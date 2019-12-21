Vlach: My take on a Christmas meesage

Here is my take on the essay “A really old-fashioned Christmas message” by Harlan Edmonds. First, there is no proof that a man named Jesus, the walk-on-water, raise-the-dead, turn-water-into-wine Jesus of the Bible ever existed. Some historians even question the existence of an historical Jesus. But look, even if an itinerant preacher named Jesus had lived 2,000 years ago, he certainly was not the Jesus of the Bible. Here is why: A talking snake in the Garden of Eden. Snakes don’t talk. There was no Adam and Eve and so no original sin because Homo sapiens evolved as a distinct species about 180,000 years ago from earlier hominid species, no dirt, no ribs involved. A 900-year-old man builds a boat and rescues every species of life on the planet from a global flood. That is a biological, physical, logistical and meteorological impossibility. A man lives in the stomach of a “great fish” for “three days and three nights.” That’s just silly. A woman is turned into a pillar of salt. Nonsense. A mortal woman, a virgin, is impregnated by a god and gives birth. Gods were doing that to mortals long before the Jesus myth was created. Check your mythology. Then the child grows up, performs miracles, dies and comes back to life… I hate to burst the Christian bubble but the Bible is fiction.
Edmonds said the Christmas season is a celebration of the birth of the Jesus of the Bible. Since the Jesus of the Bible is a fiction, it follows the date of his birth must also be a fiction. What is not a fiction is that this time of year was celebrated for a yearly, astronomical event, the winter solstice, long before the invention of Christianity. The celebration was called Saturnalia in ancient Rome, Germanic peoples called it Yule or Yuletide and to the Iranian people it was Yalda Night. In its early days Christianity was just a minor, cult religion. What better way to inject new life into a failing belief system than to co-opt the solstice celebrations by claiming your savior just happened to be born at the same time.
On another point, Edmonds seemed incredulous that in Canada certain Bible passages are considered hate speech. I think most people would agree that Leviticus 20:13, which calls for homosexuals to be put to death, might just qualify as hate speech.
Also, in his essay, Edmonds bemoaned the “atrophy” of Christianity in Europe and America and blamed it on “ruling elites” and “cultural influencers.” This is Christianity playing the victim as it so often does. In reality Christianity’s atrophy is the fault of Christianity itself. 23.1 percent of the US population now claims no religious affiliation. Why? Could it be the ongoing priest sex abuse scandals and cover-ups in the Catholic Church? Could it be the hatred so many Christian denominations openly profess for the LGBTQ community? Could it be the evangelicals’ continued embrace of an abusive monster masquerading as the leader of the free world? Could it be that male-dominated religion in the 21st century still refuses to recognize women as equal members of society? I wonder.
Edmonds went on in his essay to give a sermon about his “good news” which was really nothing more than his claim that Christianity is the one true religion.
It’s amazing that out of all the thousands of religions that have existed on the earth since humans first developed the capacity for abstract thought, Christianity just happens to be the one true religion. Wow! It’s like winning a lottery except you won’t know if you won until after you die.
Edmonds seems to think that the only way a person can achieve goodness in life is by adherence to the dogma of Christianity. The truth is that we each have in us the capacity for good and evil. To be good you must choose the good in yourself.
To be evil you must choose the evil. It has nothing to do with religion. It has nothing to do with whether you believe your religion to be the right one or whether your god is Zeus, Yahweh, Allah or Vishnu or whether you believe you’ll go to a heaven after death or come back as a hummingbird. The real good news here is that you don’t need religion. You don’t need all the mumbo-jumbo and drivel of religious dogma to be a good person. To be a good person, which is really the only thing that matters in life, all you need to do is choose good over evil.
Randy Vlach is recently retired and divides his time between writing, walking dogs and working on his house.