US House of Representatives

Richard Brubaker, Libertarian

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: Do you think the January 6 committee should continue its work? Why or why not?

A: no response

Q: How would you work to control inflation?

A: no response

Q: What changes to federal abortion laws would you support or oppose?

A: no response

Lynnette GreyBull, Democrat

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: Active advocate for Indian Country for over 10 years. Founder/Director of Not Our Native Daughters - an organization that focuses on the work and education of Human Trafficking and the Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women & Girls. Serves on the Wyoming Governor’s Task Force for Missing, Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP), and the Wyoming Human Trafficking Task Force—to which she proposed Wyoming Governor Gordan to create & implement. Previously was Chair of the Arizona Commission of Indian Affairs at the Governor’s office. Advocates for diversity and inclusion of Native Americans, Indigenous preservation of land and water rights, child protection, cultural competency, environmental justice and voting rights. Trainer & Adviser DOJ Amber Alert

Q: Do you think the January 6 committee should continue its work? Why or why not?

A: Yes, I beleive the January 6th committee should continue to investigate the insurrection in identifying those who impleaded on our democratic process

Q: How would you work to control inflation?

A: Bringing down the deficit is one way to ease inflationary. Lowering health care costs; raising tax revenue; reducing consumption-oriented spending; promoting work, savings, and investment; and/or lowering energy, trade, and procurement expense

Q: What changes to federal abortion laws would you support or oppose?

A: Woman's reproductive rights

Harriet Hageman, Republican

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: no response

Q: Do you think the January 6 committee should continue its work? Why or why not?

A: no response

Q: How would you work to control inflation?

A: no response

Q: What changes to federal abortion laws would you support or oppose?

A: no response

Marissa Selvig, Constitution Party

Q: What are your qualifications for this office?

A: I meet the constitutional qualifications for this office, I am a self-employed mother of 4 and I believe the skills full-time mothering gives you, prepare you for any job you could ever have. Considering that Washington DC is full of whiny adults who act like children, I'll know just what to do. I have held elected office in the past, I am a volunteer at my church, and also am extremely hard working, faithful, diligent, honest and am an out-of-the box kind of thinker. I have a degree in Speech Communication and Theatre Arts, so I am literally trained in improvisation which I believe to be a critical skill in today's political climate. Quick, concise communication and truthfulness to combat Rep. and Dem. unconstitutional actions is key.

Q: Do you think the January 6 committee should continue its work? Why or why not?

A: I do not think they should continue their work. The Jan. 6th committee is a grand distraction from the real work congress should be doing to balance the budget and protect our borders. They are deepening the division that is destroying our nation and providing cover for the current administration's weaponization of the government against its own citizens. I would challenge your readers to consider if this would be happening if "the shoe was on the other foot" and also consider why we are continuing to vote for Republicans and Democrats who do nothing but run on "revenge-governance." That is no way to govern a nation.

Q: How would you work to control inflation?

A: Since inflation occurs because our dollars are devalued the answers are not that complicated. Congress must STOP deficit spending and get the budget under control. We cannot continue to have the Federal Reserve create credit out of nothing as that is absolutely unacceptable and unsustainable. The citizens of this nation must realize that the government isn't a bank and can no longer behave like one. I therefore will advocate for the abolition of the Federal Reserve Bank, as it is corrupt and unconstitutional. There have been times in our history where we have not had a central bank and we should do that again. CONGRESS has the constitutional obligation to coin money, regulate its value and fix the standard of weights and measures.

Q: What changes to federal abortion laws would you support or oppose?

A: The constitution gives the federal government no power to control any part of our healthcare system. Whether abortion will remain legal or not is for the people to decide in their respective states. I will remind your readers that we have the natural rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; the primary being life, of which the smallest and most innocent of us are deserving.