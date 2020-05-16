USDA introduces SNAP Online Purchase Pilot in Wyoming
USDA introduces SNAP Online Purchase Pilot in Wyoming

Walmart directs shoppers through one entrance an exit and limits the total numbers inside to help comply with social distancing measures Monday, April 6, in Casper.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has made its SNAP Online Purchase Pilot live in Wyoming.

The program applies to Walmart stores where pickup or delivery is available, according to a Friday news release.

“We continue to be excited to be part of the USDA’s pilot program and to be able to make our Grocery Pickup and Delivery service available to more and more people, regardless of their payment method," a Walmart spokesperson said in the announcement. "Now more than ever, customers are relying on our pickup and delivery services to give them access to quality, fresh groceries, and we believe that shouldn’t be dictated by how you pay.”

The program comes in addition to the chain-wide availability of food stamp usage for pickup, which lets customers buy online and use their EBT benefit cards when picking up their purchases.

