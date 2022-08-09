voter guide

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?A: I was born and raised in Wyoming and have experienced firsthand the needs of this state. From an early age, I have given back to Casper, Natrona County, and the surrounding areas. In high school, I made benches for my Eagle Scout project for Martin’s Cove. While attending Casper College, I donated my time to the Help Yourself Academy, mentoring and teaching elementary school children, delivered food to various schools around Casper for the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, and won a great to create a food recovery program for those in need called “Campus Kitchens at Casper College.” I currently serve on the school board of Natrona County doing my best to ensure our kids are being educated and protected.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?A: One way I would address this is through physician shortages and physician education within Wyoming. More often than not, Wyoming is required to bring physicians from out of state to meet the public demand. Not only that, but our future physicians have to seek their education outside of Wyoming and more often than not, do not return.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?A: Natural resources have always been at the core of Wyoming’s revenue stream. I for one would love to continue that, but also would like to expand it. I believe we have an opportunity in Wyoming to start extracting uranium for use in nuclear power plants. This would allow us to keep our extraction services going while also diversifying our economy more. The other proposal I have is to incentivize filming in Wyoming. For example, the show “Yellowstone” has given the state of Montana millions of dollars over the years. I firmly believe, especially with a show called “Yellowstone” that it should be filmed in Wyoming.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.A: Agree

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding. A: As a Natrona County School District Trustee, I am all too aware of what our funding looks like. Last legislative session, I tuned in attentively to see where school funding was going, only for nothing to happen. We just finished looking at the budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 and, despite a drop in funding from the state, we are still able to provide educational services to our kids.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?A: I have and will continue to support initiatives that address health care in our frontier state. Last session I advocated for and helped pass two measures that will help Wyoming in the battle against a suicide rate that unfortunately has risen too high. A particular concern is with our first responders. I sponsored health care bills in the past, including those that addressed dental care, athletic sports training, counseling and eye care. I represent a health care community, so I will continue to review our Medicaid reimbursement rates for health care providers, recruitment of doctors and nurses and education initiatives to address staff shortages.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?A: There is continued opportunity in all three of our major industries: energy, the visitor economy and agriculture. Wyoming is a leader in carbon-based energy production; there is no reason why we can’t lead in the production of renewables as well. Rare earth deposits have shown promise. Invested wisely, the lodging tax funds can enhance lodging and restaurant sectors and enhance our second largest industry. The development of processing plants shows promise for our agriculture producers, and our climate remains favorable for data and storage.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?A: For the past 40 years I have served my community in leadership roles, as president of the Kiwanis Club, the YMCA board and as a member of the CNFR executive committee, among others. I have volunteered for Special Olympics, Central Wyoming Hospice and other important nonprofits that tie our community together. All of those efforts have given me pride and insight which I have taken to Cheyenne. I know how to build consensus and respect as a state senator. I always vote with my district, my community and the state of Wyoming in mind.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.A: Neither agree nor disagree.

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.A: I am growing concerned on a couple of fronts. First, a careful review of external and regional cost adjustments is in order. Economic pressures brought on by real estate spikes and inflation, particularly in the western part of the state, have impacted our school districts’ ability to attract workers and keep up with rising costs. I worry about the recruitment and retention of teachers; at one time Wyoming paid its teachers well (top 10 in the country). Contiguous states have now caught us, exacerbating our ability to attract teachers to many of our districts. Numbers are down in our education colleges; that deserves more attention. Finally, we still need to build new schools in districts where capacity is an issue.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care

in Wyoming?A: With $24 billion under management, of which $14 billion generates income from schools and the general fund, increasing the ability of the Treasure’s investment to increase returns by an average of 1% generates more state revenue than any tax. I lead the legislative committee that has collaborated with Treasurer’s office to do this for several years and we are getting closer.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would

you bring to this office?A: I have accumulated exceptional experience and have had great success in my 16 years in the Senate. I am currently serves Senate Chairman of the Joint Appropriations Committee (oversee the budget) and Chairman of the Select Committee on Capital Finance and Investments (oversees the Treasurer and state investments). I was Senate President in 2019 and 2020, Majority Floor Leader in 2018 and 2017, Senate Vice President in 1016 and 2015. I have served on the Appropriations, Agriculture, Minerals, Revenue and Judiciary committees and have chaired and served on various task forces, special committees. I have authored and passed dozens of pieces of legislation over those 16 years. I am a lawyer, a CPA, and former County Commissioner.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.A: Neither agree nor disagree

Q: Please explain your

answer on school funding.A: School funding is adequate for now, but is not necessarily spent in the right places, and as population and other costs increase, so will the cost of education. The legislature has made various changes that have school finance covered for now. However, we need to revisit and update the school finance model so that it realistically covers the essential cost elements necessary to deliver the educational “basket of goods” offered and the related administrative cost and reflects the actual expenditures being made by the local school districts. That is not happening right now. Additionally, if we move to true school of choice and begin to offer vouchers, this will also have a dramatic effect on school finance.

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?A: I am honored and humbled to serve the citizens of Natrona County as their Sheriff.

I am a certified Wyoming Professional Peace Officer with 4000 hours of accredited training and 25 years of experience in Natrona County.

With a career spanning over two decades I am fortunate to have experience in critical incident response, Search and Rescue, Emergency Management, Incident Command, detention and court security operations, executive management, budget development and management, policy development, among many others.

I am proud to have been selected by three Governors to serve on the Wyoming Search and Rescue Council, and selected as a member of the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security Senior Advisory Committee.

Q: What management philosophies will guide you in managing one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Wyoming?A: Over the last two decades, it has been an honor to serve the citizens of Natrona County in many different roles. Doing so has also allowed me to gain a deep understanding of the importance of strong leadership and fiscal responsibility. My philosophy is to ensure our county is a safe place to live, work, and visit. Moving forward my actions will continue to include working hard every day to earn the trust and respect of our citizens and employees; and to continue to build upon the honored traditions of the Sheriff’s Office in providing the highest standards of professional and constitutional law enforcement to our community.

Q: Please briefly explain how your department would respond to an active shooter situation under your leadership and the active shooter training program you endorse.A: Active shooter (or active killing) situations are very dynamic and present a variety of complex tactical problems. In responding to such an incident, the priority is to intervene as rapidly as possible. Statistics support that practice. I train deputies to be problem solvers, critical thinkers, and to be able to perform without command or instruction. Deputies are trained to recognize the tactical problem and are provided with the tools and training necessary to solve those problems. In a county of 5376 sq. miles, we train and practice single officer assailant response, where the first deputy on scene is instantly working to solve the problem alone until additional help arrives. I do not endorse a specific active shooter training program.

Q: What relationship should a sheriff have with the community they serve and how will you foster such a relationship with Natrona County residents?A: I believe the Sheriff works in partnership with the community to assist and enhance the citizen’s efforts at being secure. Open and honest communication is a critical component in that partnership.

I have the pleasure of visiting with citizens in a wide variety of ways from drop-in visits, phone calls and emails to townhall discussions, public meetings and speaking with community organizations.

I always value receiving feedback and applying the ideas, thoughts and concerns of our citizens into my decision making and service to Natrona County.