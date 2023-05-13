Quick communication has been essential for a long time, especially in the military. The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will be exploring the history and application of radio communication during its May Family Fun Day. This free program is open to children between the ages of 5 and 12, accompanied by a parent or guardian. Drop by the Veterans Museum on Saturday, May 20 anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to participate.

Radio communication has been used by America's Armed Forces since before the First World War. Early radio sets used Morse code instead of voice transmission. Today, military personnel around the world rely on radio for communication and navigation. At Family Fun Day, we will explore and experiment with several types of radios. You can try your hand at learning Morse code or find your favorite radio station using our crystal radio. We will also practice radio etiquette using our replica World War II walkie-talkies.

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is a state-funded museum operated by the Wyoming Military Department. It is open year-round, Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for state holidays. If you would like more information about Family Fun Day or the Veterans Museum, please contact us at 307472-1857.