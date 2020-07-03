Two of Black 14 share untold stories, post-George Floyd view

“He saw two African American males, young males in my estimate, and he decided to harass us,” Griffin said. “I wasn’t speeding, I didn’t make any bad turns without signaling.”

The officer questioned them for, “I couldn’t tell you how long,” Griffin said. A carburetor in the back seat of the vehicle, which they showed the officer, finally convinced him of their story.

Could he have been George Floyd?

“Could have,” Griffin said. “It could have turned out much different.”

***

Police stopped McGee without cause many times after the Chicago Bears drafted him. He drove a Lincoln Continental Mark III. Ford’s two-door, 4,866 pound V-8 flagship defined personal luxury and couldn’t belong to a young Black guy, police thought.

“I was stopped each year at least 20 times,” McGee said, all but once without cause. Actually, the second year with the Bears, it was about 15 times and about 10 times in his third year as police began to recognize him, he said.

He, too, could have been a George Floyd, McGee agreed.

“It could have been different,” he said of the outcome of any of the police stops. Like the theater fracas when he was 13.