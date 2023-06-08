Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. announces the sponsorship of the Child Care Food Program. The same meals will be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge in accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.