Johnson's "Longmire" series and the TV show based on the books. It had been tentatively postponed from July to August before the Longmire Foundation on Monday announced the cancellation.
"It is with deep sadness that the Longmire Foundation has decided that we must cancel Longmire Days in-person events planned for August 2020," a news release said. "The safety of everyone, as always, is foremost in our minds and we feel that the risk to the fans, actors, and our community is just too great."
Organizers plan to announce details for alternate events, like virtual offerings and "Longmire" community watch parties, tentatively set for Aug. 13-16. Find out more at longmiredays.com and Longmire Days on Facebook.
