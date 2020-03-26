UW students helping with coronavirus testing

Four University of Wyoming students and two recent graduates are helping Dr. Brant Schumaker, a veterinary epidemiologist and UW associate professor, do coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne.

“I had a bonus week of spring break, so I felt like I should help out during this crazy time,” microbiology senior Meagan Soehn, a Natrona County High School graduate, said in the UW announcement.

Soehn does research in Schumaker’s veterinary lab and had experience with the type of extractions the state lab requires.

“The help we’ve been receiving from our colleagues at the state veterinary lab has been critical for the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory to help us maintain and expand testing for COVID-19,” Wyoming Public Health Laboratory Director Cari Roark Sloma said in the announcement.

Schumaker and the students will have less time to help after the university’s extended spring break ends, but they still plan to help as much as they can.

Other UW students helping out include undergrads Chris Anderson, Kelsie Bowcutt (of Cheyenne) and Samyr Wissar (of Laramie). Recent graduates Taylor Fearing and Chayse Rowley (both of Cheyenne) have also been helping.