Watch former Wyoming football player Logan Wilson get engaged at War Memorial Stadium

LARAMIE -- Turns out training for his next NFL season isn't the only reason Logan Wilson returned to his home state this offseason.

Wilson recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Mead, at War Memorial Stadium. With the question, "What do you say we make this family official?" showing on the jumbotron in the North end zone behind them, the Casper native dropped to a knee on the steamboat logo at midfield and popped the question.

The former Wyoming linebacker shared a video of the moment publicly on his Twitter account Wednesday.

"She said yes," Wilson tweeted.

Wilson, the fourth-leading tackler in UW history, just wrapped up his rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Wilson has spent most of the offseason in Wyoming, one that just got a little better for the Natrona County High graduate.