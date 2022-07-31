Robin M. Belinskey, Republican

Q: Please explain your position on congressional regulation of media content.

A: Media is protected by the First Amendment of free speech and has become "heresay" instead of informative and newsworthy. Self regulation of the media as opposed to governmental interference is preferred. Media should adhere to a higher standard of journalism than "social media."

Q: Do you support or oppose federal legislation to reduce dependency on extractive energy industries? Please explain.

A: I oppose federal legislation to reduce dependency on extractive energy industries. We still need oil, coal and gas in the state of Wyoming. The US should not be dependent on foreign extractive energy resources.

Q: What should the U.S. role be as a member of NATO?

A: I support US membership in NATO. However, I feel a greater emphasis should be placed on member nation's participation in equitably sharing common goals regarding defense and security issues in order to secure mutual member nation respect in conflict resolution.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: As a U.S. citizen and resident of Wyoming having worked as a paralegal in various aspects of litigation, e.g., land use, real estate, worker's compensation and wills & trusts, etc. has given me a wide ranging background in law. I am relatable and approachable to the general public and understand what Wyoming voters face on an every day basis. As Wyoming's next Congresswoman I will represent "We the People" to the best of my ability with common sense and reason.

Anthony Bouchard, Republican

Q: Please explain your position on congressional regulation of media content.

A: No response.

Q: Do you support or oppose federal legislation to reduce dependency on extractive energy industries? Please explain.

A: No response.

Q: What should the U.S. role be as a member of NATO?

A: No response.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Liz Cheney, Republican (Incumbent)

Q: Please explain your position on congressional regulation of media content.

A: No response.

Q: Do you support or oppose federal legislation to reduce dependency on extractive energy industries? Please explain.

A: No response.

Q: What should the U.S. role be as a member of NATO?

A: No response.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Lynnette GreyBull, Democrat

Q: Please explain your position on congressional regulation of media content.

A: I'm a strong advocate of First Amendment protections for the media. I also recognize that corporate media is a big business, and sometimes the public's problem with media giants is that they are giants. But that's what antitrust law is for: to stop anti-competitive, abusive or monopolistic practices -- not to regulate content or tell media outlets how to manage their platforms. Congress can regulate commerce; it can't censor content except in very limited circumstances (particularly to prohibit the exploitation of children). I'm comfortable maintaining that balance. If public discourse is bad and the media magnifies that, let's work to make public discourse better!

Q: Do you support or oppose federal legislation to reduce dependency on extractive energy industries? Please explain.

A: These industries are super profitable because the government isn't neutral -- it subsidizes them. Congress could instead let the market run its course and help facilitate workers' and communities' shift to new energy production. When given the resources, Wyoming's communities will know how to reinvent the energy industry. The role of Congress should be to protect workers, communities and the environment. The handling of mine closures in Wyoming the past couple of years should not be the model for how to do business with our families. Instead, with our energy school, brainpower and strong communities, we can be a model of innovation and environmental responsibility -- and the federal government can be a cooperative partner in this.

Q: What should the U.S. role be as a member of NATO?

A: Our role should be careful, judicious and responsible. Conflict within and between nations is not in the interests of the vast majority of people on the planet, and my own indigenous background makes me a little suspicious of wheeling and dealing among the great powers. But as long as this is the way we do things, the role of regional alliances like NATO should be to prevent conflict and, when necessary, protect innocent lives. Member states will limit themselves to that role only if their collective governments commit to it. Also, and this is important, NATO and other multinational military forces have been implicated in violence against women and human trafficking for decades. Much more must be done to stop this behavior.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I've been directing, creating, and advocating in government and private organizations for years, including founding Not Our Native Daughters, advocating federal prioritization of child trafficking, protecting free speech after Standing Rock, chairing the Arizona Commission for Indian Affairs, helping incarcerated women at To Set the Captives Free Women's Mission Program, testifying for the Grizzly Bear Protection Act, liaisoning for the Wyoming Outdoors Council and the Citizens for the Red Desert Coalition and many other responsibilities. All this people-centered work shaped my approach to policy: start with what people need -- especially the most vulnerable and least privileged. Listen, be willing to work with everyone, and get it done.

Harriet Hageman, Republican

Q: Please explain your position on congressional regulation of media content.

A: I believe strongly in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution in terms of freedom of speech. The federal government has been overtly pressuring social media companies to censor and discriminate against particular viewpoints. The government should not be allowed to do indirectly what it cannot do directly. We need to evaluate Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and assess the extent to which social media companies can be likened to common carriers or the "town square" for purposes of ensuring that we protect our long-standing tradition of robust debate and open and free discussion.

Q: Do you support or oppose federal legislation to reduce dependency on extractive energy industries? Please explain.

A: I oppose any such efforts to reduce our ability to explore for, produce, use and export our oil and gas, coal, uranium, trona and other resources. Wyoming is the largest coal producer in the nation, with over 1.6 trillion tons in our state alone. It is clean, accessible, affordable and makes our lives better in terms of providing affordable energy. Our fossil fuels are the foundation of our prosperity, a fact that is proven on a daily basis as Biden's failed energy policy results in ever-increasing inflation, catastrophic problems with our supply chain and shortages of basic goods. Energy security is national security. It is not the government's role to adopt policies that are intended to increase the cost of energy.

Q: What should the U.S. role be as a member of NATO?

A: To adhere to and comply with our obligations as set forth in the legal agreements that we have made.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: As a water, natural resource and constitutional attorney, I have spent over 2 decades pushing back against federal overreach. I understand and have fought for our legacy industries, including fossil fuel production, agriculture, tourism, recreation and hunting and fishing. I know how the federal regulatory agencies work and know what we need to do to restore our constitutional foundation of separation of powers -- with Congress retaking its rightful place as the legislative branch. I understand how critical it is to take power out of Washington, D.C. and return it to the states where it belongs. I have long defended our businesses, families and communities and will use my skills and experience to further a conservative agenda.

Steve Helling, Democrat

Q: Please explain your position on congressional regulation of media content.

A: Indecent material is already forbidden. I oppose any additional regulation of media content by Congress. Congress should make no law abridging freedom of the press and doing so would be in violation of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Q: Do you support or oppose federal legislation to reduce dependency on extractive energy industries? Please explain.

A: Legislation encouraging clean energy sources such as wind and solar would arguably be reducing dependency on extractive energy industries. When we do not have enough energy we should not be restricting known safe and clean energy sources such as oil, gas and clean coal. Our power grid is fragile and blackouts and rolling blackouts are expected this summer. Inflation is at a 40-year high and high energy prices are a big contributing factor, as production and transportation costs steadily increase as the cost of energy increases. Ultimately, there needs to be a reasonable balance that protects both Wyoming's precious land, water and air while at the same time protecting the important oil, gas and coal industries.

Q: What should the U.S. role be as a member of NATO?

A: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has successfully kept the peace among its 30 members since 1949. It has been a great force for peace, as an attack on one of the members is considered as an attack on all. The United States has been a member and a leader and its leadership role should be maintained. Make dust or eat dust. The United States can be a leader or a follower. I vote for leadership. Unfortunately, the internal fighting and decay in this country has not gone unnoticed by other countries, who are not so sure they want us or can count on us in the leadership role. This needs to change so that other countries can count on the United States again. A strong United States makes for a safer world.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I am even-tempered and have a lot of life experiences. In addition, I have been in leadership roles throughout my life, most recently as a member and chairperson of the Colorado Springs Independent Ethics Commission, where I served from 2016-2022 and was chairperson in 2019-2020. I am an attorney and most litigation cases have been resolved through the years by mediation and compromise. I was president of the board of directors of Legal Aid Services for two of my nine years, providing legal services to the poor. I would hope to blur the lines between Democrats and Republicans and redevelop the love of God and country, which would then be reflected in deeds as well as words.

Meghan R. Jensen, Democrat

Q: Please explain your position on congressional regulation of media content.

A: Our First Amendment rights are very important and that is why this subject is very hard to regulate. It does not mean that there are serious concerns with media content that needs to be addressed.

The short answer to this question is that if special interest groups and some parents would instead focus on the content of other media than books in our libraries and schools, our youth and country would be far better off in the future.

Q: Do you support or oppose federal legislation to reduce dependency on extractive energy industries? Please explain.

A: I support economic growth in Wyoming and some companies are already working on how best to compete in the changing economy.

Federal legislation to reduce dependency on extractive industries will come for many reasons. One of the reasons will be to work towards energy independence.

A question Wyoming will have to answer for ourselves is: "Will Wyoming have a solution when we are unable to fund our education and other necessary services?"

Q: What should the U.S. role be as a member of NATO?

A: I support the work of the U.S. and our allies in the 40's to create and join NATO and will continue to support the work for the same reasons.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I intend to show folks the qualities I have during my campaign by talking with people around Wyoming and focusing on the importance that working folks bring to public office rather than just talking about it.

Denton Knapp, Republican

Q: Please explain your position on congressional regulation of media content.

A: No response.

Q: Do you support or oppose federal legislation to reduce dependency on extractive energy industries? Please explain.

A: No response.

Q: What should the U.S. role be as a member of NATO?

A: No response.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.