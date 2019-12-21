Vlach: My take on a Christmas meesage

Here is my take on the essay “A really old-fashioned Christmas message” by Harlan Edmonds. First, there is no proof that a man named Jesus, the walk-on-water, raise-the-dead, turn-water-into-wine Jesus of the Bible ever existed. Some historians even question the existence of an historical Jesus. But look, even if an itinerant preacher named Jesus had lived 2,000 years ago, he certainly was not the Jesus of the Bible. Here is why: A talking snake in the Garden of Eden. Snakes don’t talk. There was no Adam and Eve and so no original sin because Homo sapiens evolved as a distinct species about 180,000 years ago from earlier hominid species, no dirt, no ribs involved. A 900-year-old man builds a boat and rescues every species of life on the planet from a global flood. That is a biological, physical, logistical and meteorological impossibility. A man lives in the stomach of a “great fish” for “three days and three nights.” That’s just silly. A woman is turned into a pillar of salt. Nonsense. A mortal woman, a virgin, is impregnated by a god and gives birth. Gods were doing that to mortals long before the Jesus myth was created. Check your mythology. Then the child grows up, performs miracles, dies and comes back to life… I hate to burst the Christian bubble but the Bible is fiction.