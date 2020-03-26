UW students helping with coronavirus testing

Four University of Wyoming students and two recent graduates are helping Dr. Brant Schumaker, a veterinary epidemiologist and UW associate professor, do coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne.
“I had a bonus week of spring break, so I felt like I should help out during this crazy time,” microbiology senior Meagan Soehn, a Natrona County High School graduate, said in the UW announcement.
Soehn does research in Schumaker’s veterinary lab and had experience with the type of extractions the state lab requires.
“The help we’ve been receiving from our colleagues at the state veterinary lab has been critical for the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory to help us maintain and expand testing for COVID-19,” Wyoming Public Health Laboratory Director Cari Roark Sloma said in the announcement.
Schumaker and the students will have less time to help after the university’s extended spring break ends, but they still plan to help as much as they can.
Other UW students helping out include undergrads Chris Anderson, Kelsie Bowcutt (of Cheyenne) and Samyr Wissar (of Laramie). Recent graduates Taylor Fearing and Chayse Rowley (both of Cheyenne) have also been helping.
City creates temporary curbside permit program
The city of Casper has announced a temporary permit program for curbside services, now that many restaurants have had to shift to takeout.
The program, authorized by the City Council and City Manager Carter Napier, allows adjacent businesses to sign up for two reserved spaces.
When the state’s current prohibition of dine-in services ends, so does the permits for those spaces.
Contact Fleur Tremel, assistant to the city manager, at 307-235-8258 or ftremel@casperwy.gov for information on how to apply.
No stay-at-home orders in Laramie County
Laramie County clarified in a news release Thursday that the county has not ordered a lockdown or stay-at-home order, calling the announcement “an effort to halt confusion.”
Nearby Larimer County in northern Colorado did issue such an order Wednesday.
“Due to the similar spelling and proximity of these two counties, we wanted to reiterate that message to our Laramie County residents,” the announcement said.
Nonetheless, Gov. Mark Gordon has urged Wyomingites to stay home whenever possible.
Orr stresses need for agricultural stores
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr in a news release Thursday emphasized that it is important for local agricultural stores to remain open. The announcement came “in response to criticism of local agricultural retail stores remaining open during this time.”
“Local farmers and ranchers utilize these specific retailers for equipment and supplies not available elsewhere,” the news release said. “In these challenging and unprecedented times, access to these resources are needed for the viability of our food supply and the sustained health and well-being of our community.”
Orr did encourage the stores to do what they can to limit the spread of COVID-19 while in operation, however.
Cheyenne accepting mask donations
As health providers nationwide face a potential supply shortage, the Laramie County Emergency Operations Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center have announced they are accepting mask donations.
Instructions for making masks at home can be found at cheyenneregional.org/patients-visitors/covid-19-information/donation-information/.
To arrange a donation, email emaresourcerequest@laramiecounty.com or go to the CRMC Foundation office, located at 408 E. 23rd St. in Cheyenne (across Evans Avenue from CRMC). There is a donation box with instructions on the porch of the house.
CRMC is also accepting donations of personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks, gowns, face shields and gloves.
