Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge in accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Income chart below is to be used in determining eligibility for free and reduced price meals and milk. Chart is effective from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023
The chart lists household size and annual, monthly and weekly income.
■ One: annual, $25,142; monthly, $2,096; weekly, $484
■ Two: annual, $33,874; monthly, $2,823; weekly, $652
■ Three: annual, $42,606; monthly, $3,551; weekly, $820
■ Four: annual,$51,338; monthly,$4,279; weekly, $988
■ Five: annual, $60,070; monthly, $5,006; weekly, $1,156
■ Six: annual, $68,802; monthly, $5,734; weekly,$1,324
■ Seven: annual, $77,534; monthly, $6,462; weekly, $1,492
■ Eight: annual,$86,266; monthly, $7,189; weekly, $1,659
For each additional family member add $8,732 annually; $728 monthly; $168 weekly Meals will be provided at the facilities listed below:
■ Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Casper 301 West B Casper, WY 82601
■ Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Early Head Start 160 N. Washington Casper, WY 82601
Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. Head Start Mills 4981 W. Buick St. Mills, WY 82644.