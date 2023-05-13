Announcing Keepers of the Kingdom VBS! A battle is raging between good and evil for the hearts and minds of our children. They aren't meant to battle it alone! Join us as we learn to fight this battle and stand for truth with the Armor that God has given us. Vacation Bible School is for children 4 years old (by 8/01/22 AND potty trained) through sixth grade. June 12-16 from 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at College Heights Baptist Church. Register online at collegeheights.myanswers.com/keepers-of the-kingdom/