voter guide

Joe MacGuire, R, House District 35

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. I attended school in Casper including NCHS, Casper College, the University of Wyoming and the University of Wyoming College of Law. Work has taken me to all corners of Wyoming where I have met the people that built our great state. Growing up in a large family, I learned early on to be humble and honest. My parents were of the greatest generation, and they taught us to be compassionate, and to take care of the people around us. I finished my law degree because my father had to leave school in the seventh grade to help feed his family. My parents wanted all of their children to take advantage of the opportunities that simply did not exist during the great depression. I am so fortunate. My father taught me how to work with wood, weld steel, fix an engine, and the value of a hard day’s work. I have seen our great State from the end of a set of post hole diggers, working as a practicing attorney and now as a small business owner. Each day I marvel at the hard work, dedication and compassion of our people. I try to bring empathy to my position as a legislator. To see things from your, the people’s perspective. And to do so with humility and respect for all.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: Health care is, in my opinion, one of the top three challenges in Wyoming. We have an aging population. We have fewer health care providers as a percentage of population today than we did ten years ago, health care is just more expensive, and we have limited access to health insurance for a multitude of reasons. First, we need to take care of our health care providers. Treat them fairly, make sure that our regulations help them to do their job, and make Wyoming a great place to provide health care services. Taking care of our elderly population, helping them to stay in their home is they so desire, and maximize the Federal dollars that are available for in home services, health care, dental, drugs, taxes, and burial expenses. I supported increasing the budget and to hire additional Veterans Advocates, professionals that bring tens of millions of dollars to Wyoming to care for our retired Veterans, the construction of the Skilled Nursing Facility in Buffalo and all of the good things that our Health Department, DFS, Board of Pharmacy, Board of Medicine, Nursing and other entities do for our Wyoming citizens. Health care is a work in progress. We have to continue to work for our citizens.

Q: What if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: Wyoming is one of the last States without a corporate income tax. I want to keep it that way for our Wyoming businesses. But we have out-of-state companies that come to Wyoming and make money paving highways, construction, surveying, oil field services, big retail stores, and the list goes on and on. Those companies pay corporate income tax to their home state on the dollars that they earned in Wyoming. I believe that we need a reciprocal corporate income tax, just like the reciprocal sales tax. If you go to Colorado to buy a new vehicle, the Colorado dealer collects Wyoming Sales tax and submits it to the county where you license your vehicle. Same thing, if an out-of-state company earns money in Wyoming and pays corporate income tax in their home state on that income, I think that Wyoming should be collecting that corporate income tax. It makes no difference to the company; they have to pay the corporate income tax either way. If they earn the money in Wyoming, shouldn’t they pay the tax on that income to the State of Wyoming? Let me say again, so people don’t go crazy. No corporate tax on our Wyoming companies. That we do collect the tax that out-of-state companies pay to their home state on income from Wyoming. No corporate income tax for our Wyoming companies.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Agree

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: Currently school funding is adequate. With the infusion of COVID funding, our schools had an opportunity to catch-up and take care of shortfalls in specific areas. The challenge is to make sure that the dollars are distributed in a fair and equitable manner so that all of our students and teachers - all over the State - are treated fairly and enjoy the same “basket of goods” as dictated by the fairness. We have great schools. Those schools are great because we have great people in them. We need to keep them safe, give them the tools that they need to continue to excel. We need to celebrate the wonderful young people that come out of those schools because they are the future of this great State. My Rotary Club sponsors a “student of the month” and a small scholarship opportunity. I see kids in our CTE programs welding and building houses. From athletics to academics to the arts, to music, to construction technologies, I am continuously amazed how great our kids are. The future of Wyoming is bright!

Ryan C. Berger, R, House District 49

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I have been a resident of Wyoming my entire life. I have been a Special Education teacher and Coach for over 22 years. I am a proven leader in the classroom, field of competition and in the community by being involved with organization's like EEA past president, Disability-In, Boy Scouts and a volunteer and coach for Special Olympics Wyoming. I believe in strong Wyoming Family Values hard working, freedom loving, patriotic and loving your neighbor and helping each other out in time of need.

Q: What, if anything, would you support to improve reasonable access to health care in Wyoming?

A: I would support Medicaid expansion if it was written in the bill that there would be no federal regulations attached and we would renew every two years.

Q: What, if any, specific measures would you propose to generate future state revenue?

A: I support attracting businesses to move and relocate to our state. I also support LLC businesses running there companies out of Wyoming. It's a great revenue for Wyoming and the Taxes are low for the LLC.

Q: Current school funding is adequate.

A: Neither agree nor disagree

Q: Please explain your answer on school funding.

A: I support our current funding model for education. I am committed to properly funding education in our state. Currently I do not like the approach of cutting education spending. We are loosing our edge and we need to get back on track to funding Education at a level that leads our nation.